Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Launches in Vietnam with First Store Opening in Ho Chi Minch City on December 6

Last Updated: 2019.11.05

Debut of Elevate Everyday Campaign Promoting LifeWear

through Ho Chi Minh City Voices

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

to Japanese page

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today officially announces its launch date for the Vietnam market. The brand's first store, UNIQLO Dong Khoi, will open December 6 in Ho Chi Minh City. To support the launch, UNIQLO also unveils Elevate Everyday, a beautiful visual campaign introducing LifeWear to Vietnamese customers.

'UNIQLO Dong Khoi is one of our largest UNIQLO stores in Southeast Asia, and we hope it will become a magnetic new focal point of Ho Chi Minh City's lively retail scene. The store will offer both Saigonese people and international visitors a unique shopping experience, with a full line up of LifeWear on three levels. We look forward to welcoming our first customers on December 6,' said Osamu Ikezoe, Co-Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO Vietnam.

The Elevate Everyday campaign emphasizes how LifeWear responds perfectly to the specific life needs in Ho Chi Minh City. The lead video follows a diverse and popular cast from the city's milieu, in business, sports, arts and fashion. Each personality connects LifeWear to their own unique Ho Chi Minh City moments, offering insight into how LifeWear elevates everyday moments for all in the city.

The Elevate Everyday cast includes:

• Ngo Thanh Van: Multitalented artist and iconic Vietnamese woman

• Tien Dung: Footballer

• Helly Tong: Model, actress, entrepreneur

• Tran Hien: Model and activewear enthusiast

• Qui Duc: Writer and interior designer

• Pixself: Photographer and passionate skater

• Thu Anh: Model and actress

The Elevate Everyday campaign video can be viewed at www.facebook.com/uniqlovnam/

■ Opening Day Overview

Store Name ： UNIQLO Dong Khoi Address ： 35-45 Le Thanh Ton street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City Sales Floor Area ： 3097 square meters over three floors (1F, 2F, 3F) Opening date ： December 6, 2019

Top of page