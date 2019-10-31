Fast Retailing : UNIQLO to Start Distributing LifeWear Uniforms for Swedish Olympic and Paralympic Teams at Training Camp from November 18

Last Updated: 2019.11.01

UNIQLO CO., LTD.

to Japanese page

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces that it will begin distributing LifeWear uniforms for Sweden's Olympic and Paralympic teams at a training camp in Stockholm from November 18.

The collection encompasses LifeWear jackets, outerwear, bottoms, shirts, knits, and cut and sewn items for which UNIQLO has gained worldwide renown. Key pieces are Hybrid Down and Ultra Light Down Jackets, BLOCKTECH Parkas, and HEATTECH innerwear. LifeWear is the UNIQLO commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone's daily lifestyles. High quality, functional, affordable and constantly being improved, LifeWear is available in a variety of colors and designs for people of all ages.

UNIQLO became the Main Olympic Partner and Official Clothing Partner for the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic teams in January 2019. UNIQLO is providing LifeWear apparel to Sweden's athletes and officials for four years under this arrangement, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

(From left: Swedish athletes Linnea Stensils, Lena Watz, Tobias Jonsson, and Alex Kessidis)

■ Athlete Profiles

Linnea Stensils (Canoe)

Born on March 8, 1994

2016: 7th at Summer Olympics

2018: Bronze in women's K-1 200 metre competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

Lina Watz (Swimming)

Born on May 22, 1996

2016: 8th in women's 50 metre freestyle at Summer Paralympics

Tobias Jonsson (Long jump)

Born on February 29, 1996

2012: 10th at Summer Paralympics

2016: 6th at Summer Paralympics

2017: Bronze at World Championships

Alex Kessidis (Greco-Roman wrestling)

Born on March 23, 1995

2016: Gold in 80 kg class at Nordic Championship

2017: Gold in 80 kg class at Nordic Championship

2018: 4th at World Wrestling Championships

2019: Silver in 77 kg World Championships

■ Olympic Camp Items

■ Paralympic Camp Items

* Listed items are the part of the collection.

Top of page