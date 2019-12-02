Fast Retailing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
December 2, 2019
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(Tokyo: 9983 / Hong Kong: 6288)
Amendment of Fast Retailing Articles of Incorporation
At its regular meeting held on October 10, 2019, the Board of Directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. decided to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 28, 2019. The proposal, entitled Amendment of Company Articles of Incorporation, is detailed below.
1. Reason for proposed amendment
It is deemed necessary to increase the maximum permissible number of statutory auditor appointments in order to further strengthen and successfully enhance its auditing framework in the face of changing business environments and the ongoing global expansion of operations.
2. Content of proposed amendment
The concrete proposed change is detailed below:
|
|
(The text of the proposed amendment is underlined)
|
Current articles of incorporation
|
Proposed change
|
(Number of Statutory Auditors)
|
(Number of Statutory Auditors)
|
Article 30: The Company shall appoint no less
|
Article 30: The Company shall appoint no less
|
than three (3) and no more than five (5)
|
than three (3) and no more than seven (7)
|
Statutory Auditors.
|
Statutory Auditors.
3. Schedule for amendment
Scheduled Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the amendment to Articles of Incorporation: Thursday November 28, 2019
Scheduled date on which amendment to Articles of Incorporation would come into effect: Thursday November 28, 2019
