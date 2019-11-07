Fast Retailing : Announcements and Notices

Last Updated: 2019.11.08

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(294KB)

to Chinese page

to Japanese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice related to 'The issuance of stock-based compensation stock options (share subscription rights)' of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

November 8, 2019

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD

(Tokyo: 9983 / Hong Kong: 6288)

Notice of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

regarding the issuance of stock-based compensation stock options (share subscription rights)

The Company has finalized details regarding the issuance of the stock-based compensation stock options (share subscription rights), which was resolved at the board meeting of the Company on 10 October 2019, and hereby announces the following.

1. Share subscription rights (Fast Retailing 10th share subscription rights type A)

(1) Number of the share subscription rights to be allotted 3,548 shares (2) Number and description of persons to be invited to apply to exercise the share subscription rights and the number of share subscription rights issued Employees of the Company (including operating officers) 11 persons, 784 shares Employees of the Group subsidiaries 46 persons, 2,764 shares (3) Type and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of the share subscription rights Common stock of the Company 3,548 shares (4) Amount to be paid upon allocation of the share subscription rights Amount to be paid per share subscription right 66,058 yen The above amount to be paid by the person to be allotted the share subscription rights and any monetary claims that person has against the Company will be offset. (5) Date of allotment of the share subscription rights 8 November 2019 (6) Value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of the share subscription rights Value per share subscription right 1 yen (Value per share 1 yen)

2. Share subscription rights (Fast Retailing 10th share subscription rights type B)

(1) Number of the share subscription rights to be allotted 37,424 shares (2) Number and description of persons to be invited to apply to exercise the share subscription rights and number of the share subscription rights issued Employees of the Company 528 persons, 10,554 shares Employees of the Group subsidiaries 1,389 persons, 26,870 shares (3) Type and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of the share subscription rights Common stock of the Company 37,424 shares (4) Amount to be paid upon allocation of the share subscription rights Amount to be paid per share subscription right 66,732 yen The above amount to be paid by the person to be allotted the share subscription rights and any monetary claims that person has against the Company will be offset. (5) Date of allotment of the share subscription rights 8 November 2019 (6) Value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of the share subscription rights Value per share subscription right 1 yen (Value per share 1 yen)

3. Share subscription rights (Fast Retailing 10th share subscription rights type C)

(1) Number of the share subscription rights to be allotted 3,666 shares (2) Number and description of persons to be invited to apply to exercise the share subscription rights and number of the share subscription rights issued Employees of the Company (including operating officers) 40 persons, 3,666 shares (3) Type and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of the share subscription rights Common stock of the Company 3,666 shares (4) Amount to be paid upon allocation of the share subscription rights Amount to be paid per share subscription right 67,684 yen The above amount to be paid by the person to be allotted the share subscription rights and any monetary claims that person has against the Company will be offset. (5) Date of allotment of the share subscription rights 8 November 2019 (6) Value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of the share subscription rights Value per share subscription right 1 yen (Value per share 1 yen)

Top of page