Fast Retailing : Third Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2019.3.1-2019.5.31)

0
07/11/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

HOME > Investor Relations > IR Library > Securities Report

Last Updated: 2019.07.12
to Japanese page

Year to August 2019 (September 1, 2018 ～ August 31, 2019)

Third Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2019.3.1-2019.5.31) (1,361KB) Interim Report 2018/19 (2018.9.1-2019.2.28)(922KB) First Quarterly Report 2018/19 (2018.9.1-2018.11.30)(685KB)

Year to August 2018 (September 1, 2017 ～ August 31, 2018)

Year-end Report 2017/18 (2017.9.1-2018.8.31)(2,339KB) Third Quarterly Report 2017/18 (2018.3.1-2018.5.31) (875KB) Interim Report 2017/18 (2017.9.1-2018.2.28 )(917KB) First Quarterly Report 2017/18 (2017.9.1-2017.11.3 0)(669KB)

Year to August 2017 (September 1, 2016 ～ August 31, 2017)

Year-end Report 2016/17 (2016.9.1-2017.8. 31)(1,341KB) Third Quarterly Report 2016/17 (2017.3.1-2017.5 .31)(662KB) Interim Report 2016/17 (2016.9.1-2017. 2.28)(345KB) First Quarterly Report 2016/17 (2016.9.1-2016. 11.30)(683KB)

Year to August 2016 (September 1, 2015 ～ August 31, 2016)

Year-end Report 2015/16 (2015.9.1-201 6.8.31)(1,459KB) Third Quarterly Report 2015/16 (2016.3.1-20 16.5.31)(212KB) Interim Report 2015/16 (2015.9.1-2 016.2.28)(913KB) First Quarterly Report 2015/16 (2015.9.1-2 015.11.30)(1,448KB)

Year to August 2015 (September 1, 2014 ～ August 31, 2015)

Year-end Report 2014/15 (2014.9.1 -2015.8.31)(1,866KB) Third Quarterly Report 2014/15 (2015.3. 1-2015.5.31)(194KB) Interim Report 2014/15 (2014.9 .1-2015.2.28)(293KB) First Quarterly Report 2014/15 (2014.9 .1-2014.11.30)(306KB)

Year to August 2014 (September 1, 2013 ～ August 31, 2014)

Year-end Report 2013/14 (2013 .9.1-2014.8.31)(1,605KB) Third Quarterly Report 2013/14 (201 4.3.1-2014.5.31)(197KB) Interim Report 2013/14 (201 3.12.1-2014.2.28)(269KB)

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 00:34:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 289 B
EBIT 2019 261 B
Net income 2019 168 B
Finance 2019 396 B
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 41,4x
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 6 904 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64 356  JPY
Last Close Price 67 650  JPY
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO & Group Senior Executive Officer
Tohru Murayama Outside Director
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO LTD25.05%62 937
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.00%93 958
KERING25.56%72 970
ROSS STORES22.57%37 421
HENNES & MAURITZ34.90%29 878
ZALANDO83.29%11 456
