Fast Retailing : Notification Regarding UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo Charity Tennis Match

Last Updated: 2019.09.21

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

UNIQLO regrets to announce that Kei Nishikori will be unavailable to participate in UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo, a special charity tennis match featuring UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, planned for Monday 14 October, 2019.

Accordingly, general ticket sales, previously scheduled to commence at 10am, Saturday 21 September, have been postponed until further notice. Updated information about the UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo event will be made available as soon as possible, via the UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors' website: www.uniqlo.com/ambassador/jp/

UNIQLO sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused to fans of our Global Brand Ambassador, Kei Nishikori.

Enquiries should be directed to:

Kyodo YOKOHAMA 045-671-9911

