FAST RETAILING CO LTD (9983)

FAST RETAILING CO LTD (9983)
News

Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (August 2018)

09/04/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Last Updated: 2018.09.04
(Stores)

1H Open Close Total Stores 2H Open Close Total Stores
(1H Total) 7 10 787(41) (2H Total) 8 10 784(43)
(Full Year Total) 15 20 784(43)
September 4 2 792(42) March 4 2 788(43)
October 2 3 791(42) April 4 2 790(43)
November 1 0 792(42) May 0 0 790(43)
December 0 1 791(41) June 0 1 789(43)
January 0 2 789(41) July 0 1 788(43)
February 0 2 787(41) August 0 4 784(43)
Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.
The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.
The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.

Please click here for information on sales trends at UNIQLO Japan.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:16:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
