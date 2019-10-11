Log in
Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador Roger Federer to Play John Isner at LifeWear Day Tokyo Event

10/11/2019 | 04:31am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.10.11

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

UNIQLO confirms today that its Global Brand Ambassador and 20-time Grand Slam Champion, Roger Federer, will play John Isner (world rank 17) in a special charity tennis match at Ariake Coliseum on Monday, October 14, as part of the UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo event.

On Monday Roger Federer and John Isner will play a three-set match, with the final set being a 10-point tie-breaker. In addition, wheelchair tennis players and UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid MBE will play each other in a one-set match. Also making special appearances will be other UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, professional tennis player Kei Nisihkori, who regrettably had to pull out of the event due to injury, professional golf player and Masters Champion Adam Scott and professional snowboarder Ayumu Hirano.

LifeWear Day Tokyo aims to make a positive contribution to society. Accordingly, part of the proceeds will be donated to Fast Retailing and UNIQLO partner charity organizations:
• Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org/
• Setouchi Olive Foundation www.fastretailing.com/eng/sustainability/environment/community.html
• Charity Water www.charitywater.org/
• UNHCR www.unhcr.org/
• Other partner organizations.

Event Overview

Name : UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo
Date : Monday, October 14, 2019 (public holiday)
Venue : Ariake Coliseum (Tokyo, Koto Ward)

Match participants
• Roger Federer vs. John Isner
• Shingo Kunieda vs. Gordon Reid MBE

Special guests
• Kei Nishikori, Adam Scott, Ayumu Hirano

Additional ticket sales
While this event was previously sold out, a small number of additional tickets have been made available.
These can be purchased from Saturday, October 12, 12:00pm, at LINE TICKET, Ticket PIA, or via www.uniqlo.com/ambassador/jp/

Notice: Typhoon
According to information provided by the Japan Meteorological Agency, a large typhoon is approaching Japan and is forecast to impact the Greater Tokyo area on October 12 and 13. While the typhoon is forecast to have cleared the Tokyo area by the morning of the October 13, the safety of our customers and the audience is our first priority. Accordingly, UNIQLO will make an announcement via https://www.uniqlo.com/ambassador/jp/ and its social media channels at 6pm on Sunday, October 13 to confirm the status of the event.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:30:02 UTC
