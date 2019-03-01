Fast Retailing : Third Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2019.3.1-2019.5.31)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 2 289 B EBIT 2019 261 B Net income 2019 168 B Finance 2019 396 B Yield 2019 0,71% P/E ratio 2019 41,4x P/E ratio 2020 35,7x EV / Sales2019 2,84x EV / Sales2020 2,52x Capitalization 6 904 B Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 64 356 JPY Last Close Price 67 650 JPY Spread / Highest target 10,9% Spread / Average Target -4,87% Spread / Lowest Target -33,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO Takeshi Okazaki CFO & Group Senior Executive Officer Tohru Murayama Outside Director Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FAST RETAILING CO LTD 25.05% 62 937 INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL 20.00% 93 958 KERING 25.56% 72 970 ROSS STORES 22.57% 37 421 HENNES & MAURITZ 34.90% 29 878 ZALANDO 83.29% 11 456