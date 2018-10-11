Last Updated: 2018.10.11

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice related to 'The Company's Revision to its Dividend Estimate for the Year Ending August 31, 2018 ' issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Mitsuru Ohki

Joint Company Secretary

Japan, October 11, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive director is Toru Murayama and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Takashi Nawa and Masaaki Shintaku.

