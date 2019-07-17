Log in
FAST RETAILING CO LTD

FAST RETAILING CO LTD

(9983)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fast Retailing : UNIQLO Unveils India Plans - Announces 3 Stores in Delhi Area, with the first to Open in October

0
07/17/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Last Updated: 2019.07.17

UNIQLO CO., LTD.
to Japanese page

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces the strategic rollout plan for its introduction in India this fall. Given the size and fast growth of the Indian market, the launch will for the first time involve three separate stores, to be able to offer LifeWear to as many people as possible. The first of three UNIQLO stores will open in October in New Delhi.

'We are committed to the Indian market, and are very excited to be launching our first three stores in Delhi, a region that embraces diversity and culture, from art and design to craftmanship and fashion,' said Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO, Fast Retailing. 'The opening of our first store, UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, followed by a second and third store a little later, represents a significant step in our company's global strategy. We look forward to offering our high-quality, affordable LifeWear apparel to the people of India,' he added.

LifeWear is the UNIQLO commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone's daily lifestyles. High-quality, highly functional, affordable and constantly evolving, LifeWear is inspired by life's needs to provide thoughtful and timeless clothing available in a variety of colors and styles for people of all ages.

UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj (Rendering Image)

The first UNIQLO store will be located at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, one of the most popular shopping districts of the Delhi metropolitan area. UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj measures close to 35,000 square feet in total sales area on three levels and will feature prominent store-front branding through UNIQLO's unique red color. The full range of LifeWear will be available for men, women, kids and babies, including the popular line of UTs (UNIQLO T-shirts).

The second and third UNIQLO stores will be located at DLF Place Saket, a newly renovated shopping destination set to reopen in Fall, and DLF CyberHub, the heart of the millenial city of Gurugram, respectively. Each of the two sites will be sized to offer the full range of LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies.

UNIQLO DLF Place Saket (Rendering Image)

UNIQLO DLF CyberHub (Rendering Image)

For more information regarding UNIQLO and its current line-up, please visit the website or download the 'UNIQLO India Official Application'.
UNIQLO India Website: www.uniqlo.com/in
UNIQLO India Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uniqloin/
UNIQLO India Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uniqloin
UNIQLO India Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/uniqloin

Overview of New Stores

Store name : UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj
Address : Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, No. 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, 110067
Sales area : Approximately 35,000 square feet over three floors
(Ground, 1st and 2nd)
Opening date : October, 2019
Store name : UNIQLO DLF Place Saket
Address : DLF Place Saket, Saket District Center, New Delhi, 110017
Sales area : Approximately 21,500 square feet over two floors (Ground and 1st)
Planned opening date : Fall 2019 (Coinciding with the renewal launch of the mall)
Store name : UNIQLO DLF CyberHub
Address : DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram, Haryana, 122002
Sales area : Approximately 12,200 square feet over two floors (Ground and 1st)
Planned opening date : Fall 2019

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 05:04:02 UTC
