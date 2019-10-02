Log in
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Store Openings / Closings Information of Japan (September 2019)

10/02/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.10.02
(Stores)

1H Open Close Total Stores 2H Open Close Total Stores
(1H Total) 4 9 769(46) (2H Total) 0 0 0
(Full Year Total) 4 9 769(46)
September 4 9 769(46) March
October April
November May
December June
January July
February August
Note: We only display store opening/closing data for direct-run stores, which includes small specialty outlets.
The total stores figure for the end of each month is the total number of direct-run stores.
The adjacent figure in brackets is the total number of franchise stores.

Please click here for information on sales trends at UNIQLO Japan.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:22:07 UTC
