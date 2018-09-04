Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (August 2018)

Last Updated: 2018.09.04

(Stores)

1H Open Close Total Stores 2H Open Close Total Stores (1H Total) 7 10 787(41) (2H Total) 8 10 784(43) (Full Year Total) 15 20 784(43) September 4 2 792(42) March 4 2 788(43) October 2 3 791(42) April 4 2 790(43) November 1 0 792(42) May 0 0 790(43) December 0 1 791(41) June 0 1 789(43) January 0 2 789(41) July 0 1 788(43) February 0 2 787(41) August 0 4 784(43)

Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.

