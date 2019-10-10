Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : TRADING HALT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

迅銷有限公司

(Incorporated in Japan with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6288)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), trading in its Hong Kong depositary receipts on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, pending the release of the annual results announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended August 31, 2019, which constitutes inside information.

By order of the Board

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Shea Yee Man

Company Secretary

Japan, October 10, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive director is Tadashi Yanai, our non-executive directors are Takeshi Okazaki, Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai and our independent non-executive directors are Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ono.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 05:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
01:01aFAST RETAILING : Trading halt
PU
12:21aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10/09FAST RETAILING : Japan's Fast Retailing likely hit by South Korea boycott; succe..
RE
10/08Main events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10
AQ
10/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
10/04FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Welcomes its First Customers in India on October 4
PU
10/04FAST RETAILING : Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st store in India
AQ
10/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
10/03Tokyo shares tumble on weak U.S. data, Trump tariff threat against Europe
RE
10/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink Amid Wall Street Losses, New U.S. Tariffs Ag..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 292 B
EBIT 2019 259 B
Net income 2019 166 B
Finance 2019 509 B
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 37,8x
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
Capitalization 6 234 B
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 65 440,00  JPY
Last Close Price 61 080,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.12.90%58 294
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.24.30%93 780
KERING7.86%60 052
ROSS STORES31.21%39 023
HENNES & MAURITZ58.55%33 253
ZALANDO84.22%11 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group