Fast Retailing : Announces New Leadership at Theory

Last Updated: 2019.03.27

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Fast Retailing today announces that Andrew Rosen will transition from Chief Executive Officer of Theory to the company's Founder and Advisor effective April 1, 2019. At that time, Dinesh Tandon, currently Theory's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of CEO and work closely with both Andrew Rosen and Theory Chairman Kazumi Yanai to ensure a successful transition.

Commenting on the leadership change, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing, said, 'I wish to thank Andrew for his significant contributions to Theory and the Fast Retailing Group over the past ten years. I am pleased to see this succession in leadership as Andrew begins a new phase of his career, and I am confident that Dinesh will build on his solid experience at Theory and demonstrate his capability in powerfully evolving the company's global business.'

Andrew Rosen said, 'This is an exciting time for Theory and for me personally. I am incredibly proud of having created this company, this brand and this culture. My new role will allow me to provide mentorship and advice to the team at Theory, and will also give me an opportunity to pursue other interests and passions within and beyond the industry. I am grateful to Mr. Yanai for the leadership and support he has shown to the company over the years.'

Theory was founded by Andrew Rosen in 1997, and the company was acquired by Fast Retailing in 2009. Throughout the company's more than 20 years in business, Andrew has served as its leader and grown Theory into a dominant global reference in the advanced contemporary marketplace. Dinesh Tandon joined Theory in 2013 as CEO of the Greater China and Southeast Asia market, based in Hong Kong, where he oversaw aggressive business growth. He was appointed Theory's COO at the company's global headquarters in New York City in 2017. Kazumi Yanai has served as Theory's Chairman since 2012.

