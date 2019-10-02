Log in
Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (September 2019)

0
10/02/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.10.02
to Japanese page

Year to August 2020 (September 1, 2019 ~ August 31, 2020)

Monthly Sales for September 2019

Bulletin on sales for Year to August 2020 (54KB)

Y/Y (%)

Net Sales 95.89 95.8 95.7 95.7
Customer Numbers 100.4 100.4 100.5 100.5
Average Purchase per Customer 95.4 95.4 95.3 95.3
Note: Data target: UNIQLO Japan directly-run stores (excluding franchise stores)
Same stores: Directly-run stores that have been in operation for the full business term

(This data refers purely to UNIQLO stores within Japan and does not include any UNIQLO stores outside of Japan or non-UNIQLO businesses.)

Sales Comment for the month of September 2019

Directly-run Store Openings and Closures:

Openings: 4 UNIQLO stores Closures: 9 UNIQLO stores

Please click here for UNIQLO store opening/closing (Japan) data by month.

Sales Comment:

September 2019 same-store sales including online sales decreased by 4.2% year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 4.3%.

Same-store sales dipped year on year in September due to persistently warm weather throughout the month.

Other information:

We opened the first UNIQLO store in Italy, the UNIQLO Piazza Cordusio store, in Milan on September 13.

Monthly Sales Figures (Historical)

Please click below for past sales data
(PDF format)

Please click here for past sales comments

Top of page

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:22:07 UTC
