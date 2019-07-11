Log in
FAST RETAILING CO LTD

(9983)
Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices -

07/11/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.07.11

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company'), trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, pending the release of the quarterly results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended May 31, 2019, which constitutes inside information.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Shea Yee Man
Company Secretary

Japan, July 11, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 04:47:05 UTC
