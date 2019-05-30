Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Marks Launch in Italy with Opening of First Milan Store September 13

Last Updated: 2019.05.31

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces that it will open its first store in Milan on Friday, September 13. The new store, which marks the company launch in Italy, is located on Piazza Cordusio, a short walking distance from Piazza Duomo, and promises to be a beautiful window to showcase LifeWear and promote the UNIQLO brand.

LifeWear is the company's unique philosophy regarding clothes, tooted in the belief that rational and excellent design, plus the best in modern production techniques, creates perfect high-quality and affordable clothing that meets the needs of everyone's daily lifestyles.

'We are very honored and proud to open our first Italian store in Milan. We have a sincere and longstanding respect for the Italian people, heritage and culture. From a shared focus on the beauty and quality of everyday life, to our instinctive appreciation for design and innovation, we see many similarities between Japan and Italy. We hope that our LifeWear philosophy and products will be accepted well with the sophisticated Milanese population and indeed the many Italian and international visitors who come to Milan throughout the year,' said Kohsuke Kobayashi, Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO Italy.

UNIQLO clothing is already offered in Italy via its online store www.uniqlo.com/IT and will be available in the Piazza Cordusio store in a variety of colors and designs for men, women, kids and babies from September 13.

■ New Store Overview

Store Name : UNIQLO Piazza Cordusio Address : Via Cordusio 2, 20123 Milan Sales area : Around 1,500 square meters over three floors (basement, ground and first) Opening date : September 13, 2019

Further details regarding the opening will be announced at a later date.

Italy will become the 10th market where UNIQLO has a presence in Europe and the company's 23rd market worldwide.

For more information regarding UNIQLO in Italy, please visit www.uniqlo.com/IT

