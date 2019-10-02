Fast Retailing : Sales data for yr to August 2020

Monthly Sales Bulletin : UNIQLO JAPAN Operations for the Year to August 2020
（September 1, 2019 - August 31, 2020)
October 2, 2019
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
% Change Over Previous Year
Six months
Six months
Year to
Sep '19
Oct '19
Nov '19
Dec '19
Jan '20
Feb '20
to Feb '20
Mar '20
Apr '20
May '20
Jun '20
Jul '20
Aug '20
to Aug '20
Aug '20
Net Sales
95.8
#####
#####
#####
#####
#####
95.8
######
######
######
######
######
######
#DIV/0!
95.8
Same Stores +
Customer
Online Sales
100.4
#####
#####
#####
#####
#####
100.4
######
######
######
######
######
######
#DIV/0!
100.4
Numbers
(Same Stores 734)
Average
95.4
#####
#####
#####
#####
#####
95.4
######
######
######
######
######
######
#DIV/0!
95.4
Purchase
Net Sales
95.7
#####
#####
#####
#####
#####
95.7
######
######
######
######
######
######
#DIV/0!
95.7
Own Stores +
Customer
Online Sales
100.5
#####
#####
#####
#####
#####
100.5
######
######
######
######
######
######
#DIV/0!
100.5
Numbers
(Own Stores 769)
Average
95.3
#####
#####
#####
#####
#####
95.3
######
######
######
######
######
######
#DIV/0!
95.3
Purchase
Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores)
Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term
Sales Comment for the month of September 2019
Store Openings and Closures
Openings: ４UNIQLO stores
Closures: ９UNIQLO stores
Sales Comment
September 2019 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.2% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 4.3%. Same-store sales dipped year on year in September due to persistently warm weather throughout the month.
Other Information
We opened the first UNIQLO store in Italy, the UNIQLO Piazza Cordusio store, in Milan on September 13.
