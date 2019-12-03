Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (November 2019)

Last Updated: 2019.12.03

Year to August 2020 (September 1, 2019 ~ August 31, 2020)

Monthly Sales for November 2019

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2020 (51KB)

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 94.5 95.9 94.2 95.5 Customer Numbers 96.7 100.4 96.7 100.2 Average Purchase per Customer 97.7 95.5 97.5 95.3

Note:: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores): Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of November 2019

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 4 UNIQLO stores Closures: 5 UNIQLO stores

Sales Comment:

November 2019 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 5.5% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 5.8%.

Same-store sales declined year on year in November. While sales rose in the early part of the month, warmer weather then stifled sales of thermal clothing around the time of our anniversary sale when sales are typically the strongest.

Other information:

We temporarily closed 352 stores when Typhoon Hagibis hit land in Japan on October 12, 2019.

Of that total, one store was forced to cease business for over a week, and was removed from the same-store calculation as a result.

Monthly Sales Figures (Historical)

