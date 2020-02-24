Log in
Fast Retailing : First UNIQLO Store in Hanoi Opens on March 6 at Vincom Center, Pham Ngoc Thach - New Elevate Everyday Campaign Introduces LifeWear to the Capital

02/24/2020 | 10:06pm EST

Last Updated: 2020.02.25

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces that its first store in the Vietnam capital, UNIQLO Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach, will open for business on Friday, March 6. To support the launch, UNIQLO today also unveils the special Elevate Everyday campaign to introduce LifeWear to fans in Hanoi. The campaign, featuring a cast of local personalities, aims to demonstrate how UNIQLO apparel is a natural fit for the capital's evolving lifestyles.

'We look forward to opening our first store in Hanoi next month. We have deepened our knowledge of this great city and people to be able to deliver a very special store experience for both local customers and international visitors. UNIQLO Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach will feature collaborations with local artists and innovators to reflect Hanoi's unique character and long history. It will be one of the largest UNIQLO stores in Southeast Asia,' said Osamu Ikezoe, Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO Vietnam.

LifeWear is UNIQLO's commitment to creating well-designed clothing that meets everyone's needs for daily wear. High-quality, functional, affordable and innovative, LifeWear will be available in the new Hanoi store in a variety of colours and designs for men, women and kids across two levels.

The Elevate Everyday campaign emphasises how LifeWear responds perfectly to the capital's long history and unique culture, fitting effortlessly into an evolving city and its everyday lives. The campaign's lead video closely follows a diverse and popular cast who call Hanoi home - personalities who are helping to shape the city's contemporary culture, while maintaining a deep respect for its traditions. Each personality connects LifeWear to his or her own special moments, offering insight into how LifeWear can elevate the everyday moments for everyone in the city.

Store Overview

Store Name UNIQLO Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach
Address 2 Pham Ngoc Thach street, Dong Da District, Ha Noi
Sales Floor Area 2,500 square meters over two floors
Opening date March 6, 2020

For more information regarding UNIQLO in Vietnam, please visit: www.uniqlo.com/vn
UNIQLO Vietnam Official Instagram: www.instagram.com/uniqlovnam/
UNIQLO Vietnam Official Facebook: www.facebook.com/uniqlovnam

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:03:03 UTC
