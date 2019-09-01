Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors to Meet on Court in Tokyo for Charity

Last Updated: 2019.09.02

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and other UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors will meet at Ariake Coliseum for a charity tennis event in Tokyo this October, with a part of the proceeds set to be donated to charity.

UNIQLO today announces it will host its first tennis event featuring all of its Global Brand Ambassadors who are professional tennis players. This large-scale event will be held at the Ariake Coliseum, a world-class tennis facility located close to UNIQLO's global headquarters.

Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing, said, 'We are very pleased that our Global Brand Ambassadors will be in Tokyo to play this tennis match. I am sure our ambassadors will inspire all fans in the audience to find both the passion to realize their dreams and the courage required to never give up. In addition, I am pleased that UNIQLO will be able to make a meaningful contribution to society through proceeds of this match.'

The event aims to make a positive contribution to society, and a part of the proceeds will be used to help further UNIQLO's current humanitarian and sustainability projects. In addition, the event will help communicate the UNIQLO LifeWear concept to a wide international audience.

At the event, Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori will play each other in a three-set match. Also, wheelchair tennis players, Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid MBE will play each other in a one-set match. This special UNIQLO occasion marks only the second time Roger Federer has played in Japan, and comes 13 years after his only previous appearance here at the Japan Open, in 2006.

UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador, professional golf player Adam Scott, will also make a special appearance at the event.

Event Overview

Name : UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo Date : October 14, 2019 (Monday / Public holiday) Venue : Ariake Coliseum (Tokyo, Koto Ward)

Match participants

• Roger Federer vs. Kei Nishikori

• Shingo Kunieda vs. Gordon Reid MBE

Special guest

Official tickets sales are scheduled to commence September 21.

More details to be announced at a later date in the official website

URL: www.uniqlo.com/ambassador/jp/

The UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador Program

UNIQLO partners with world-leading people to promote its brand and LifeWear globally. Reflecting core UNIQLO values, Global Brand Ambassadors embrace challenge in pursuit of the highest possible achievement. They are universally admired for their integrity and character, and for the optimism, respect and humility they demonstrate to all.

UNIQLO combines the expert professional insight of its Global Brand Ambassadors with its most advanced proprietary technologies, creating apparel that supports human performance at the highest level, while also bringing greater comfort and functionality to the everyday lives of its customers. In addition, UNIQLO works with its brand ambassadors to promote community engagement and development initiatives around the world.

The UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors today are Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori (Tennis), Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid MBE (Wheelchair Tennis), Adam Scott (Golf) and Ayumu Hirano (Snowboard).

