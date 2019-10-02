Log in
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Kawagoe Store Receives LEED O+M Gold Certification

10/02/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.10.02

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces that its UNIQLO Kawagoe Store in Saitama Prefecture, Japan has received Gold Level LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification in the Building Operations & Maintenance (O+M) category. This is the first retail outlet in Japan to receive gold certification in this category.

The Kawagoe Store is a representative example of UNIQLO's roadside locations. The first roadside store opened in 1985 in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, establishing a new standard for UNIQLO stores. This store format currently accounts for around half of the more than 800 UNIQLO locations in Japan. UNIQLO has standardized the specifications for roadside stores, utilizing high-quality materials, heat insulation, and simple store designs to create durable, energy-efficient retail spaces.

The LEED O+M Gold certification was awarded in recognition of this store design and its operating procedures. The store received particularly high marks for its energy-saving measures, such as the adoption of a high-efficiency air-conditioning system, use of LED lighting, and efficient operations, and its resource conservation measures including waste separation and the installation of water-saving toilets, as well as the maintenance of air quality through appropriate air conditioning and circulation.

UNIQLO considers environmental considerations to be a priority measure for sustainability, and is working to reduce environmental loads through its store designs and operations. Going forward, UNIQLO will seek to acquire LEED O+M certification at other main roadside stores in Japan with the same Kawagoe store standards, and plans to apply the knowledge gained through these efforts to further lower the environmental load of its stores.

Store Overview

Store Name : UNIQLO Kawagoe Store
Address : 252 Yatsushima, Kawagoe-shi, Saitama Prefecture
Sales area : 730m2
Level : One floor
Completion : October 10, 2014

About LEED Certification
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the world's most widely used environmental performance evaluation system. More than 70,000 buildings have received certification in 165 countries, mainly in the United States. The level of certification is determined based on a total score in seven credit categories, including 'Water Efficiency,' 'Energy and Atmosphere,' 'Material and Resources,' and 'Indoor Environmental Quality.' There are five general categories for certification. The UNIQLO Kawagoe Store received Gold Level certification in the Building Operations and Maintenance category.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:22:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
