Fast Retailing : Sales data for yr to August 2020

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Monthly Sales Bulletin : UNIQLO JAPAN Operations for the Year to August 2020

% Change Over Previous Year Six months Six months Year to Sep '19 Oct '19 Nov '19 Dec '19 Jan '20 Feb '20 to Feb '20 Mar '20 Apr '20 May '20 Jun '20 Jul '20 Aug '20 to Aug '20 Aug '20 Net Sales 95.8 ##### ##### ##### ##### ##### 95.8 ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### #DIV/0! 95.8 Same Stores + Customer Online Sales 100.4 ##### ##### ##### ##### ##### 100.4 ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### #DIV/0! 100.4 Numbers (Same Stores 734) Average 95.4 ##### ##### ##### ##### ##### 95.4 ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### #DIV/0! 95.4 Purchase Net Sales 95.7 ##### ##### ##### ##### ##### 95.7 ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### #DIV/0! 95.7 Own Stores + Customer Online Sales 100.5 ##### ##### ##### ##### ##### 100.5 ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### #DIV/0! 100.5 Numbers (Own Stores 769) Average 95.3 ##### ##### ##### ##### ##### 95.3 ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### ###### #DIV/0! 95.3 Purchase Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores) Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term Sales Comment for the month of September 2019

Store Openings and Closures

Openings: ４UNIQLO stores

Closures: ９UNIQLO stores

Sales Comment

September 2019 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.2% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 4.3%. Same-store sales dipped year on year in September due to persistently warm weather throughout the month.

Other Information

We opened the first UNIQLO store in Italy, the UNIQLO Piazza Cordusio store, in Milan on September 13.