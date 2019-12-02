Log in
Fast Retailing : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

0
12/02/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached notice related to "Amendment of Articles of Incorporation" of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

December 2, 2019

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(Tokyo: 9983 / Hong Kong: 6288)

Amendment of Fast Retailing Articles of Incorporation

At its regular meeting held on October 10, 2019, the Board of Directors of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. decided to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on November 28, 2019. The proposal, entitled Amendment of Company Articles of Incorporation, is detailed below.

1. Reason for proposed amendment

It is deemed necessary to increase the maximum permissible number of statutory auditor appointments in order to further strengthen and successfully enhance its auditing framework in the face of changing business environments and the ongoing global expansion of operations.

2. Content of proposed amendment

The concrete proposed change is detailed below:

(The text of the proposed amendment is underlined)

Current articles of incorporation

Proposed change

(Number of Statutory Auditors)

(Number of Statutory Auditors)

Article 30: The Company shall appoint no less

Article 30: The Company shall appoint no less

than three (3) and no more than five (5)

than three (3) and no more than seven (7)

Statutory Auditors.

Statutory Auditors.

3. Schedule for amendment

Scheduled Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the amendment to Articles of Incorporation: Thursday November 28, 2019

Scheduled date on which amendment to Articles of Incorporation would come into effect: Thursday November 28, 2019

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:01 UTC
