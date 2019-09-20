Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fast Retailing Co Ltd    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO LTD

(9983)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : Notification Regarding UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo Charity Tennis Match

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

Last Updated: 2019.09.21

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

UNIQLO regrets to announce that Kei Nishikori will be unavailable to participate in UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo, a special charity tennis match featuring UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, planned for Monday 14 October, 2019.

Accordingly, general ticket sales, previously scheduled to commence at 10am, Saturday 21 September, have been postponed until further notice. Updated information about the UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo event will be made available as soon as possible, via the UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors' website: www.uniqlo.com/ambassador/jp/

UNIQLO sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused to fans of our Global Brand Ambassador, Kei Nishikori.

Enquiries should be directed to:
Kyodo YOKOHAMA 045-671-9911

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 01:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO LTD
09:42pFAST RETAILING : Notification Regarding UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo Charity Tennis..
PU
09/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Flat Ahead Of Fed Interest-rate Decision
DJ
09/16FAST RETAILING : Clothing Made from Recycled Down and Fabric Made with Polyester..
PU
09/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Trade Tensions Ease Further
DJ
09/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As U.S. And China Agree To New Trade Talks
DJ
09/04FAST RETAILING : Uniqlo operator ties up with ILO to improve Asia worker environ..
AQ
09/03FAST RETAILING : Partners with International Labour Organization for Social Prot..
PU
09/03FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (August 2..
PU
09/03FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (August 2019)
PU
09/01FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors to Meet on Court in Tokyo for C..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 292 B
EBIT 2019 259 B
Net income 2019 167 B
Finance 2019 509 B
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 40,5x
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,71x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 6 709 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 65 973,33  JPY
Last Close Price 65 740,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO & Group Senior Executive Officer
Tohru Murayama Outside Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.52%61 614
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.43%93 387
KERING12.40%63 918
ROSS STORES30.54%39 288
HENNES & MAURITZ50.07%32 264
ZALANDO81.68%11 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group