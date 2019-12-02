Fast Retailing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice related to "Amendment of Articles of Incorporation" of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.