Fast Retailing : Interim Report 2019/20 (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 迅 銷 有 限 公 司 Interim Report 2019/20 2019.9.1-2020.2.29 Stock Code: 6288 Contents 1. Corporate Profile 1 2. Financial Highlights 2 3. Management Discussion and Analysis 3 4. Information about the Reporting Entity 8 5. Financial Section 12 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 13 (1) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of 13 Financial Position (2) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Interim Condensed Consolidated 15 Statement of Comprehensive Income Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 15 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of 17 Comprehensive Income (3) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of 19 Changes in Equity (4) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 21 2. Others 38 Independent Accountant's Review Report 39 1. Corporate Profile Board of Directors Principal Place of Business in Japan Executive Director Midtown Tower 9-7-1 Tadashi Yanai(Chairman of the Board of Directors, Akasaka, Minato-ku President and Chief Executive Officer) Tokyo 107-6231 Japan Non-executive Directors Takeshi Okazaki Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong Kazumi Yanai 702-706, 7th Floor, Mira Place Tower A Koji Yanai No. 132 Nathan Road Tsim Sha Tsui Independent Non-executive Directors Kowloon Toru Hambayashi (External) Hong Kong Nobumichi Hattori (External) Masaaki Shintaku (External) HDR Registrar and HDR Transfer Office Takashi Nawa (External) Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Naotake Ohno (External) Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre Board of Statutory Auditors 183 Queen's Road East Akira Tanaka Wanchai Masaaki Shinjo Hong Kong Masumi Mizusawa Takaharu Yasumoto (External) Stock Code Keiko Kaneko (External) Hong Kong: 6288 Takao Kashitani (External) Japan: 9983 Company Secretary Website Address Shea Yee Man https://www.fastretailing.com External Independent Accountants Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC Principal Banks Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Registered Office and Headquarters 717-1 Sayama, Yamaguchi City Yamaguchi 754-0894 Japan - 1 - 2. Financial Highlights Consolidated Financial Summary Half-yearly period Half-yearly period Term of of 58th Fiscal 58th Fiscal 59th Fiscal Year Year Year Six months Six months Year ended ended ended Accounting period 31 August 28 February 29 February 2019 2019 2020 Revenue (Millions of yen) 1,267,697 1,208,512 2,290,548 Operating profit (Millions of yen) 172,941 136,736 257,636 Profit before income taxes (Millions of yen) 174,214 150,859 252,447 Profit for the period attributable to owners 114,029 100,459 162,578 of the Parent (Millions of yen) Comprehensive income attributable to owners 120,920 140,153 140,900 of the Parent (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) 961,680 1,020,308 938,621 Total assets (Millions of yen) 2,015,201 2,454,296 2,010,558 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 1,117.54 984.21 1,593.20 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 1,115.67 982.49 1,590.55 Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the Parent to total assets (%) 47.7 41.6 46.7 Net cash generated by operating activities (Millions of yen) 230,899 236,680 300,505 Net cash used in investing activities (Millions of yen) (59,688) (58,828) (78,756) Net cash used in financing activities (Millions of yen) (63,240) (99,195) (102,429) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period (Millions of yen) 1,111,067 1,184,303 1,086,519 Three months Three months Accounting period ended ended 28 February 29 February 2019 2020 Revenue (Millions of yen) 623,230 585,028 Profit attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) 40,552 29,552 Basic earnings per share for the period (Yen) 397.40 289.51 (Notes) 1. FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company", "Parent", or "reporting entity") prepared interim condensed consolidated financial statements and therefore has not included the non-consolidated financial summary of the reporting entity. Revenue does not include consumption taxes, etc. The financial figures are sourced from the interim condensed consolidated financial statements or consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Business Description There were no significant changes in the nature of the business engaged in by the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") during the six months ended 29 February 2020. In addition, there were no significant changes in the organizational structure of the Group, including the major subsidiaries, during the six months ended 29 February 2020. - 2 - 3. Management Discussion and Analysis Business Review Business and Operational Risks

For the six-month period ended 29 February 2020 and as of the date of submission of this quarterly report (14 April 2020), the following item should be added to business risks described in the Securities Report for the fiscal year ended 31 August 2019. Due to the global spread of COVID-19, the temporary closure of stores may cause a deterioration in performance and adversely affect the product supply system. Financial Analysis Financial Position and Results of Operations (ⅰ) Results of Operations The Fast Retailing Group's revenue and profit declined in the first half of fiscal 2020, or the six months from 1 September 2019 to 29 February 2020. Consolidated revenue totaled 1.2085 trillion yen (−4.7% year-on-year) and operating profit totaled 136.7 billion yen (−20.9% year-on-year). This weaker performance was caused primarily by significant reductions in revenue and profit at UNIQLO International segment (South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), which were adversely impacted by COVID-19 and other factors. We recorded 14.1 billion yen under finance income net of costs after reporting a net 12.1 billion yen foreign-exchange gain on our holdings of foreign-currency denominated assets. As a result, first-half profit before income taxes declined to 150.8 billion yen (−13.4% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the Parent declined to 100.4 billion yen (−11.9% year-on-year). The Group's medium-term vision is to become the world's number one apparel retailer. In pursuit of this aim, we focus our efforts on expanding UNIQLO International, as well as our GU brand and our global e-commerce operation. We continue to increase UNIQLO store numbers in each markets and areas in which we operate, and open global flagship stores and large-format stores in major cities around the world to instill deeper and more widespread empathy for UNIQLO's LifeWear concept. Within the UNIQLO International segment, Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) and Southeast Asia are serving as the key pillars of our Group's business and growth. In terms of our GU segment, in addition to expanding the GU store network primarily in Japan, we are working to establish GU's position as a brand that offers fun fashion at amazingly low prices. UNIQLO Japan UNIQLO Japan segment reported a decrease in revenue but a rise in profit in the first half of fiscal 2020, with revenue declining to 463.5 billion yen (−5.7% year-on-year) and operating profit rising to 71.6 billion yen (+5.7% year-on-year).Same-store sales (including e-commerce sales) declined by 4.6% year-on-year after the warmer winter weather stifled sales of core Winter items. While e-commerce sales totaled 52.5 billion yen (+8.3% year-on-year) over the first-half period, the rate of online sales growth slowed for the same reasons as for our physical stores. UNIQLO Japan's gross profit margin improved by 2.2 points to 47.8% on the back of a continued appreciation in the yen exchange rate for merchandise purchasing. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio increased 0.5 point to 31.9%, while, in monetary terms, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased further than planned and compared to the prior fiscal year. Despite a strong launch of our new Spring ranges, revenue began to decline sharply from the latter half of February brought by the impact of COVID-19 started to adversely affect results. UNIQLO International UNIQLO International segment reported a sharp decline in both revenue and profit in the first half of fiscal 2020, with revenue falling to 541.2 billion yen (−6.7% year-on-year) and operating profit declining to 53.2 billion yen (−39.8% year-on-year). This was caused primarily by considerable reductions in revenue and profit at UNIQLO South Korea and UNIQLO Greater China, which were both adversely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and other factors. UNIQLO International's gross profit margin contracted 2.3 points year-on-year following an early rundown of excess stock in each UNIQLO International market. The selling, general and administrative expense ratio increased 2.3 points year-on-year on the back of lower-than-planned revenue. Looking at individual regions, UNIQLO Greater China revenue dipped, while operating profit declined sharply. Our Mainland China operation continued to generate strong results through most of January 2020, but revenue then fell sharply in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 at the end of January. In February, we temporarily closed a maximum of 395 stores resulting in a sharp fall in that month's revenue and an overall decline in both revenue and profit for the first-half as a whole. Revenue has started to recover in Mainland China from March onwards as the majority of stores reopened for business. At UNIQLO South Korea, the adverse impact of ongoing Korea-Japan tensions since July 2019 followed by the impact of COVID-19 from February 2020 resulted in a sharp decline in same-stores sales and recorded of a wider operating loss for the first half of fiscal 2020. UNIQLO South, Southeast Asia & Oceania, which includes Southeast Asian nations, Australia and India, generated double-digit growth in - 3 - first-half revenue and profit. UNIQLO operations in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand continued to expand favorably by reporting double-digit increases in both revenue and profit. Our new Indian operation generated strong first-half sales following our entry into the market in October 2019 and the opening of our third store in new Delhi in February 2020. Following the opening of its first store in December 2019, our Vietnam operation has achieved a higher-than-expected performance thanks to the popularity of UV-cut mesh parkas, DRY-EX polo shirts, and other clothing that is well suited to the local climate. UNIQLO USA reported a first-half operating loss as warmer winter weather stifled the sales of Winter ranges. Meanwhile, UNIQLO Europe reported double-digit increases in both revenue and profit in the first half of fiscal 2020, thanks to especially strong sales in Italy and Spain and a double-digit increase in same-store sales in Russia. GU GU segment reported significant increases in both revenue and profit in the first half of fiscal 2020, with revenue climbing to 132.2 billion yen (+12.9% year-on-year) and operating profit expanding to 15.8 billion yen (+12.0% year-on-year).Same-store sales increased thanks to strong sales of on-target mass fashion trend items such as knitted cardigans and matching knitwear top and bottom sets along with lightweight outerwear hit products that adapted successfully to the warm winter weather. On the profit front, GU's gross profit margin improved by 0.4 point in the first half and operating profit increased significantly thanks to a decline in the cost of sales generated by further aggregate purchasing of core materials and early submission of production orders. Global Brands Global Brands segment revenue and profit both declined in the first half of fiscal 2020. Revenue totaled 70.1 billion yen (−9.8% year-on-year) and operating profit stood at 0.7 billion yen (−76.3% year-on-year). Our Theory fashion label reported a decline in both revenue and profit after sales of Winter items struggled during the warmer winter weather. Revenue from our Japan-based PLST brand came in flat year-on-year as warmer winter weather dampened sales of Winter-season clothing, while operating profit dipped on a more determined rundown of excess inventories during the period. Finally, our France-based Comptoir des Cotonniers brand reported a first-half operating loss of similar magnitude to the preceding fiscal year. Sustainability Under our slogan "The power of clothing is the power of society", we have been promoting sustainability initiatives through the clothing business by focusing on six priority areas ("materialities"). The six materialities are: (1) Creating new value through products and sales, (2) Respecting human rights and the work environment in our supply chain, (3) Respecting the environment, Strengthening communities, (5) Supporting employee fulfillment, and (6) Implementing good corporate governance. Details of our main activities during the six months ended February 2020 are as follows.

■ Creating new value through products and sales: In January 2020, we began selling our "Dry-EX"high-performance quick- drying wear that uses recycled polyester derived from PET bottles. By turning recovered PET bottles into valuable resources, we reduce the use of petroleum resources. We will continue to create new value through clothing by actively applying new technologies to promote recycling of resources.

■ Respecting the environment: By the end of 2020, we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at UNIQLO stores in Japan by 10% per unit of floor area (compared to 2013 emissions). As of the end of 2019, we already achieved a reduction of about 31.6%. As our next goal on environmental protection, we are currently formulating SBT (science-based targets), which are targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions based on the Paris Agreement. In January 2020, we signed the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, promoted by the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which prescribes initiatives to be implemented in cooperation with the fashion industry as a whole.

■ Strengthening communities: In November 2019, we contributed a total of US$1 million in cash for initiatives for refugees conducted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Mali and South Sudan. In February 2020, as part of our "All Product Recycling Initiative" for collecting clothing no longer needed by customers at stores and donating them to refugees and displaced persons, UNIQLO and GU headquarters and store employees together with the UNHCR visited refugee camps in the Republic of Malawi where they distributed part of the approximately 250,000 items of clothing donated to that country. - 4 - (ⅱ) Financial Position Total assets as at 29 February 2020 were 2,454.2 billion yen, which was an increase of 443.7 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 390.2 billion yen in right-of-use assets, an increase of 97.7 billion yen in cash and cash equivalents and a decrease of 56.6 billion yen in inventories. Total liabilities as at 29 February 2020 were 1,389.5 billion yen, which was an increase of 362.4 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 444.3 billion yen in lease liabilities, an increase of 110.6 billion yen in other financial liabilities, a decrease of 129.2 billion yen in non-current financial liabilities and a decrease of 30.9 billion yen in trade and other payables. Furthermore, the increases of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are due to the application of IFRS 16 Leases as mentioned in "Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. Significant Accounting Policies". Total net assets as at 29 February 2020 were 1,064.7 billion yen, which was an increase of 81.2 billion yen relative to the end of the preceding fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of 45.5 billion yen in retained earnings and an increase of 33.3 billion yen in other components of equity. Cash Flow Information

Cash and cash equivalents as at 29 February 2020 had increased by 97.7 billion yen from the end of the preceding fiscal year, to 1,184.3 billion yen.

(Operating Cash Flows)

Net cash generated by operating activities for the six months ended 29 February 2020 was 236.6 billion yen, which was an increase of 5.7 billion yen (+2.5% year-on-year) from the six months ended 28 February 2019. The principal factors were 150.8 billion yen in profit before income taxes (a decrease of 23.3 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), 87.8 billion yen in depreciation and amortization (an increase of 63.7 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), a decrease of 64.1 billion yen in inventories (a decrease of 23.1 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), a decrease of 1.2 billion yen in other liabilities (a decrease of 20.9 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), a decrease of 32.9 billion yen in trade and other payables (an increase of 19.5 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), 12.1 billion yen in foreign exchange gains (a decrease of 13.9 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019),

39.5 billion yen in income taxes paid (a decrease of 8.2 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), 5.4 billion yen in impairment losses (an increase of 3.9 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019) and a decrease of 0.2 billion yen in trade and other receivables (an increase of 3.7 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019). (Investing Cash Flows) Net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended 29 February 2020 was 58.8 billion yen, which was a decrease of billion yen (-1.4%year-on-year) from the six months ended 28 February 2019. The principal factors were a net increase of billion yen in bank deposits with original maturity over three months (a decrease of 4.0 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), 23.8 billion yen in payments for property, plant and equipment (an increase of 2.7 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019), 3.4 billion yen in proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits (an increase of billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019) and 1.7 billion yen in payments for right-of-use assets (an increase of 1.7 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019). (Financing Cash Flows) Net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended 29 February 2020 was 99.1 billion yen, which was an increase of 35.9 billion yen (+56.9% year-on-year) from the six months ended 28 February 2019. The principal factors were 68.2 billion yen in repayments of lease liabilities (an increase of 63.8 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019) and 30.0 billion yen in repayment of redemption of bonds for the six months ended 28 February 2019 (a decrease of 30.0 billion yen from the six months ended 28 February 2019). Operational and Financial Challenges

There have been no significant challenges during the six months ended 29 February 2020 that resulted in issues that must be addressed by the Group. - 5 - (4) Research and Development Not applicable. - 6 - Significant Facilities

The following are the significant facilities that were newly completed during the six months ended 29 February 2020.

Not applicable. Company name Type of facility Name of business Location Completion date UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED UNIQLO UNIQLO Piazza Milan, September 2019 International Store Cordusio Italy UNIQLO INDIA PRIVATE UNIQLO UNIQLO Ambience New Delhi, Mall Vasant Kunj October 2019 LIMITED International Store India store The following are the significant facilities that were newly planned during the six months ended 29 February 2020. Amount of planned investment Construction Construction Planned sales Type of Name of Amount Company name Location commencement completion floor area Reference facility business Total already date date (m2) (Millions of disbursed yen) (Millions of yen) UNIQLO UNIQLO CO., LTD. UNIQLO PARK Yokohama, 548 0 May 2019 April 2020 2,118 Leasehold Japan srores Yokohama Kanagawa Bayside GU UNIQLO G.U. CO., LTD. GU Japan PARK Yokohama, 517 76 May 2019 April 2020 1,541 Leasehold stores Yokohama Kanagawa Bayside UNIQLO CO., LTD. UNIQLO UNIQLO Shibuya-ku, 624 380 November April 2020 2,039 Leasehold Japan stores Harajuku Tokyo 2018 UNIQLO CO., LTD. UNIQLO UNIQLO Chuo-ku, 2,085 1,201 October 2019 May 2020 4,415 Leasehold Japan stores TOKYO Tokyo (Notes) 1. It is expected that the Group will be able to meet its funding needs from equity capital. 2. The above figures do not include consumption taxes, etc. Not applicable. Not applicable. 3. Significant Contracts in Business Operation None. - 7 - 4. Information about the Reporting Entity 1. Stock Information Number of Shares (i) Total number of shares Type Total number of authorized shares Common stock 300,000,000 Total 300,000,000 (ii) Shares Issued Name of financial Number of shares issued Number of shares issued instrument exchange Type as at submission date of listing, or authorized Remarks as at 29 February 2020 (As at 14 April 2020) financial instruments firms association First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and 100 shares Common stock 106,073,656 106,073,656 the Main Board of as one unit The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Note) Total 106,073,656 106,073,656 - - (Note) Hong Kong Depositary Receipts are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Share Subscription Rights Details of the Stock Option Program Not applicable. Other Share Subscription Rights Not applicable. Exercise of convertible bonds with conditional permission for adjustment of exercise price Not applicable. Change in total number of Shares Issued, Capital Stock, Etc. Increase/ Balance of total Increase/ Balance of Increase/ Balance of (decrease) of (decrease) of (decrease) of Date number of capital stock capital reserve total number of capital stock capital reserve shares issued (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) shares issued (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) 1 December 2019 to - 106,073,656 - 10,273 - 4,578 29 February 2020 (Note) There was no change in the total number of shares issued, capital stock or capital reserve during the three months ended 29 February 2020. - 8 - (5) Major Shareholders As at 29 February 2020 Number of As a percentage over total shares held Name or trade name Location number of (in thousands shares (excluding of shares) treasury stock) Tadashi Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 22,037 21.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 2-11-3Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 20,096 19.69 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 10,854 10.63 TTY Management B.V. De Entree 99, 1101HE Amsterdam, 5,310 5.20 The Netherlands Kazumi Yanai New York, U.S.A. 4,781 4.68 Koji Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 4,780 4.68 Fight & Step Co., Ltd. 1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 4,750 4.65 MASTERMIND, LLC 1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 3,610 3.54 Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-12 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 3,347 3.28 Teruyo Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 2,327 2.28 Total - 81,896 80.23 (Notes) 1. "Number of shares held" is rounded down to the nearest unit of thousand shares. The shares held by The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd., Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. and Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. are all held in conjunction with trust businesses. According to the report of large shareholdings (Report of Change of Composition) submitted on 21 October 2019 by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and the three parties of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., which are all joint shareholders, each party held the shares stated below as at 14 October 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 29 February 2020, these shareholdings have not been included in the above table of major shareholders. Number of Percentage of shares held Name or trade name Location total number of (in thousands of shares issued shares) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking 1-4-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 820 0.77 Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management 1-12-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 3,018 2.85 Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities 2-5-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 1,428 1.35 Co., Ltd. - 9 - 4. According to the report of large shareholdings (Report of Change of Composition) submitted on 4 December 2019 by Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and the two parties of Nomura International PLC and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all joint shareholders, each party held the shares stated below as at 27 November 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 29 February 2020, these shareholdings have not been included in the above table of major shareholders. Number of Percentage of shares held Name or trade name Location total number of (in thousands of shares issued shares) Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 1-9-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 16 0.02 Nomura International PLC 1 Angel Lane, London EC4R 3AB, United 54 0.05 Kingdom Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. 1-12-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 10,885 10.26 5. According to the report of large shareholdings (Report of Change of Composition) submitted on 21 January 2020 by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited and the two parties of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all joint shareholders, each party held the shares stated below as at 15 January 2020. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 29 February 2020, these shareholdings have not been included in the above table of major shareholders. Number of Percentage of shares held Name or trade name Location total number of (in thousands of shares issued shares) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management 1-1-1 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 1,167 1.10 Co., Ltd. Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 5,688 5.36 6. In addition to the above, 3,991,435 shares of treasury stock are held by the Company (3.76% of the total number of outstanding shares). - 10 - Voting Rights Shares issued Class Non-voting shares Shares subject to restrictions on voting rights (e.g., treasury stock) Shares subject to restrictions on voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock) Shares with full voting rights (e.g., treasury stock) Shares with full voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock) Shares less than one unit Total number of shares issued Total number of voting rights of all shareholders As at 29 February 2020 Number of shares Number of voting rights Remarks - - - - - - - - - (Shares held as treasury stock) - - Common stock 3,991,400 Common stock 1,020,165 (Note) 1 102,016,500 Common stock － (Notes) 1, 2 65,756 106,073,656 － - - 1,020,165 - (Notes) 1.The columns for the number of shares of "Shares with full voting rights (e.g., other than treasury stock)" and "Shares less than one unit" include 2,700 shares and 84 shares, respectively, held in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. 2. Common stock in the "Shares less than one unit" row includes 35 shares of treasury stock held by the Company. Treasury Stock As at 29 February 2020 Name or trade name of Number of Number of Total number of Percentage of Holder's address shares held in shares held in total number of holder shares held own name other's name shares issued (%) FAST RETAILING 717-1 Sayama, Yamaguchi-shi, 3,991,400 － 3,991,400 3.76 CO., LTD. Yamaguchi Total - 3,991,400 － 3,991,400 3.76 2. Directors Since the submission of the year-end report for the preceding fiscal year, there has been no change of directors during the six months ended 29 February 2020. - 11 - 5. Financial Section Preparation of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group, namely, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as at 29 February 2020, the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended (collectively, the "interim condensed consolidated financial statements") were prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"), pursuant to Article 93 of the "Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64 of 2007, hereinafter referred to as "Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules"). Review Report

Pursuant to the first clause of Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC. - 12 - (Amounts are stated in millions of yen and are rounded down to the nearest million unless otherwise stated) 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) Notes As at 31 August 2019 As at 29 February 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,086,519 1,184,303 Trade and other receivables 60,398 56,968 Other financial assets 15 44,473 66,424 Inventories 6 410,526 353,907 Derivative financial assets 15 14,787 21,117 Income taxes receivable 1,492 4,087 Other assets 19,975 15,569 Total current assets 1,638,174 1,702,379 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7 162,092 133,068 Right-of-use assets － 390,283 Goodwill 8,092 8,092 Intangible assets 60,117 66,054 Financial assets 15 77,026 68,497 Investments in associates accounted 14,587 14,344 for using the equity method Deferred tax assets 33,163 36,311 Derivative financial assets 15 9,442 27,919 Other assets 7,861 7,344 Total non-current assets 372,384 751,916 Total assets 2,010,558 2,454,296 Liabilities and equity LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 191,769 160,836 Other financial liabilities 8, 15 159,006 269,688 Derivative financial liabilities 15 2,985 1,037 Lease liabilities － 104,361 Current tax liabilities 27,451 39,394 Provisions 13,340 895 Other liabilities 82,103 59,605 Total current liabilities 476,658 635,820 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 8, 15 499,948 370,732 Lease liabilities － 339,951 Provisions 20,474 32,482 Deferred tax liabilities 8,822 7,418 Derivative financial liabilities 15 3,838 637 Other liabilities 17,281 2,473 Total non-current liabilities 550,365 753,694 Total liabilities 1,027,024 1,389,515 - 13 - Notes As at 31 August 2019 As at 29 February 2020 EQUITY Capital stock 10,273 10,273 Capital surplus 20,603 23,229 Retained earnings 928,748 974,342 Treasury stock, at cost (15,271) (15,198) Other components of equity (5,732) 27,661 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent 938,621 1,020,308 Non-controlling interests 44,913 44,471 Total equity 983,534 1,064,780 Total liabilities and equity 2,010,558 2,454,296 - 14 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Six months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Notes Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Revenue 10 1,267,697 1,208,512 Cost of sales (660,923) (631,722) Gross profit 606,773 576,790 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11 (433,463) (438,798) Other income 12 2,106 6,002 Other expenses 12 (2,738) (7,309) Share of profit and loss of associates accounted 264 51 for using the equity method Operating profit 172,941 136,736 Finance income 13 5,413 18,069 Finance costs 13 (4,140) (3,946) Profit before income taxes 174,214 150,859 Income tax expense (49,283) (47,414) Profit for the period 124,930 103,444 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Parent 114,029 100,459 Non-controlling interests 10,901 2,985 Total 124,930 103,444 Earnings per share Basic (yen) 14 1,117.54 984.21 Diluted (yen) 14 1,115.67 982.49 - 15 - Three months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Notes Three months ended Three months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Revenue 623,230 585,028 Cost of sales (341,265) (321,161) Gross profit 281,964 263,867 Selling, general and administrative expenses (211,948) (214,699) Other income 1,688 1,918 Other expenses (3,503) (5,842) Share of profit and loss of associates accounted 74 (197) for using the equity method Operating profit 68,276 45,045 Finance income 2,883 5,850 Finance costs (8,031) (2,051) Profit before income taxes 63,127 48,844 Income tax expense (18,482) (17,239) Profit for the period 44,644 31,604 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Parent 40,552 29,552 Non-controlling interests 4,092 2,052 Total 44,644 31,604 Earnings per share Basic (yen) 14 397.40 289.51 Diluted (yen) 14 396.72 288.98 - 16 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Profit for the period 124,930 103,444 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Financial assets measured at fair value through (223) (231) other comprehensive income Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to (223) (231) profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating 3,493 14,715 foreign operations Cash flow hedges 3,731 25,556 Share of other comprehensive income of associates 17 18 Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to 7,243 40,291 profit or loss Other comprehensive income, net of income tax 7,019 40,060 Total comprehensive income for the period 131,950 143,505 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 120,920 140,153 Non-controlling interests 11,029 3,352 Total comprehensive income for the period 131,950 143,505 - 17 - Three months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Profit for the period 44,644 31,604 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Financial assets measured at fair value through (107) (249) other comprehensive income Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to (107) (249) profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating (3,342) (3,286) foreign operations Cash flow hedges (13,076) 5,312 Share of other comprehensive income of associates (1) (0) Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to (16,419) 2,024 profit or loss Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of income tax (16,526) 1,775 Total comprehensive income for the period 28,118 33,380 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 24,848 32,524 Non-controlling interests 3,269 855 Total comprehensive income for the period 28,118 33,380 - 18 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 28 February 2019 (Millions of yen) Other components of equity Treasury Financial assets Capital Capital Retained measured at fair Foreign Cash flow Share of other Note stock surplus earnings stock, value currency comprehensive Total at cost through other translation hedge income of reserve comprehensive reserve associates income Equity attributable Non- Total to owners controlling equity of the interests Parent As at 1 September 2018 10,273 18,275 815,146 (15,429) 37 15,429 19,202 - 34,669 862,936 39,841 902,777 Net changes during the period Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 114,029 - - - - - - 114,029 10,901 124,930 Other comprehensive - - - - (223) 3,489 3,608 17 6,891 6,891 127 7,019 income / (loss) Total comprehensive income / - - 114,029 - (223) 3,489 3,608 17 6,891 120,920 11,029 131,950 (loss) Transactions with the owners of the Parent Acquisition of treasury stock - - - (2) - - - - - (2) - (2) Disposal of treasury stock - 1,109 118 - - - - - 1,228 - 1,228 Dividends 9 - (24,484) - - - - - - (24,484) (3,531) (28,016) Share-based payments - 1,081 - - - - - - - 1,081 - 1,081 Incorporation of a new - - - - - - - - - - 239 239 subsidiary Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - 169 169 without losing control Total transactions with the - 2,191 (24,484) 116 - - - - - (22,177) (3,122) (25,299) owners of the Parent Total net changes during the period - 2,191 89,544 116 (223) 3,489 3,608 17 6,891 98,743 7,906 106,650 As at 28 February 2019 10,273 20,466 904,690 (15,312) (186) 18,919 22,810 17 41,561 961,680 47,748 1,009,428 - 19 - For the six months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Other components of equity Financial Equity Capital Capital Retained Treasury assets Foreign Share of other attributable Non- Total Note stock, at measured Cash flow to owners controlling stock surplus earnings currency comprehensive Total equity cost at fair value translation hedge income of of the interest through other reserve Parent comprehensive reserve associates income As at 1 September 2019 10,273 20,603 928,748 (15,271) (697) (13,929) 8,906 (11) (5,732) 938,621 44,913 983,534 Effect of change in accounting 3 - - (30,370) - - - － - - (30,370) (1,429) (31,800) policy Net changes during the period 10,273 20,603 898,377 (15,271) (697) (13,929) 8,906 (11) (5,732) 908,250 43,483 951,734 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 100,459 - - - - - - 100,459 2,985 103,444 Other comprehensive - - - - (231) 13,727 26,178 18 39,693 39,693 366 40,060 income / (loss) Total comprehensive income / - - 100,459 - (231) 13,727 26,178 18 39,693 140,153 3,352 143,505 (loss) Transactions with the owners of the Parent Acquisition of treasury stock - - - (5) - - - - - (5) - (5) Disposal of treasury stock - 934 - 78 - - - - - 1,013 - 1,013 Dividends 9 - - (24,494) - - - - - - (24,494) (1,569) (26,064) Share-based payments - 1,690 - - - - - - 1,690 － 1,690 Transfer to non-financial - - - - - - (6,299) - (6,299) (6,299) (794) (7,093) assets Total transactions with the - 2,625 (24,494) 73 - - (6,299) - (6,299) (28,095) (2,363) (30,459) owners of the Parent Total net changes during the period - 2,625 75,964 73 (231) 13,727 19,878 18 33,394 112,057 988 113,046 As at 29 February 2020 10,273 23,229 974,342 (15,198) (928) (202) 28,785 7 27,661 1,020,308 44,471 1,064,780 - 20 - (4) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Note Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 174,214 150,859 Depreciation and amortization 24,090 87,871 Impairment losses 1,512 5,443 Interest and dividend income (5,413) (5,878) Interest expenses 2,374 3,946 Foreign exchange losses / (gains) 1,765 (12,190) Share of profit and loss of associates accounted for using the (264) (51) equity method Losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment 129 355 (Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables (3,538) 207 Decrease in inventories 87,283 64,120 Decrease in trade and other payables (52,515) (32,925) Decrease in other assets 9,016 10,648 Increase / (decrease) in other liabilities 19,757 (1,227) Others, net 610 2,061 Cash generated from operations 259,022 273,241 Interest and dividends income received 5,194 5,633 Interest paid (2,070) (3,483) Income taxes paid (31,246) (39,535) Income taxes refunded - 825 Net cash generated by operating activities 230,899 236,680 Cash flows from investing activities Amounts deposited into bank deposits with original maturities (72,631) (53,772) of three months or longer Amounts withdrawn from bank deposits with original 48,314 33,503 maturities of three months or longer Payments for property, plant and equipment (21,097) (23,833) Payments for intangible assets (11,926) (10,895) Payments for acquisition of right-of-use assets － (1,759) Payments for lease and guarantee deposits (2,951) (2,952) Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee deposits 1,456 3,437 Others, net (853) (2,556) Net cash used in investing activities (59,688) (58,828) - 21 - (Millions of yen) Note Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable 8,305 976 Repayment of short-term loans payable (7,483) (847) Repayment of long-term loans payable (2,237) (4,343) Repayment of redemption of bonds 8 (30,000) － Dividends paid to owners of the Parent 9 (24,484) (24,494) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 420 － Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,531) (2,328) Repayments of financial lease obligations (4,345) － Repayments of lease liabilities - (68,231) Others, net 117 73 Net cash used in financing activities (63,240) (99,195) Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in 3,399 19,127 foreign currencies Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 111,370 97,783 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 999,697 1,086,519 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 1,111,067 1,184,303 - 22 - Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Reporting Entity

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. is a company incorporated in Japan. The locations of the registered headquarters and principal offices of the Company are disclosed on the Group's website (http://www.fastretailing.com).

The principal activities of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are the operations of the UNIQLO business (i.e., casual clothing retail business operating under the "UNIQLO" brand in Japan and overseas), GU business (i.e., casual clothing retail business operating under the "GU" brand in Japan and overseas), Theory business (i.e., apparel design and retail business in Japan and overseas) and other businesses. Basis of Preparation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 34. The Group meets all of the criteria of a "specified company" defined under Article 1-2 of the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules and accordingly, applies Article 93 of the Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements Rules. Since the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required for consolidated financial statements, they should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved on 14 April 2020 by Tadashi Yanai, Chariman, President and CEO and Takeshi Okazaki, Group Executive Vice President and CFO. - 23 - 3. Significant Accounting Policies Except for the following standards that have been newly applied, the accounting policies presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2019 are applied consistently in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group adopted the following new and revised standards and interpretations beginning with the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. IFRS Title Summary of new standards and amendments IFRS 16 Leases Amendments to accounting treatment for lease arrangement Uncertainty over Income Tax IFRIC 23Clarifies the accounting for uncertainties in income tax Treatments Application of IFRS 16: Leases

The Group began applying IFRS 16 Leases (announced in January 2016; hereinafter "IFRS 16"), from the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In applying IFRS 16, the Group has adopted the cumulative catch-up approach that recognizes the cumulative effect of initial application of the standard as at the date of initial application (1 September 2019) as a transition method, without restating comparative information. Definition of lease

The application of IFRS 16 requires that a judgment be made at the inception of a contract as to whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. If a contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration, the contract is, or contains, a lease.

To determine whether or not a contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset, the Group examines whether the contract includes the use of the specified asset, whether the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of identified asset throughout the period of use, and whether the Group has the right to direct the use of the identified asset. Accounting treatment of leases

2.1) Leases in which Fast Retailing Group is the lessee

Separate from short-term leases or leases for which the underlying asset is of low value, the Group accounts for each lease component within the contract as a lease and recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. On the date of commencement of a lease, the right-of-use asset is measured at cost, and the lease liability is calculated as the present value of lease payments outstanding.

The cost of the right-of-use asset is mainly composed of the initial measurement of the lease liability, initial direct costs and the amount of any prepaid lease payments. Furthermore, the discount rate used to calculate the present value of lease payments is the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used.

The lease term is determined as the non-cancelable period which includes an option to extend the lease (if it is reasonably certain that the Group will exercise that option), or an option to cancel the lease (if it is reasonably certain that the Group will not exercise that option).

After the commencement date, the right-of-use asset is measured at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. When depreciating right-of-use assets, the Group applies the depreciation requirements in IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment . In addition, the Group applies IAS 36, Impairment of Assets , to determine whether the right-of-use asset is impaired and to account for any impairment loss identified.

Depreciation of right-of-use asset is measured from the commencement date to the end of the useful life of the underlying asset if ownership of the underlying asset is to be transferred to the Group by the end of the lease term, or if it is reasonably certain that the lessee purchase options will be exercised; otherwise the straight-line method will be used to calculate depreciation from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term.

After the commencement date, the carrying amount of the lease liability is increased to reflect the interest rates on the lease liability and reduced to reflect any lease payments made. Furthermore, any reassessment or lease modifications, or to reflect revised in-substance fixed lease payments is remeasured.

The Group uses the straight-line basis to recognize any lease payments associated with short-term leases or leases for which an underlying asset is of low value.

2.2) Leases in which the Group is the lessor

The Group classifies a lease as either a finance lease or an operating lease at the inception of the lease contract. 24 - To classify each lease, the Group comprehensively assesses whether all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset will be substantially transferred or not. If the risks and rewards value are to be transferred, the lease is classified as a finance lease; if not, it is classified as an operating lease. If the Group is acting as an intermediate lessor, the Group accounts for head leases and subleases separately. A sublease classification is determined by reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, rather than by reference to the underlying asset. The Group recognizes lease payments from operating leases as lease income on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Lease payments from finance leases are recognized at the commencement date as assets held under finance leases and presented as receivables at an amount equal to the net investment in the lease. 3) Treatment on transition In applying IFRS 16, the Group applies the practical expedient in place of the judgments previously used to determine whether or not a contract is a lease. Consequently, the requirements in IFRS 16 is applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 September 2019. 3.1) Leases in which the Group is the lessee (Leases previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17) Lease liabilities on transition are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 September 2019. In addition, right-of-use assets on transition are measured using one of the following methods. Its carrying amount calculated on the assumption that IFRS 16 was applied from the commencement of the lease. Note that the discount rate used is the lessee's incremental borrowing rate on the date of initial application of IFRS 16.

The amount measured for the lease liability, is adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments. Note that the followings apply when IFRS 16 is applied to leases that were previously classified as operating leases IAS 17. A single discount rate is applied to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application of IFRS 16 are accounted for in the same way as short-term leases.

short-term leases. Initial direct costs are excluded from the measurement of right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of IFRS 16.

right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of IFRS 16. The Group uses hindsight, such as in determining the lease term if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.

(Leases previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17)

The Group accounts for the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application at the amount of the lease asset and lease liability applying IAS 17 immediately prior to the date of initial application of IFRS 16.

3.2) Leases in which the Group is the lessor

Leases in which the Group acts as lessor require no adjustment on transition to IFRS 16, except for subleases. Subleases will be accounted for in accordance with the transition provisions under IFRS 16 as stated below.

(Leases previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17) The Group accounts for the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application at the amount of the lease asset and lease liability applying IAS 17 immediately prior to the date of initial application of IFRS 16. 3.2) Leases in which the Group is the lessor Leases in which the Group acts as lessor require no adjustment on transition to IFRS 16, except for subleases. Subleases will be accounted for in accordance with the transition provisions under IFRS 16 as stated below. In applying IFRS 16, the Group classifies sublease transactions as at the date of initial application as either operating leases or finance leases. This classification is determined based on the remaining contractual terms and conditions of the head lease and sublease at that date.

Any subleases classified as operating leases applying IAS 17 but finance leases applying IFRS 16 are accounted for as new finance leases entered into at the date of initial application. - 25 - 4) Impact on interim condensed consolidated financial statements With the application of IFRS 16, the Group recognized an additional 368,722 million yen in right-of-use assets, 420,772 million yen in lease liabilities and a decrease of 30,370 million yen in retained earnings in its interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position at the start of the fiscal year. The weighted average of the lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to lease liabilities recognized in interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 is 0.9%. The major factors for the difference in the commitment amount related to operating leases applying IAS 17 disclosed in interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 August 2019 and the lease liabilities recognized in interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 are as follows. Minimum future lease payments for non-cancelable operating lease contracts (31 August 2019) Present value of non-cancelable operating lease contracts (31 August 2019) Finance lease obligations (31 August 2019) Extension or termination options that are reasonably certain to be exercised Lease liabilities recognized in interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at the date of initial application of IFRS 16 (Unit: Million Yen) 344,888 337,009 38,726 45,036 420,772 (2) Application of IFRIC 23: Uncertainty over income tax treatments IFRIC 23 interpretations are additional to the requirement of IAS 12 Income Taxes and establish accounting procedures for uncertain tax positions, such as items with no clear tax treatment or items related to matters that are not yet resolved with the tax authorities. If it is determined that the tax treatment used by the Group is not likely to be approved by the tax authorities, the Group's calculation of taxable income will recognize additional taxable income in an amount equivalent to the impact of that uncertainty, using either the most likely amount or expected value. The application of IFRIC 23 does not have a significant impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. - 26 - 4. Use of Estimates and Judgments The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The effects of the review of accounting estimates are recognized in the accounting period in which the estimates were reviewed and in future accounting periods. In principle, estimates and judgments that have significant effects on the amounts recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are the same as those in the preceding fiscal year except the impact of applying IFRS16. - 27 - 5. Segment Information Description of reportable segments

The Group's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and which are reviewed regularly by the Board of Directors (the "Board") to make decisions about the allocation of resources and to assess performance. The Group's main retail clothing business is divided into four reportable operating segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU and Global Brands, each of which is used to frame and form the Group's strategy.

The main businesses covered by each reportable segment are as follows: UNIQLO Japan: UNIQLO clothing business within Japan

UNIQLO International: UNIQLO clothing business outside of Japan

GU: GU clothing business in Japan and overseas

Global Brands: Theory, PLST, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, PRINCESSE TAM.TAM and J Brand clothing operations (ii) Segment revenue and results For the six months ended 28 February 2019 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 491,343 580,006 117,195 77,745 1,266,290 1,406 - 1,267,697 Operating profit 67,741 88,486 14,122 3,125 173,475 110 (644) 172,941 Segment income (i.e., Profit 67,883 87,385 14,037 3,071 172,377 110 1,725 174,214 before income taxes) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. For the six months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 463,568 541,248 132,293 70,100 1,207,211 1,301 － 1,208,512 Operating profit / (loss) 71,626 53,267 15,823 741 141,458 278 (5,000) 136,736 Segment income (i.e., Profit before income 73,470 54,159 15,711 517 143,858 279 6,721 150,859 taxes) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. - 28 - For the three months ended 28 February 2019 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 245,202 288,623 51,701 36,969 622,497 732 - 623,230 Operating profit 29,783 35,921 5,553 396 71,654 65 (3,444) 68,276 Segment income (i.e., Profit before income 29,568 34,769 5,500 385 70,223 65 (7,161) 63,127 taxes) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. For the three months ended 29 February 2020 (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Interim Condensed Others Adjustments Total Consolidated UNIQLO UNIQLO Global (Note 1) (Note 2) GU Statement of Japan International Brands Profit or Loss Revenue 230,536 260,499 59,344 33,987 584,368 659 － 585,028 Operating profit 33,068 15,431 3,446 (1,128) 50,818 311 (6,084) 45,045 Segment income / (losses) (i.e., Profit / 34,017 17,138 3,333 (1,252) 53,236 312 (4,705) 48,844 (loss) before income taxes) (Note 1) "Others" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. (Note 2) "Adjustments" mainly includes revenue and corporate expenses which are not allocated to individual reportable segments. 6. Inventories Write-down of inventories to their net realizable values recognized in expenses is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Write-down of inventories to net realizable value 4,624 4,121 - 29 - 7. Property, Plant and Equipment The breakdown of property, plant and equipment at each reporting date is as follows: (Millions of yen) As at As at 31 August 2019 29 February 2020 Buildings and structures 104,845 94,659 Furniture, equipment and vehicles 17,076 18,114 Land 1,927 1,927 Construction in progress 10,404 8,180 Lease assets (Note) 38,024 － Total 162,092 133,068 (Note) With the application of IFRS 16 as at the first quarter of the current fiscal year, leased assets have been reclassified and are presented under "right-of-use assets". 8. Corporate Bonds The 1st non-collateralized corporate bonds of 30 billion yen (interest rate: 0.110%; date of maturity: 18 December 2018) was repaid during the 6 months ended 28 February 2019. - 30 - 9. Dividends The total amount of dividends paid was as follows: For the six months ended 28 February 2019 Resolution Meeting of the Board on 2 November 2018 Total dividends Dividends per share (Millions of yen) (Yen) 24,484 240 Dividends were declared on 2 November 2018 and paid on 9 November 2018. The effective date of the dividend was for shareholders as at 31 August 2018. For the six months ended 29 February 2020 Resolution Total dividends Dividends per share (Millions of yen) (Yen) Meeting of the Board on 5 November 2019 24,494 240 Dividends were declared on 5 November 2019 and paid on 8 November 2019. The effective date of the dividend was for shareholders as at 31 August 2019. Dividends on common stock declared subsequent to 29 February 2020 are as follows: Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Total dividends (Million yen) 24,492 24,499 Dividends per share (yen) 240 240 The Board has approved the dividends on common stock subsequent to 29 February 2020, and the amount is not recognized as a liability as at 29 February 2020. - 31 - 10. Revenue The Group conducts its global clothing retail operations through both physical stores and e-commerce channels. The following is a breakdown of total revenue by major regional market operation. Six months ended 28 February 2019 Revenue Percent of Total (Millions of yen) (%) Japan 491,343 38.8 Greater China 282,484 22.3 Other parts of Asia & Oceania 174,275 13.7 North America & Europe 123,246 9.7 UNIQLO (Note 1) 1,071,349 84.5 GU (Note 2) 117,195 9.2 Global Brands (Note 3) 77,745 6.1 Others (Note 4) 1,406 0.1 Total 1,267,697 100.0 (Note 1) Revenue is classified by nation or region based on customer location. The designated countries and regions are classified as follows: Greater China: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan Other parts of Asia & Oceania: South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia North America & Europe: United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands (Note 2) Main national and regional market: Japan (Note 3) Main national and regional markets: North America, Europe, Japan (Note 4) The "Others" category includes real estate leasing operations. Six months ended 29 February 2020 Revenue Percent of Total (Millions of yen) (%) Japan 463,568 38.4 Greater China 270,334 22.4 Other parts of Asia & Oceania 135,428 11.2 North America & Europe 135,485 11.2 UNIQLO (Note 1) 1,004,816 83.1 GU (Note 2) 132,293 10.9 Global Brands (Note 3) 70,100 5.8 Others (Note 4) 1,301 0.1 Total 1,208,512 100.0 (Note 1) Revenue is classified by nation or region based on customer location. The designated countries and regions are classified as follows: Greater China: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan Other parts of Asia & Oceania: South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, India North America & Europe: United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy - 32 - (Note 2) Main national and regional market: Japan (Note 3) Main national and regional markets: North America, Europe, Japan (Note 4) The "Others" category includes real estate leasing operations. 11. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses The breakdown of selling, general and administrative expenses for each reporting period is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses Advertising and promotion 39,722 39,712 Rental expenses (Note) 104,371 38,742 Depreciation and amortization (Note) 24,090 87,871 Outsourcing 22,159 25,370 Salaries 146,745 145,931 Others 96,373 101,168 Total 433,463 438,798 (Note) The decrease of rental expenses and the increase of depreciation and amortization are due to the application of IFRS 16 Leasesas mentioned in "Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3. Significant Accounting Policies". - 33 - 12. Other Income and Other Expenses The breakdown of other income and other expenses for each reporting period is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Other income Foreign exchange gains (Note) - 3,551 Others 2,106 2,450 Total 2,106 6,002 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Other expenses Foreign exchange losses (Note) 51 － Loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment 129 355 Impairment losses 1,512 5,443 Others 1,046 1,510 Total 2,738 7,309 (Note) Currency adjustments incurred in the course of operating transactions are included in "other income" and "other expenses". 13. Finance Income and Finance Costs The breakdown of finance income and finance costs for each reporting period is as follows: (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Finance income Foreign exchange gains (Note) - 12,190 Interest income 5,365 5,867 Others 48 11 Total 5,413 18,069 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Finance costs Foreign exchange losses (Note) 1,765 － Interest expenses 2,374 3,946 Total 4,140 3,946 (Note) Currency adjustments incurred in the course of non-operating transactions are included in "finance income" and "finance costs". - 34 - 14. Earnings per Share Six months ended 28 February 2019 Equity per share attributable to owners of the Parent (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Six months ended 29 February 2020 9,423.53 Equity per share attributable to owners 9,994.97 of the Parent (Yen) 1,117.54 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 984.21 1,115.67 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 982.49 (Note) The basis for calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows: Six months ended Six months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Basic earnings per share for the period Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) 114,029 100,459 Profit not attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) － － Profit attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) 114,029 100,459 Average number of common stock outstanding during the period (Shares) 102,035,840 102,070,655 Diluted earnings per share for the period Adjustment to profit (Millions of yen) － － Increase in number of common stock (Shares) 171,262 179,046 Number of share subscription rights included in increase (171,262) (179,046) Three months ended 28 February 2019 Three months ended 29 February 2020 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 397.40 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 289.51 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 396.72 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 288.98 (Note) The basis for calculation of basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is as follows: Three months ended Three months ended 28 February 2019 29 February 2020 Basic earnings per share for the period Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) 40,552 29,552 Profit not attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) － － Profit attributable to common shareholders (Millions of yen) 40,552 29,552 Average number of common stock outstanding during the period (Shares) 102,044,080 102,076,667 Diluted earnings per share for the period Adjustment to profit (Millions of yen) － － Increase in number of common stock (Shares) 176,333 186,765 Number of share subscription rights included in increase (176,333) (186,765) - 35 - 15. Fair value of Financial Instruments Information about the carrying amount and fair value of financial instruments is as follows: (Millions of yen) As at 31 August 2019 As at 29 February 2020 Carrying amounts Fair value Carrying amounts Fair value Financial assets: Security deposits and guarantees 62,398 63,982 62,780 63,948 Total 62,398 63,982 62,780 63,948 Financial liabilities: Long-term borrowings (Note) 4,258 4,258 － － Corporate bonds (Note) 469,183 478,638 469,262 475,288 Total 473,442 482,896 469,262 475,288 (Note) The amount above include the outstanding balance of borrowings and corporate bonds due within one year. The fair values of current financial assets, current financial liabilities and non-current financial assets, which are measured by amortized cost, approximate their carrying amounts. The fair value of security deposits and guarantees is calculated on the basis of the current value, applying the current market interest rate. The fair value of corporate bonds is calculated with reference to publicly available market prices. The fair value of long-term borrowings is classified by term, and are calculated on the basis of the present-value, applying a discount rate that takes into account the time remaining to maturity, and credit risk. The fair value measurements of security deposits and guarantees, corporate bonds and long-term borrowings are classified as Level 2. The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the interim condensed financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy based on the following characteristics: Level 1 - based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is observable, either directly or indirectly Level 3 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable When multiple inputs are used to measure fair value, the fair value level is determined based on the input with the lowest level classification in the overall fair value assessment. - 36 - The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: (Millions of yen) As at 31 August 2019 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments - Fair value Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 1,471 － 173 1,645 － － － － － 17,406 － 17,406 1,471 17,406 173 19,051 (Millions of yen) As at 29 February 2020 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments - Fair value Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 1,186 － 171 1,358 － 3,416 － 3,416 － 43,944 － 43,944 1,186 47,361 171 48,719 For the valuation of Level 2 derivative financial instruments for which a market value is available, we use a valuation model that uses observable data on the measurement date using inputs such as interest rates, yield curves, currency rates and volatility in comparable instruments. Financial instruments classified as Level 3 consist mainly of unlisted shares. The fair values of unlisted shares are measured by the division responsible in the Group according to the Group's accounting policy, etc., using the immediately preceding figures available for each quarter. There were no significant changes due to the purchase, sale, issuance and settlement of Level 3 financial instruments, and no transfers between Levels 1, 2 and 3. 16. Commitments for Expenditures The Group had the following commitments at each reporting date: (Millions of yen) As at As at 31 August 2019 29 February 2020 Commitment for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment 13,552 7,382 Commitment for the acquisition of intangible assets 4,340 3,184 Total 11,723 16,736 17. Subsequent Events Impact of temporary stores closure after March 2020 due to the Global Spread of COVID-19 UNIQLO International In response to the global spread of COVID-19, governments of various countries have asked people to exercise voluntary restraint in their daily activities and have imposed various restrictions on going outdoors and general behavior since the middle of March. As a result, we made a decision to temporarily close the following stores: all 28 stores in Singapore from 7 April 2020, all 49 stores in Malaysia from 18 March 2020, up to a maximum of all 50 stores in Thailand from 22 March 2020, all 60 stores in the Philippines from 16 March 2020, all 30 stores in Indonesia from 27 March 2020, all three stores in India from 22 March 2020, both stores in Vietnam from 28 March 2020, and all 22 stores in Australia from 2 April 2020. As at 14 April 2020, operations were resumed at some stores in Indonesia. In addition, we have temporarily closed all 62 UNIQLO stores in the United States and Canada from 17 March 2020. - 37 - In Europe as well, in response to requests from the governments of various countries from mid-March 2020, we have temporarily closed UNIQLO stores (97 out of 98 stores) in all EU countries except Sweden. Global Brands For the Theory business, mainly in the United States, we have temporarily closed all its stores from 17 March 2020. And for the COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS business in Europe, we have also temporarily closed all its stores. UNIQLO Japan and GU Following the declaration of a state of emergency by the Government of Japan on 7 April 2020, for both UNIQLO Japan and GU segments, we have temporarily closed stores mainly in large shopping complexes in the relevant areas in Japan, while we continue to operate all other stores in other areas with shorter business hours. For information on the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the first six months of the current fiscal year, please refer to "3. Management Discussion and Analysis, 2. Financial Analysis, (1) Financial Position and Results of Operations." Although a decrease in revenue is expected due to the impact of temporary store closures accompanying the spread of COVID- 19, it is difficult at present to reasonably estimate the impact on the Group's financial position, business performance and cash flows after the six months ended February 29 as the extent of the impact due to the rapid global expansion of COVID-19 is unknown. 2. Others Dividends The Company resolved to pay dividends from retained earnings at the meeting of the Board convened on 9 April 2020. The total amount of dividends paid and the amount per share are stated under "Financial Section 1. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 9. Dividends." - 38 - (TRANSLATION) Independent accountant's review report 14 April 2020 To the Board of Directors of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC Designated Unlimited Liability Partner, Engagement Partner, Certified Public Accountant Koichi Okubo Designated Unlimited Liability Partner, Engagement Partner, Certified Public Accountant Hirofumi Otani Designated Unlimited Liability Partner, Engagement Partner, Certified Public Accountant Yohei Masuda Pursuant to the first paragraph of Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, we have reviewed the interim condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Financial Section, namely, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of 29 February 2020 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, statement of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related notes. Management's Responsibility for the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"), pursuant to Article 93 of the "Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements", and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim condensed consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Accountant's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with quarterly review standards generally accepted in Japan. A review consists principally of making inquiries, primarily of management and persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical procedures and other quarterly review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. We believe that we have obtained the evidence to provide a basis for our conclusion. Accountant's Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements referred to above do not present fairly, in all material respects, the condensed consolidated financial position of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of 29 February 2020, and the condensed consolidated results of their operations for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, and their cash flows for the six-month period then ended in conformity with IAS 34. Interest Our firm and the engagement partners do not have any interest in the Company for which disclosure is required under the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act. The above represents a translation, for convenience only, of the original report issued in the Japanese language. - 39 - Attachments Original document

