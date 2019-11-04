Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Launches in Vietnam with First Store Opening in Ho Chi Minch City on December 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 10:30pm EST

Last Updated: 2019.11.05

Debut of Elevate Everyday Campaign Promoting LifeWear
through Ho Chi Minh City Voices

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today officially announces its launch date for the Vietnam market. The brand's first store, UNIQLO Dong Khoi, will open December 6 in Ho Chi Minh City. To support the launch, UNIQLO also unveils Elevate Everyday, a beautiful visual campaign introducing LifeWear to Vietnamese customers.

'UNIQLO Dong Khoi is one of our largest UNIQLO stores in Southeast Asia, and we hope it will become a magnetic new focal point of Ho Chi Minh City's lively retail scene. The store will offer both Saigonese people and international visitors a unique shopping experience, with a full line up of LifeWear on three levels. We look forward to welcoming our first customers on December 6,' said Osamu Ikezoe, Co-Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO Vietnam.

The Elevate Everyday campaign emphasizes how LifeWear responds perfectly to the specific life needs in Ho Chi Minh City. The lead video follows a diverse and popular cast from the city's milieu, in business, sports, arts and fashion. Each personality connects LifeWear to their own unique Ho Chi Minh City moments, offering insight into how LifeWear elevates everyday moments for all in the city.

The Elevate Everyday cast includes:
• Ngo Thanh Van: Multitalented artist and iconic Vietnamese woman
• Tien Dung: Footballer
• Helly Tong: Model, actress, entrepreneur
• Tran Hien: Model and activewear enthusiast
• Qui Duc: Writer and interior designer
• Pixself: Photographer and passionate skater
• Thu Anh: Model and actress
The Elevate Everyday campaign video can be viewed at www.facebook.com/uniqlovnam/

Opening Day Overview

Store Name UNIQLO Dong Khoi
Address 35-45 Le Thanh Ton street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Sales Floor Area 3097 square meters over three floors (1F, 2F, 3F)
Opening date December 6, 2019

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:29:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:35pFAST RETAILING : Announcement and Notices -
PU
11:10pFAST RETAILING : Announcement of final dividend for year ended 31 august 2019
PU
10:30pFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Launches in Vietnam with First Store Opening in Ho Chi M..
PU
10/31FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO to Start Distributing LifeWear Uniforms for Swedish Olym..
PU
10/30FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO-Supported Swedish Beach Handball Team Wins Bronze Medal ..
PU
10/25FAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10/22Uniqlo ad sparks protest, parody as South Korea-Japan dispute flares
RE
10/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Decades-worst GDP Growth By China
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 445 B
EBIT 2020 288 B
Net income 2020 189 B
Finance 2020 548 B
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 6 907 B
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 65 660,00  JPY
Last Close Price 67 670,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.08%63 848
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.26.22%98 207
KERING27.67%71 889
ROSS STORES34.34%40 148
HENNES & MAURITZ59.82%34 861
ZALANDO77.81%10 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group