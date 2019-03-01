Fast Retailing : Third Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2019.3.1-2019.5.31)
07/11/2019 | 08:35pm EDT
HOME > Investor Relations > IR Library > Securities Report
Last Updated: 2019.07.12
to Japanese page
Year to August 2019 (September 1, 2018 ～ August 31, 2019)
Third Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2019.3.1-2019.5.31)
(1,361KB)
Interim Report 2018/19 (2018.9.1-2019.2.28)
(922KB)
First Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2018.9.1-2018.11.30)(685KB)
Year to August 2018 (September 1, 2017 ～ August 31, 2018)
Year-end Report 2017/18 (2017.9.1-2018.8.31)(2,339KB) Third Quarterly Report 2017/18 (2018.3.1-2018.5.31)
(875KB)
Interim Report 2017/18 (2017.9.1-2018.2.28 )
(917KB)
First Quarterly Report 2017/18 (2017.9.1-2017.11.3 0)
(669KB)
Year to August 2017 (September 1, 2016 ～ August 31, 2017)
Year-end Report 2016/17 (2016.9.1-2017.8. 31)
(1,341KB)
Third Quarterly Report 2016/17 (2017.3.1-2017.5 .31)
(662KB)
Interim Report 2016/17 (2016.9.1-2017. 2.28)
(345KB)
First Quarterly Report 2016/17 (2016.9.1-2016. 11.30)
(683KB)
Year to August 2016 (September 1, 2015 ～ August 31, 2016)
Year-end Report 2015/16 (2015.9.1-201 6.8.31)
(1,459KB)
Third Quarterly Report 2015/16 (2016.3.1-20 16.5.31)
(212KB)
Interim Report 2015/16 (2015.9.1-2 016.2.28)
(913KB)
First Quarterly Report 2015/16 (2015.9.1-2 015.11.30)
(1,448KB)
Year to August 2015 (September 1, 2014 ～ August 31, 2015)
Year-end Report 2014/15 (2014.9.1 -2015.8.31)
(1,866KB)
Third Quarterly Report 2014/15 (2015.3. 1-2015.5.31)
(194KB)
Interim Report 2014/15 (2014.9 .1-2015.2.28)
(293KB)
First Quarterly Report 2014/15 (2014.9 .1-2014.11.30)
(306KB)
Year to August 2014 (September 1, 2013 ～ August 31, 2014)
Year-end Report 2013/14 (2013 .9.1-2014.8.31)
(1,605KB)
Third Quarterly Report 2013/14 (201 4.3.1-2014.5.31)
(197KB)
Interim Report 2013/14 (201 3.12.1-2014.2.28)
(269KB)
Disclaimer
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 00:34:02 UTC
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Sales 2019
2 289 B
EBIT 2019
261 B
Net income 2019
168 B
Finance 2019
396 B
Yield 2019
0,71%
P/E ratio 2019
41,4x
P/E ratio 2020
35,7x
EV / Sales2019
2,84x
EV / Sales2020
2,52x
Capitalization
6 904 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
64 356 JPY
Last Close Price
67 650 JPY
Spread / Highest target
10,9%
Spread / Average Target
-4,87%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.