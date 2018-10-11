Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fast Retailing Co Ltd    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO LTD (9983)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fast Retailing : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Notice related to the issuance of stock-based compensation stock option (share subscription rights)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Last Updated: 2018.10.11

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
(597KB)

to Chinese page
to Japanese page

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
迅銷有限公司
(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6288)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is made by Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached 'Notice related to the issuance of stock-based compensation stock option (share subscription rights) ' of the Company issued on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today.

By order of the Board
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Mitsuru Ohki
Joint Company Secretary

Japan, 11 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Toru Murayama and Takashi Nawa and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori and Masaaki Shintaku.

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO LTD
09:13aFAST RETAILING : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Notice related to the issuan..
PU
08:43aFAST RETAILING : posts record profit on strong global sales
AQ
08:23aFAST RETAILING : Urgent Headline News
AQ
06:13aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10/09DAIFUKU : Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing to invest $885 million in warehouse automa..
RE
10/09FAST RETAILING : and Daifuku Conclude Strategic Global Partnership - Partnership..
PU
10/08FAST RETAILING CO LTD : annual earnings release
10/02FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (September 2018)
PU
10/02FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (Septembe..
PU
09/28FAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Inditex impresses with first half results 
08/09INDITEX : A Deep Dive Into Fast Fashion 
07/13Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/02Uniqlo lands Federer for global push 
06/08Uniqlo to expand in Canada 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 2 114 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 145 B
Finance 2018 476 B
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 42,57
P/E ratio 2019 37,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 6 343 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54 478  JPY
Spread / Average Target -8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO & Group Senior Executive Officer
Tohru Murayama Outside Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO LTD31.20%56 550
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-14.31%90 127
KERING-2.98%61 332
ROSS STORES18.41%36 272
PRADA S.P.A.19.61%10 938
GAP-20.64%10 591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.