Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (August 2018)

Last Updated: 2018.09.04

Year to August 2018 (September 1, 2017 ~ August 31, 2018)

Monthly Sales for August 2018

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 108.8 106.2 107.4 104.6 109.1 106.4 Customer Numbers 103.7 101.7 102.4 100.7 104.1 102.0 Average Purchase per Customer 104.9 104.4 104.8 103.9 104.8 104.4

Note:: Stores and online sales in operation for a full year from the beginning, to the end of a business term.: Directly run stores and online sales.: Total direct mail and corporate sales.

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of August 2018

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 0 UNIQLO stores Closures: 4 UNIQLO stores

Sales Comment:

August 2018 same-store sales including online sales increased by 8.8% year on year while sales at our own stores increased by 7.4%.

Total sales including online sales increased by 9.1%.

Same-store sales rose year on year in August as consistently hot weather fueled strong sales across our Summer ranges.

Other information:

We opened our first store in Sweden, the UNIQLO Kungstradgarden Store in Stockholm, on August 24, 2018.

Approximately 80 stores were temporarily closed due to damage caused by the torrential rains in the early part of July.

One of those weather-afflicted stores was removed from the same-store total before the month's data were calculated because it was unable to operate for over a week.

Monthly Sales Figures (Historical)

