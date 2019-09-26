Log in
Fast Retailing : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

09/26/2019 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Japan time) / 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended August 31, 2019.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 04:22:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
