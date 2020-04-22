Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fast Retailing : CEO criticises Japan's lack of virus tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:29am EDT
Tadashi Yanai, chairman and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., operator of Japan's Uniqlo clothing outlets, attends a news conference to mark the unveiling of the company's new headquarters building called UNIQLO CITY TOKYO in Tokyo

The head of Fast Retailing Co, owner of fashion chain Uniqlo, criticised Japan's lack of coronavirus testing in a media interview, joining a chorus of executives questioning Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The billionaire founder and CEO Tadashi Yanai told the Financial Times that announcing a state of emergency without making mass testing available was a "mistake".

"Every citizen should be tested so the patients can be identified and isolated," he was quoted as saying in the report on Wednesday.

His comments come after SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son and Rakuten Inc CEO Hiroshi Mikitani have also criticised Japan's response to the outbreak.

The global pandemic has forced the company to close its Uniqlo stores around the world. While most of its 750 stores in China have reopened, roughly 600 in Japan are either temporarily closed or operating shorter hours.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.74% 47880 End-of-day quote.-2.37%
RAKUTEN, INC. -1.83% 913 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
06:29aFAST RETAILING : CEO criticises Japan's lack of virus tests
RE
04/21FAST RETAILING : plans to reopen two Uniqlo stores in Berlin this week
RE
04/14FAST RETAILING : Interim Report 2019/20 (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)
PU
04/14FAST RETAILING : Interim Report (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)
PU
04/13FAST RETAILING : Business Results for Fiscal 2020 First Half (September 2019 to ..
PU
04/10BANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo stocks end higher on BOJ buying hopes, Fast Retailing gain..
AQ
04/09FAST RETAILING : Results Summary for FY2020 First Half (Six Months to February 2..
PU
04/09HENNES & MAURITZ : Uniqlo owner slashes profit outlook, global ambitions hit by ..
RE
04/09FAST RETAILING : sharply cuts earnings outlook due to virus outbreak
AQ
04/09FAST RETAILING : First-half Results for September 2019 to February 2020, and Est..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 125 B
EBIT 2020 168 B
Net income 2020 108 B
Finance 2020 469 B
Yield 2020 1,04%
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 4 888 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58 175,81  JPY
Last Close Price 47 880,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.37%45 437
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-1.02%82 415
KERING-16.44%66 435
ROSS STORES, INC.-28.96%29 391
HENNES & MAURITZ-31.80%21 283
ZALANDO SE-7.04%11 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group