Fast Retailing : Year-end Report 2018/19

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 迅 銷 有 限 公 司 Year-end Report 2018/19 2018.9.1-2019.8.31 Stock Code: 6288 Contents 1. Corporate Information 2 2. Financial Highlights 3 3. Corporate Profile 5 4. Management Discussion and Analysis 13 5. Capital Expenditures 24 6. Stock Information and Dividend Policy 27 7. Corporate Governance Report 46 8. Board of Directors 53 9. Financial Information 68 (1) Consolidated statement of financial position 69 (2) Consolidated statement of profit or loss 70 (3) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 71 (4) Consolidated statement of changes in equity 72 (5) Consolidated statement of cash flows 74 (6) Notes to the consolidated financial statements 76 10. Financial Statements 126 (1) Balance sheet 126 (2) Statement of income 128 (3) Statement of changes in net assets 129 (4) Notes 131 (5) Supplementary information 134 (6) Main details of assets and liabilities 135 (7) Others 135 Independent Auditor's Report (Group) 136 Independent Auditor's Report (Company) 141 Internal Control Report 143 Confirmation Note 144 1. Corporate Information Board of Directors Executive Director Tadashi Yanai (Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and chief executive Officer) Directors Takeshi Okazaki Kazumi Yanai Koji Yanai Independent Directors Toru Hambayashi (External) Nobumichi Hattori (External) Masaaki Shintaku (External) Takashi Nawa (External) Naotake Ohno (External) Board of Statutory Auditors Akira Tanaka Masaaki Shinjo Masumi Mizusawa Takaharu Yasumoto (External) Keiko Kaneko (External) Takao Kashitani (External) Company Secretaries Shea Yee Man Independent Auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC Principal Banks Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Registered Office and Headquarters 717-1 Sayama, Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi 754-0894 Japan Principal Place of Business in Japan Midtown Tower 9-7-1, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6231 Japan Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong 702-706, 7th Floor, Mira Place Tower A No. 132 Nathan Road Tsim Sha Tsui Kowloon Hong Kong HDR Registrar and HDR Transfer Office Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai Hong Kong Stock Code Hong Kong: 6288 Japan: 9983 Website Address http://www.fastretailing.com - 2 - 2. Financial Highlights A. Consolidated Financial Summary Term International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") 54th Year 55th Year 56th Year 57th Year 58th Year Accounting Period Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 31 August 2015 31 August 2016 31 August 2017 31 August 2018 31 August 2019 Revenue (Millions of yen) 1,681,781 1,786,473 1,861,917 2,130,060 2,290,548 Operating profit (Millions of yen) 164,463 127,292 176,414 236,212 257,636 Profit before income taxes (Millions of yen) 180,676 90,237 193,398 242,678 252,447 Profit attributable to owners of the Parent 110,027 48,052 119,280 154,811 162,578 (Millions of yen) Comprehensive income attributable to 163,871 (141,345) 190,566 165,378 140,900 owners of the Parent (Millions of yen) Equity attributable to owners of the Parent 750,937 574,501 731,770 862,936 938,621 (Millions of yen) Total assets (Millions of yen) 1,163,706 1,238,119 1,388,486 1,953,466 2,010,558 Equity per share attributable to owners 7,366.07 5,634.35 7,175.35 8,458.52 9,196.61 of the Parent (Yen) Basic earnings per share for the year (Yen) 1,079.42 471.31 1,169.70 1,517.71 1,593.20 Diluted earnings per share for the year (Yen) 1,078.08 470.69 1,168.00 1,515.23 1,590.55 Ratio of equity attributable to owners of 64.5 46.4 52.7 44.2 46.7 the Parent to total assets (%) Ratio of profit to equity attributable to 16.1 7.3 18.3 19.4 18.0 owners of the Parent (%) Price earnings ratio (times) 45.6 77.1 26.9 34.1 39.1 Net cash generated by operating activities 134,931 98,755 212,168 176,403 300,505 (Millions of yen) Net cash (used in)/generated by (73,145) (245,939) 122,790 (57,180) (78,756) investing activities (Millions of yen) Net cash (used in)/generated by financing (41,784) 201,428 (50,836) 198,217 (102,429) activities (Millions of yen) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 355,212 385,431 683,802 999,697 1,086,519 (Millions of yen) Number of employees: 41,646 43,639 44,424 52,839 56,523 (Separate, average number of (27,219) (26,282) (31,719) (71,840) (80,758) temporary employees) (Notes) 1. Revenue does not include consumption taxes, etc. The Group started to prepare the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 August 2014. The number of junior employees and part-time workers is stated as a separate number in parentheses as the average number of people per year was calculated based on an eight-hour workday per person until the 56th year, but from the 57th year, the average number of registered personnel for the year is stated. - 3 - B. Non-Consolidated Financial Summary Term 54th Year 55th Year 56th Year 57th Year 58th Year Accounting period Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended 31 August 2015 31 August 2016 31 August 2017 31 August 2018 31 August 2019 Operating revenue (Millions of yen) 119,071 99,289 139,871 193,044 184,910 Ordinary profit (Millions of yen) 89,245 9,270 115,488 139,660 106,000 Net profit (Millions of yen) 70,227 6,084 64,264 122,158 106,113 Capital stock (Millions of yen) 10,273 10,273 10,273 10,273 10,273 Total number of shares issued (shares) 106,073,656 106,073,656 106,073,656 106,073,656 106,073,656 Total net assets (Millions of yen) 376,007 345,773 377,103 463,229 521,706 Total assets (Millions of yen) 410,009 631,086 670,111 993,413 1,054,758 Equity per share (Yen) 3,662.28 3,355.83 3,654.97 4,489.50 5,053.07 Dividends per share 350.00 350.00 350.00 440.00 480.00 (Figures in parentheses (175.00) (185.00) (175.00) (200.00) (240.00) indicate interim dividends) (Yen) Basic net profit per share (Yen) 688.96 59.68 630.20 1,197.59 1,039.87 Diluted net profit per share (Yen) 688.11 59.60 629.28 1,195.63 1,038.14 Equity ratio (%) 91.1 54.2 55.6 46.1 48.9 Earnings on equity (%) 20.0 1.7 18.0 29.4 21.8 Price earnings ratio (Times) 71.5 608.9 49.9 43.3 59.5 Dividend ratio (%) 50.8 586.5 55.5 36.7 46.2 Number of employees: 1,234 1,131 1,166 1,345 1,389 (Separate, average number of (119) (126) (140) (267) (11) temporary employees) (Persons) Total shareholder return (%) 152.4 113.8 99.9 163.7 197.3 (Compared with TOPIX Total Return (122.5) (108.2) (134.6) (147.4) (131.5) Index) Highest share price (Yen) 61,970 50,700 44,370 54,510 70,230 Lowest share price (Yen) 32,460 25,305 30,460 30,000 47,040 (Notes) 1. Operating revenue does not include consumption taxes, etc. The number of junior employees and part-time workers is stated as a separate number in parentheses as the average number of people per year calculated based on an eight-hour workday per person until the 56th year, but from the 57th year, the average number of registered personnel for the year is stated. Up until the 57th year, contract employees and fixed-term employees were included in the average number of temporary employees, but from the 58th year, they are included in the number of employees. The highest and lowest share prices are from the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. - 4 - 3. Corporate Profile History

In March 1949, Hitoshi Yanai, the father of our current Chairman, President, and CEO Tadashi Yanai, founded Men's Shop Ogori Shoji in Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture. To solidify the management foundation, the business later became incorporated in May 1963 under the name Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd.

In June 1984, the Fukuromachi Store, a store specializing in casual clothing, opened its doors in Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture as the first UNIQLO.

The Company's history: Date Summary May 1963 Tadashi Yanai takes over the family business and transforms it into Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd., capitalized at 6 million yen, with headquarters at 63-147 Ogushi Village, Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture (now 2-12-12Chuo-cho, Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture). June 1984 UNIQLO's first location, the Fukuromachi Store, opens in Hiroshima (closed in 1991), marking the move into casual wear retailing with stores named UNIQLO. September 1991 Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. changes its name to FAST RETAILING CO., LTD., to embody the its approach to business. April 1992 The main Ogori Shoji store, selling menswear, is converted to the UNIQLO Onda store (closed in 2001). All the stores are completely renovated as casual clothing stores matching the UNIQLO brand. April 1994 The number of UNIQLO stores in Japan rises above 100 (109 directly operated stores, 7 franchises). July 1994 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. lists its shares on the Hiroshima Stock Exchange. April 1997 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. lists its shares on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. February 1998 Construction of the head office is finished (717-1 Sayama, Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture) to expand the Company's headquarters capacity. November 1998 The first urban UNIQLO store opens in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (UNIQLO Harajuku store, closed in 2007). February 1999 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. lists its shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. April 1999 UNIQLO Shanghai office opens to further enhance production management. April 2000 Tokyo headquarters opens in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. October 2000 Online store launches to open a new sales channel and make shopping easier for customers. September 2001 FAST RETAILING (U.K) LTD. opens first four UNIQLO stores in London. September 2002 Fast Retailing (Jiangsu) Apparel Co., Ltd. opens first two UNIQLO China stores in Shanghai. January 2004 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. invests in LINK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (now LINK THEORY JAPAN CO., LTD.), the developer of Theory brand business apparel. August 2004 Capital reserves of ¥7 billion integrated into capital, increasing total capital to ¥10.273 billion. November 2004 Establishment of UNIQLO USA, Inc. March 2005 Establishment of UNIQLO HONG KONG, LIMITED. April 2005 Establishment of FR FRANCE S.A.S. (now FAST RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S.) and GLOBAL RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S. (now UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED). May 2005 Acquires management control of Nelson Finance S.A.S. (now CRÉATIONS NELSON S.A.S.), the developer of the Comptoir des Cotonniers brand, and makes it a subsidiary. November 2005 Adopts a holding company structure to reinforce the UNIQLO brand and develop new business opportunities. February 2006 Makes equity investment in, and makes a subsidiary of, PETIT VEHICULE S.A.S. (now PRINCESSE TAM. TAM S.A.S.), developer of PRINCESSE TAM.TAM, a well-known brand of lingerie in France. March 2006 Establishes G.U. CO., LTD. to manage a new brand of less expensive casual clothing to follow UNIQLO. - 5 - Date Summary November 2006 UNIQLO Soho New York Store opens as the brand's first global flagship store, with over 3,300 square meters of floor space. November 2007 UNIQLO 311 Oxford Street Store opens in London as the brand's first global flagship store in Europe. December 2007 First UNIQLO France store opens in the Paris suburbs La Defense. March 2009 LINK THEORY HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (now LINK THEORY JAPAN CO., LTD.) becomes a subsidiary through a takeover bid. April 2009 First UNIQLO Singapore store opens in the Tampines 1 Mall. October 2009 UNIQLO Paris Opera Store opens in France as a global flagship store. March 2010 UNIQLO establishes a wholly owned subsidiary in Taiwan. April 2010 First UNIQLO Russia store, UNIQLO Atrium, opens in Moscow. May 2010 UNIQLO Shanghai West Nanjing Road Store opens in China as a global flagship store. October 2010 UNIQLO Shinsaibashi Store in Osaka opens as the first UNIQLO global flagship store in Japan. October 2010 First GU flagship store opens in Shinsaibashi, Osaka. October 2010 First UNIQLO Taiwan store opens in Taipei. November 2010 First UNIQLO Malaysia store opens in Kuala Lumpur. February 2011 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. launches a global partnership agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to further reinforce ongoing company initiatives such as the All- Product Recycling Initiative. September 2011 First UNIQLO Thailand store opens in Bangkok. September 2011 UNIQLO Mingyao Department Store opens in Taipei, Taiwan as a global flagship store. October 2011 UNIQLO Fifth Avenue Store opens in New York as a global flagship store. November 2011 UNIQLO Myeongdong Central Store opens in Seoul, Korea as a global flagship store. March 2012 UNIQLO Ginza Store opens in Tokyo as a global flagship store. June 2012 First UNIQLO Philippines store opens in Manila. September 2012 BICQLO Shinjuku East Exit Store opens in Tokyo as a global hotspot store. December 2012 FAST RETAILING acquires a majority interest in U.S. J Brand Holdings, LLC based in Los Angeles, California. April 2013 UNIQLO Lee Theatre opens in Hong Kong as a global flagship store. June 2013 UNIQLO Lotte Shopping Avenue Store opens as the first UNIQLO Store in the Republic of Indonesia. September 2013 UNIQLO global flagship store opens in Shanghai. September 2013 First GU overseas store opens in Shanghai. March 2014 HDRs (Hong Kong Depository Receipts) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. March 2014 UNIQLO global hotspot store opens in Ikebukuro, Sunshine 60. April 2014 First UNIQLO Australia store opens in Melbourne. April 2014 First UNIQLO Germany store opens in Berlin, Tauenzienstrasse as a global flagship store. April 2014 UNIQLO global hotspot store opens in Tokyo, Okachimachi district. October 2014 UNIQLO global hotspot store opens in Tokyo, Kichijoji. October 2014 UNIQLO global flagship store, UNIQLO OSAKA, opens. October 2015 First UNIQLO Belgium store opens in Antwerp. October 2015 UNIQLO USA opens its first Midwest store, the UNIQLO Michigan Avenue Store in Chicago. December 2015 Fast Retailing issues ¥250 billion in unsecured straight bonds. March 2016 The newly refurbished 311 Oxford Street global flagship store opens in London. - 6 - Date Summary April 2016 Construction completed on state-of-the-art distribution center in Ariake, Tokyo. September 2016 UNIQLO Orchard Road Store opens as the first UNIQLO global flagship store in Southeast Asia. September 2016 First UNIQLO Canada store opens in Toronto. February 2017 UNIQLO CITY TOKYO Ariake Office opens. UNIQLO product and commercial functions moved from Roppongi Office to Ariake Office. September 2017 First UNIQLO Spain store opens in Barcelona June 2018 Issues ¥250 billion worth of unsecured straight bonds August 2018 Sweden's first UNIQLO store opens in Stockholm September 2018 The Netherlands' first UNIQLO store opens in Amsterdam October 2018 UNIQLO Manila Store, UNIQLO's global flagship store, opens in the Philippines October 2018 Fast Retailing entered into a logistics-related strategic global partnership with Daifuku Co., Ltd. April 2019 Denmark's first UNIQLO store opens in Copenhagen September 2019 Italy's first UNIQLO store opens in Milan September 2019 Office functions of GU and PLST move to Ariake Office October 2019 India's first UNIQLO store opens in New Delhi - 7 - Our Business

The Group consists of FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (the "Company"), 133 consolidated subsidiaries, and 4 associates accounted for using the equity method.

Details of the Group's businesses as well as the positioning of the Company and its main associates relative to the businesses are as follows.

The segment categories in this section of the report are the same as the segment categories in the section headed "9.Financial Information (6) Notes to the consolidated financial statements." Category Company name Reportable Segment Holding company FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Others UNIQLO CO., LTD. UNIQLO Japan FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., LTD.* UNIQLO International UNIQLO TRADING CO., LTD.* UNIQLO International FAST RETAILING (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO., LTD.* UNIQLO International FRL Korea Co., Ltd. UNIQLO International/ GU FAST RETAILING (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. Others UNIQLO (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED UNIQLO International PT. FAST RETAILING INDONESIA UNIQLO International UNIQLO AUSTRALIA PTY LTD UNIQLO International Fast Retailing USA, Inc. Others UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED UNIQLO International Main consolidated subsidiaries UNIQLO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED UNIQLO International UNIQLO VIETNAM Co., Ltd UNIQLO International G.U. CO., LTD. GU GU (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd.* GU FAST RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S. Others Theory LLC Global Brands PLST CO., LTD. Global Brands COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS S.A.S. Global Brands PRINCESSE TAM.TAM S.A.S. Global Brands J Brand, Inc. Global Brands Other consolidated subsidiaries (113 companies) UNIQLO International/ GU/ Global Brands/ Others Associates accounted for using the Associates accounted for using the equity-method Others equity method (4 companies) The English names of all subsidiaries established in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") are translated for identification only. (Notes) 1. "UNIQLO" business means the retail business of UNIQLO brand casual apparel in Japan and overseas. "GU" business means the retail business of GU brand casual apparel in Japan and overseas. "Global Brands" business means the planning, retail, and manufacturing of apparel in Japan and overseas. "Others" includes real estate leasing businesses. The Company corresponds to a specified listed company, etc. as stipulated in Article 49-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Restrictions on Securities Transactions. As a result, assessment of the minimal standard for material facts under the insider trading regulations is based on the consolidated numerical data. 8 - The organizational structure is as follows: Business Structure Group FAST Management RETAILING Opera�on CO., LTD. (holding company) UNIQLO UNIQLO CO., LTD. Japan UNIQLO FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., LTD.* Business UNIQLO TRADING CO., LTD.* FAST RETAILING (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO., LTD.* FRL Korea Co., Ltd. UNIQLO UNIQLO (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED PT. FAST RETAILING INDONESIA Interna�onal UNIQLO AUSTRALIA PTY LTD UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED Group UNIQLO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED UNIQLO VIETNAM Co., Ltd Management Others Opera�on Customers GU G.U. CO., LTD GU (Shanghai) Trading Co.,Ltd.* Business Others Theory LLC PLST CO., LTD. Global Brands COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS S.A.S. Business PRINCESSE TAM.TAM S.A.S. J Brand, Inc. Others FAST RETAILING (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. Others FAST RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S. Business Fast Retailing USA, Inc. Others * The English names of all subsidiaries established in PRC are translated for identification only. - 9 - C. Subsidiaries and Associates Nominal value of Name Location issued ordinary/ Details of main Ownership ratio of Relationship registered share capital businesses voting rights (Thousands) (Consolidated subsidiaries) UNIQLO CO., LTD. Yamaguchi City, JPY1,000,000 UNIQLO Japan 100.0% - Yamaguchi Prefecture FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., LTD.* Shanghai, PRC USD20,000 UNIQLO International 100.0% - UNIQLO TRADING CO., LTD.* Shanghai, PRC USD30,000 UNIQLO International 100.0% - FAST RETAILING (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO., LTD.* Shanghai, PRC USD35,000 UNIQLO International 100.0% - FRL Korea Co., Ltd. Seoul, South Korea KRW24,000,000 UNIQLO International/ 51.0% - GU FAST RETAILING (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. Republic of Singapore SGD86,000 Others 100.0% - UNIQLO (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED Bangkok, THB1,200,000 UNIQLO International 75.0% - Kingdom of Thailand (75.0%) PT. FAST RETAILING INDONESIA Jakarta, IDR115,236,000 UNIQLO International 75.0% - Republic of Indonesia (75.0%) UNIQLO AUSTRALIA PTY LTD Melbourne, Australia AUD21,000 UNIQLO International 100.0% Loans (100.0%) Fast Retailing USA, Inc. New York, United States USD981,621 Others 100.0% Loans of America Loan guarantees UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED London, United Kingdom GBP40,000 UNIQLO International 100.0% Loans Loan guarantees UNIQLO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED New Delhi INR2,000,000 UNIQLO International 100.0% - Republic of India UNIQLO VIETNAM Co., Ltd Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam USD15,800 UNIQLO International 75.0% - (75.0%) G.U. CO., LTD. Yamaguchi City, JPY10,000 GU 100.0% - Yamaguchi Prefecture GU (Shanghai) Trading Co.,Ltd.* Shanghai, PRC USD20,000 GU 100.0% Loans FAST RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S. Paris, France EUR101,715 Others 100.0% Loans Loan guarantees Theory LLC New York, United States USD116,275 Global Brands 100.0% - of America (100.0%) PLST CO., LTD. Yamaguchi City, JPY10,000 Global Brands 100.0% Loans Yamaguchi Prefecture COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS S.A.S. Paris, France EUR24,593 Global Brands 100.0% - (100.0%) PRINCESSE TAM.TAM S.A.S. Paris, France EUR20,464 Global Brands 100.0% - (100.0%) J Brand, Inc. California, United USD396,340 Global Brands 100.0% - States of America (100.0%) Other consolidated subsidiaries (112 companies) - - - - - Associates accounted for using the equity method - - - - - (4 companies) * The English names of all subsidiaries established in the PRC are translated for identification only. (Notes) 1. The information given in the "Details of main businesses" column is the name of the business segment. UNIQLO CO., LTD., FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., UNIQLO TRADING CO., LTD., FAST RETAILING (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO., LTD., FRL Korea Co., Ltd., FAST RETAILING (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., UNIQLO (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED, PT. FAST RETAILING INDONESIA, UNIQLO AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, Fast Retailing USA, Inc., UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED, UNIQLO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, UNIQLO VIETNAM Co., Ltd., GU (Shanghai) Trading Co.,Ltd., FAST RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S., COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS S.A.S, PRINCESSE TAM.TAM S.A.S. and J Brand, Inc. are specified subsidiaries. Figures in parentheses in the "Ownership ratio of voting rights" column indicate the ratio of voting rights held by a Group subsidiary. - 10 - 4. Net sales (excluding internal sales between other member companies of the consolidated Group) of UNIQLO CO., LTD., and FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., LTD., are greater than 10% of consolidated revenue. Key elements of profit/loss and financial position for the year ended 31 August 2019 are as below. UNIQLO CO., LTD. (1) Revenue 872,957 million yen (2) Profit before income taxes 101,393 million yen (3) Profit for the year 72,578 million yen (4) Total equity 188,920 million yen (5) Total assets 488,466 million yen FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., LTD (1) Revenue 368,008 million yen (2) Profit before income taxes 67,733 million yen (3) Profit for the year 50,734 million yen (4) Total equity 118,933 million yen (5) Total assets 229,019 million yen - 11 - Employees The Group As at 31 August 2019 Name of segment Number of employees UNIQLO Japan 13,621 (30,535) UNIQLO International 31,209 (35,471) GU 4,977 (13,358) Global Brands 4,048 (1,152) Total for reportable segments 53,855 (80,516) Others 1,279 (231) All companies (shared) 1,389 (11) Total 56,523 (80,758) (Notes) 1. The number of employees does not include operating officers, junior employees, part-time workers, or temporary staff seconded from other companies. The average number of registered personnel for junior employees and part-time workers for the year are shown in brackets ( ). The number of employees given as "All companies (shared)" represents administrative employees who could not be categorized in a specific business segment. Hiring of employees for new stores was the main reason for the increase in the number of employees during the year ended 31 August 2018. The Company As at 31 August 2019 Average number of years Average annual wages Number of employees Average age with the Company (thousands of yen) 1,389 (11) 38 years and 4 months 4 years and 7 months 9,004 (Notes) 1. The number of employees does not include operating officers, junior employees, part-time workers or temporary staff seconded from other companies. The average number of registered personnel for junior employees and part-time workers for the year are shown in brackets ( ). Figures for average annual wages include bonuses and other non-standard payments. All of the Company's employees are categorized as "All companies (shared)." Status of labor unions

There are no labor unions at the Company, but unions have been formed at some subsidiary companies. Management- labor relations have been smooth, and there are no items of note to report. - 12 - 4. Management Discussion and Analysis Business Plan

The statements with regard to the future are based on management decision and projections made by the Company based on information available at the time of the publication of this report (29 November 2019). Promote Global One Management Principles

We have been actively promoting Global One and Zen-in Keiei management principles to unify UNIQLO, GU, Theory and other Group brands worldwide, encouraging employees to use the best available global methods and pursue a selfmotivated, united global approach to any challenge. Our deep-rooted management principles focus on introducing Groupwide, global business processes, while respecting local culture, values and history. Our FR Management Innovation Center (FR-MIC) is also working hard to nurture future managers and corporate leaders. Drive Ariake Project forward

We are pressing ahead with our transformative Ariake Project to help us transform into a new digital consumer retail industry that can instantly translate customer demands into commercial products, and actively transmit relevant information. That involves accelerating various measures, including developing a system for refining demand forecasting and inventory control, reducing factory lead times, revolutionizing distribution by introducing automated warehousing, adopting new e-commerce technology, and building a framework to help merge our physical and e-commerce stores. Develop superior world-class products

Our R&D centers collect a huge variety of information to help develop superior world-class products. UNIQLO seeks to create more advanced finished products by pursuing fashion and functionality while staying true to our LifeWear concept for ultimate everyday clothes. We intend to apply the ability to instantly develop products that customer want and the power to collect information not only to UNIQLO but to other Group brands as well. Further expand UNIQLO International

UNIQLO International is the driver of Group growth, and we intend to further expand this business segment by continuing to open multiple stores in the Greater China and Southeast Asia & Oceania regions. We aim to move UNIQLO USA into the black as soon as possible, and expand the geographical reach of our European operation and improve its profitability. We are also actively building our brand to encourage customers around the world to embrace our UNIQLO LifeWear clothing concept. Secure stable growth for UNIQLO Japan

We want to expand UNIQLO Japan's per-store sales floor area by replacing smaller stores with larger ones through our scrap and build policy so we can maintain a high level of efficiency. We want to secure consistent stable growth by consolidating community-rooted local store management that is well positioned to develop product ranges and services that best suit local needs. We are pursuing active digital, IT and logistics investment in order to expand e-commerce sales, and turn UNIQLO Japan into a new type of manufacturer and retailer. Grow our GU operation

GU is great at offering fashion at amazingly low prices, but we want to improve the accuracy of mass fashion trend product development and production planning by introducing some aggressive Ariake Project reforms. We also plan to develop more competitive products by transforming GU's material procurement and manufacturing processes. We will continue opening new GU stores in Japan, and opening mores stores in international markets such as Greater China and South Korea. Pursue initiatives to solve sustainability issues

Befitting our position as a leading global apparel brand, Fast Retailing strives to help solve ESG issues in order to realize a sustainable society. We pursue multiple initiatives to help monitor and regulate the manufacture of clothing, including improving factory working environments, upholding human rights, protecting the environment, promoting diversity, and strengthening governance. We also work proactively to achieve concrete targets and commitments defined under our six specific materialities. - 13 - Risk

Risk factors that investors may regard as potentially having a significant impact on the businesses of the Company and the Group are stated below. The Company, aware of the possibility that these risks may occur, has planned preventive actions and thoroughgoing administrative procedures and strives to take appropriate measures when they occur. The statements with regard to the future are based on management decisions and projections made by the Company based on information available at the time of the publication of this report (29 November 2019). Risks specific to management strategy

Risks specific to the management strategy of the Group are as follows: Management personnel risk

Our Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai and the other members of the Group management team all play vital roles in the operational areas for which they are responsible. If any of our executives should become unable to perform his or her duties, or if they should become unable to play these vital roles, this could have a negative impact on the Group's earnings. Competitive risks

In all the Group's businesses, our customers are ordinary consumers, who are keenly selective when it comes to products, services and prices, and we are engaged in intense competition with rivals both domestically and internationally. If our customers should choose to do business with our competitors, and if our business competitiveness wanes in relative terms, this may have a negative effect on earnings. Risk of dependency on production in specified geographic locations

Most products sold through Group companies are manufactured in China and other Asian countries. For this reason, if there is a dramatic political, economic, security, or legal change in countries where we produce, or a strike by factory personnel or dock workers, or an earthquake, flood or other major natural disaster, this could have an impact on supply of our products. Also, if there is a sharp rise in prices for cotton, cashmere, down or other raw materials, this could have a negative impact on our earnings. Risks of corporate acquisitions

One element of the Group's management strategy is to expand the business through M&A. Our aim is to maximize the enterprise value of the Group by pursuing synergies with target companies and businesses, and striving for optimization of our business portfolio, but there is a possibility of negative impact on results if we are unable to achieve anticipated revenues and effects. Overseas business risks

As the Group expands its business through M&A, we are steadily enhancing the Group's presence overseas. As we open more stores in countries across the world, overseas sales are accounting for a higher proportion of the Group's sales. In this business environment, if there are changes in laws or changes in taxation systems that have an adverse impact, unanticipated political developments, social turmoil due to terrorism, conflict or other disturbance, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates, or if the goods we sell do not match the market needs in those countries, or if the hiring and training of well-qualified management personnel and local staff who can smoothly manage our business in each country do not go according to plan, this could have a negative impact on earnings. Currency risks

Most products sold through the UNIQLO business, which is the Group's core business, are denominated in US dollars. For products to be imported to Japan, we stabilize our purchasing costs by entering into forward currency agreements for about three years ahead to equalize exchange rates. If the dollar rises sharply against the key currencies of each country going forward, this could have a medium- to long-term negative impact on earnings of the UNIQLO business. - 14 - General business risks

In management of the Group and operation of businesses, we are cognizant of risks in several categories: Manufactured product liability risk

The Group's business is subject to a variety of legal regulations in Japan and abroad such as product liability laws, pharmaceutical laws, consumer protection laws and labeling laws. The Group endeavors to establish product management systems for planning and production of products in accordance with the Group's own quality control standards covering the legal regulations of various countries, but if gross quality defects are found in products sold by the Group, such as contamination by hazardous materials or dyes containing toxins, this may require global product recalls, or compensation for harm to the health of customers, which may have a negative impact on earnings, as well as causing damage to customers' trust. Risk of leaks of business secrets or customer's personal information

In the course of doing business such as mail order sales, the Group gathers information (including personal information) about customers, and it also handles trade secrets and other confidential information. We are fully aware of the impact of personal information leaks on the Company's management and trust, and have established an Information Security Office to ensure management of confidential information held by the Group by working with the IT divisions and legal divisions in each country, while creating and strengthening appropriate management systems for trade secrets and information (particularly personal information) about customers, and periodically conducting activities to raise awareness, but in the event confidential information is lost, it may be necessary to take steps to recover the information, apologize to customers, and pay of compensation for damages, which may have a negative impact on earnings, as well as causing damage to customers' trust. Furthermore, if the Group is deemed by an administrative authority to have violated legal regulations restricting the transfer of personal information between countries and regions such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), this could lead to a decline in the trust of our customers, and the imposition of a hefty fine could have an adverse effect on earnings. Risk due to weather

Global warming may cause a trend toward warmer winter weather, which may result in being unable to procure materials such as cotton and cashmere in a timely and appropriate manner, and may also reduce sales of products sold by the Group, which could have a negative impact on earnings. Risk due to natural disaster

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, fires, floods, explosions, building collapse, or other disasters affecting factories that produce or stores that sell the Group's products, or in their immediate vicinity, may have a negative impact on the Company's ability to supply or to sell its products. Risks of disputes and litigation

In the event of disputes or litigation between the Group and tenants of its stores or others with whom it transacts, or customers, resolution of such disputes may cost large sums of money, which could have a negative impact on earnings. Risk of change in the business climate and consumer trends

Changes in the business climate or consumer trends in countries where the Group carries out business may have the effect of reducing product sales or increasing inventories, which could have a negative impact on earnings. - 15 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Cash Flows Summary of Business Results Business Results

The Fast Retailing Group achieved record levels of revenue and profit in fiscal 2019, or the twelve months from

1 September 2018 to 31 August 2019. Consolidated revenue totaled 2.2905 trillion yen (+7.5% year-on-year) and operating profit reached 257.6 billion yen (+9.1% year-on-year). This impressive performance was due largely to strong results from UNIQLO International, and significant increases in both revenue and profit of our GU casual fashion brand. The consolidated gross profit margin declined by 0.4 points year-on-year in fiscal 2019, and the selling, general and administrative expense ratio improved by 0.1 points. In addition, a net foreign-exchange loss of 13.1 billion yen was recorded under finance income/costs as the appreciation in the yen currency over the financial year reduced the equivalent yen value of our long-term holdings of foreign-currency denominated assets.

As a result, profit before income taxes of fiscal 2019 expanded to 252.4 billion yen (+4.0% year-on-year) and profit attributable to owners of the Parent increased to 162.5 billion yen (+5.0% year-on-year). Capital expenditure increased by 15.8 billion yen year-on-year in fiscal 2019 to 85.2 billion yen (including financing leases). Breaking down the capital expenditure figure: 13.6 billion yen was invested at UNIQLO Japan, 31.6 billion yen at UNIQLO International, 9.0 billion yen at GU, 2.7 billion yen at Global Brands, and 28.0 billion yen in systems, etc. In addition to investing in new UNIQLO International and GU stores, more funding was channeled into IT investment under our Groupwide transformative Ariake Project, and installing self-checkouts at UNIQLO stores.

The Group's medium-term vision is to become the world's number one apparel retailer. In pursuit of this aim, we are focusing our efforts on expanding UNIQLO International, as well as our GU brand and our global e-commerce operation. We continue to increase UNIQLO store numbers in each market and area in which we operate, and open global flagship stores and large-format stores in major cities around the world to instill deeper and more widespread empathy for UNIQLO's LifeWear concept. Within the UNIQLO International segment, Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) and Southeast Asia are generating growth as the key pillars of our Group's business. In terms of our GU operation, in addition to expanding the GU store network primarily in Japan, we are working to establish GU's position as the brand that offers fun fashion at amazingly low prices. We are also aiming to further expand our e-commerce operation, after global online sales rose to 258.3 billion yen in fiscal 2019, 11.6% of total sales.

UNIQLO Japan

UNIQLO Japan reported rise in revenue and fall of profit in fiscal 2019, with revenue totaling 872.9 billion yen

(+0.9% year-on-year) and operating profit totaling 102.4 billion yen (-13.9%year-on-year).Full-yearsame-store sales, including online sales, expanded by 1.0% year-on-year. In the first half of the fiscal year from 1 September 2018 through 28 February 2019, same-store sales contracted by 0.9% year-on-year on the back of sluggish sales of Winter ranges during the warm winter weather. However, same-store sales picked up by 3.5% year-on-year in the second half from 1 March 2019 to 31 August 2019 on the back of strong sales of Summer items such as T-shirts,

UT graphic T-shirts,UV-cut parkas and Kando pants. Full-year online sales increased by 32.0% year-on-year to 83.2 billion yen, and the online sales proportion of total revenue rose from 7.3% to 9.5%. On the profit front, the gross profit margin contracted by 1.7 points year-on-year, adversely affected by the warm winter and an early rundown of excess Spring Summer inventories. However, as a result of that early rundown, total inventories was greatly reduced at the end of August 2019 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the full-year selling, general and administrative expense ratio increased by 0.4 points year-on-year. Breaking that figure down into first and second-half performance, increased inventories resulted in a higher distribution cost ratio in the first half. However, the efficiencies gained through using RFID IC tags helped reduce in-store personnel costs and outsourcing costs in the second half, resulting in improvement in the second-half selling, general and administrative expense ratio. - 16 - UNIQLO International In fiscal 2019, revenue from the UNIQLO International segment topped 1 trillion yen for the first time, and the segment reported a consistently high operating profit margin of 13.5%. Overall, UNIQLO International revenue and profit both increased significantly over the fiscal year, with revenue totaling 1.0260 trillion yen (+14.5% year-on- year) and operating profit increasing to 138.9 billion yen (+16.8% year-on-year). Breaking down the strong UNIQLO International performance into individual markets, UNIQLO Greater China reported strong gains in both revenue and profit, with revenue expanding by 14.3% year-on-year to 502.5 billion yen and operating profit rising by 20.8% year-on-year to 89.0 billion yen. The region's same-store sales continued to rise as local support for the UNIQLO LifeWear clothing concept grew, and UNIQLO successfully established its position as the region's No.1 apparel brand. The region's online sales also expanded by a buoyant 30% year-on-year in fiscal 2019. Both revenue and profit of UNIQLO Southeast Asia & Oceania expanded by approximately 20% year-on-year in fiscal 2019, with revenue reaching the 170 billion yen. However, both revenue and profit declined at UNIQLO South Korea. Elsewhere, UNIQLO USA managed to significantly reduce its operating loss in fiscal 2019. UNIQLO Europe achieved rising revenue and profit, with sales reaching the 100 billion yen, and the Russian operation continuing to generate especially strong revenue and profit gains. In terms of new-store activity, UNIQLO International opened its first store in the Netherlands in Amsterdam in September 2018, followed by a first store in Denmark in Copenhagen in April 2019, a first store in Italy in Milan in September 2019, and a first store in India in New Delhi in October 2019. All these new stores got off to a strong start. GU The GU business segment achieved a record performance in fiscal 2019, with revenue climbing to 238.7 billion yen (+12.7% year-on-year) and operating profit more than doubling to 28.1 billion yen (+139.2% year-on-year).Full-yearsame-store sales increased on the back of our decisions to switch the focus of GU's product mix to mass fashion trends and to strengthen GU marketing. The label's trendy oversized sweatshirts, knitwear, and T-shirts proved standout hit products recording sales of several million units each. GU's full-year gross profit margin improved significantly on the back of narrower discounting, and a lower cost of sales resulting from early submission of orders and aggregate purchasing of raw materials. GU's operating profit margin also improved by a considerable 6.2 points year-on-year to 11.8%. Global Brands Global Brands revenue declined but profit increased in fiscal 2019. While revenue declined to 149.9 billion yen (-2.9%year-on-year), the segment reported an operating profit of 3.6 billion yen, compared to a 4.1 billion yen operating loss reported in the previous year following the recording of 9.9 billion yen in impairments losses on Comptoir des Cotonniers and other labels. The Theory fashion operation reported a rise in both revenue and profit on the back of stable growth. While our Japan-based PLST brand reported a rise in revenue, operating profit came in flat due to the higher costs of increased new store openings. COMPTIOR DES COTONNIERS, Princesse Tam.Tam and J Brand reported continued losses for the fiscal year ended 31 August, 2019. - 17 - Sustainability In keeping with our key sustainability message "Unlocking the power of clothing," Fast Retailing aims to develop commercial operations that contribute to the sustainable development of the environment and global society through our core clothing business. Fast Retailing's sustainability activities seek to promote human rights, environmental protection, and broader social contributions across six clear material areas. In October 2018, Fast Retailing signed the United Nations Global Compact outlining the principles that corporations should adhere to in the fields of human rights, working standards, environment, and anti-corruption advocated by the UN. Then, in May 2019, Fast Retailing formed a global partnership with UN Women to help improving the status of women within the apparel industry. Material Area 1: Create new value through products and services - Fast Retailing Group's Jean's Innovation Center, which is responsible for jeans-related research and development, has developed the technology to greatly reduce the amount of water used in jeans processing. We intend to apply this technology to all jeans produced and sold under all Group brands by 2020, and to expand our production of jeans.

- Fast Retailing Group's Jean's Innovation Center, which is responsible for jeans-related research and development, has developed the technology to greatly reduce the amount of water used in jeans processing. We intend to apply this technology to all jeans produced and sold under all Group brands by 2020, and to expand our production of jeans. Material Area 2: Respect human rights in our supply chain - Fast Retailing set up a Human Rights Committee in July 2018 to address human rights issues across our entire supply chain spanning not only Fast Retailing, but all our production partner bases as well. We seek to resolve any significant issues reported by partner factory employees via our hotline, such as wage-related problems or sexual harassment, by asking partner factories to make improvements, working together with local NGOs, or exploring other means of action.

- Fast Retailing set up a Human Rights Committee in July 2018 to address human rights issues across our entire supply chain spanning not only Fast Retailing, but all our production partner bases as well. We seek to resolve any significant issues reported by partner factory employees via our hotline, such as wage-related problems or sexual harassment, by asking partner factories to make improvements, working together with local NGOs, or exploring other means of action. Material Area 3: Respect the environment - In February 2019, we publicly committed to establish science-based targets (SBT) to help achieve long-term reductions in greenhouse gas emissions based on targets laid out in the Paris Agreement on climate change. In July 2019, we announced our intention to reduce shopping bags and product packaging volumes, and to switch to more environment-conscious alternatives. Our current aim is to reduce the amount of single-use plastic used in our shopping bags and product packaging across all Group companies worldwide by approximately 7,800 tons (85% of the total) in 2020.

- In February 2019, we publicly committed to establish science-based targets (SBT) to help achieve long-term reductions in greenhouse gas emissions based on targets laid out in the Paris Agreement on climate change. In July 2019, we announced our intention to reduce shopping bags and product packaging volumes, and to switch to more environment-conscious alternatives. Our current aim is to reduce the amount of single-use plastic used in our shopping bags and product packaging across all Group companies worldwide by approximately 7,800 tons (85% of the total) in 2020. Material Area 4: Strengthen communities - In October 2018, we distributed approximately 18,000 items of clothing aid to victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake. In November 2018, we donated approximately 90,000 items of clothing to refugees and displaced persons from Venezuela in Columbia through our All-Product Recycling Initiative. In addition, UNIQLO and GU store managers and employees continue to serve as instructors of our school outreach program that seeks to help children deepen their understanding of international issues, and was presented with the award for excellence at the Career Education Awards sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

- In October 2018, we distributed approximately 18,000 items of clothing aid to victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake. In November 2018, we donated approximately 90,000 items of clothing to refugees and displaced persons from Venezuela in Columbia through our All-Product Recycling Initiative. In addition, UNIQLO and GU store managers and employees continue to serve as instructors of our school outreach program that seeks to help children deepen their understanding of international issues, and was presented with the award for excellence at the Career Education Awards sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Material Area 5: Support employee fulfillment - We continue to support the active participation of female employees in the workplace, setting up a diversity promotion team in June 2019, and working to reform our human resources systems and implement empowering training programs. We have also introduced a partnership system as part of our LGBT support initiatives and broader drive to respect employee diversity and build a comfortable working environment.

- We continue to support the active participation of female employees in the workplace, setting up a diversity promotion team in June 2019, and working to reform our human resources systems and implement empowering training programs. We have also introduced a partnership system as part of our LGBT support initiatives and broader drive to respect employee diversity and build a comfortable working environment. Material Area 6: Corporate governance - In December 2018, we disclosed our fundamental policy on tax affairs along with initiatives to prevent compliance-related corruption on our governance webpage. In August 2019, we established a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to discuss and advise the Board of Directors on important items relating to Fast Retailing corporate governance, such as the requirements and policy relating to nomination of candidates for director and auditor, requirements relating to the Company's chief executive officer, and smooth management succession planning. Cash Flow Information

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 August 2019 had increased by ¥86.8 billion from the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year, to ¥1.0865 trillion. - 18 - (Operating Cash Flows) Net cash generated by operating activities for the year ended 31 August 2019 was ¥300.5 billion, which was an increase of ¥124.1 billion (+70.4% year-on-year) from the year ended 31 August 2018. The principal factors were ¥13.1 billion in net foreign exchange (an increase of ¥15.2 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), a decrease of ¥38.1 billion in inventories (an increase of ¥217.6 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), a decrease of ¥16.4 billion in trade and other payables (a decrease of ¥26.1 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), a decrease of ¥2.9 billion in other assets (an increase of ¥15.9 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), an increase of ¥36.8 in other liabilities (a decrease of 109.9 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018) and income taxes paid ¥74.2 billion (an increase of ¥12.4 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018). (Investing Cash Flows) Net cash used in investing activities for the year ended 31 August 2019 was ¥78.7 billion, which was an increase of ¥21.5 billion (+37.7% year-on-year) from the year ended 31 August 2018. The principal factors were an increase of ¥11.3 billion in bank deposits with original maturity of three months or longer (an increase of ¥7 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), payments for property, plant and equipment ¥41.5 billion (an increase of ¥9.6 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), payments for intangible assets ¥24.1 billion (an increase of ¥7.6 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018). (Financing Cash Flows) Net cash used in financing activities for the year ended 31 August 2019 was ¥102.4 billion, which was an increase of ¥300.6 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018. The principal factors were ¥249.3 billion proceeds from issuance of corporate bonds in last fiscal year, ¥30 billion in proceeds from repayment of redemption of bonds (an increase of ¥30 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018), dividends paid to owners of the Parent was ¥48.9 billion (an increase of ¥10.7 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018) and repayments of lease obligations was ¥11.3 billion (an increase of ¥5.4 billion from the year ended 31 August 2018). - 19 - Summary of Revenue and Purchasing Revenue by division Year ended 31 August 2018 Year ended 31 August 2019 (From 1 September 2017 to (From 1 September 2018 to Division 31 August 2018) 31 August 2019) Revenue Percentage of total Revenue Percentage of total (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) Men's clothing 341,392 16.0 343,243 15.0 Women's clothing 403,407 18.9 409,105 17.9 Children's & babies' clothing 67,202 3.2 66,303 2.9 Goods and other items 22,938 1.1 22,947 1.0 Total sales of UNIQLO Japan 834,941 39.2 841,600 36.7 Franchise-related income & 29,836 1.4 31,357 1.4 alteration charges Total UNIQLO Japan operations 864,778 40.6 872,957 38.1 UNIQLO International operations 896,321 42.1 1,026,032 44.8 Total UNIQLO operations 1,761,099 82.7 1,898,990 82.9 GU operations 211,831 9.9 238,741 10.4 Global Brands operations 154,464 7.3 149,939 6.5 Other operations 2,664 0.1 2,877 0.1 Total 2,130,060 100.0 2,290,548 100.0 (Notes) 1. "Franchise-related income" refers to the proceeds from garment sales to franchise stores and royalty income. "Alteration charges" refers to income generated from embroidery prints and alterations to the length of pants. "UNIQLO operations" covers the selling of UNIQLO brand casual clothing. "GU operations" covers the selling of GU brand casual clothing. "Global Brands operations" consists of Theory operations (selling of the Theory and other brands clothing), PLST operations (selling of the PLST and other brands clothing), COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS operations (selling of the COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS and other brands clothing), PRINCESSE TAM.TAM operations (selling of the PRINCESSE TAM.TAM and other brands clothing), and J Brand operations (selling of the J Brand and other brands clothing). "Other operations" includes the real estate leasing business, etc. E-commerce revenue from UNIQLO Japan

Fiscal year ended 31 August 2018: 63,063 million yen;

Fiscal year ended 31 August 2019: 83,228million yen. The above amounts do not include consumption taxes, etc. Sales per unit Year ended Summary 31 August 2019 Year-on-year change (%) (From 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2019) Revenue 1,784,404 million yen 107.0 Sales per m2 Sales floor area (average) 2,275,204 m2 104.5 Sales per m2 (yearly) 784 thousand yen 102.3 Sales per employee Number of employees (average) 105,588 persons 105.2 Sales per employee (yearly) 16,899 thousand yen 101.6 (Notes) 1. These figures are solely for UNIQLO Japan operations and UNIQLO International operations. 2. Sales figures indicate store sales, and do not include internet sales, products supplied to franchise stores, management and administrative fees, or alteration charges. - 20 - "Sales floor area (average)" is calculated based on the number of months each store is in operation. "Number of employees (average)" includes junior employees, part-time workers, contract workers, or temporary staff seconded from other companies, but does not include operating officers. The number of junior employees and part-time workers are stated at the average number of registered personnel. The above figures do not include consumption tax, etc. Purchases Year ended 31 August 2019 By product category (From 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2019) Purchases Year-on-year change Percentage of total (Millions of yen) (%) (%) Men's clothing 189,569 81.7 17.0 Women's clothing 223,340 79.9 20.0 Children's & babies' clothing 34,080 74.8 3.1 Goods and other items 12,260 78.8 1.1 Total UNIQLO Japan operations 459,250 80.2 41.1 UNIQLO International operations 481,833 99.6 43.1 Total UNIQLO operations 941,084 89.1 84.3 GU operations 119,052 88.6 10.7 Global Brands operations 56,589 90.6 5.1 Total 1,116,725 89.1 100.0 (Notes) 1. "UNIQLO operations" covers the selling of UNIQLO brand casual clothing. "GU operations" covers the selling of GU brand casual clothing. "Global Brands operations" consists of Theory operations (selling of the Theory and other brands clothing), PLST operations (selling of the PLST and other brands clothing), COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS operations (selling of the COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS and other brands clothing), PRINCESSE TAM.TAM operations (selling of the PRINCESSE TAM.TAM and other brands clothing), and J Brand operations (selling of the J Brand and other bands clothing). There are businesses other than the above, mainly real estate leasing, but they do not involve purchasing due to the nature of the activity. The above figures do not include consumption tax. Consideration of Performance Conditions on Management's Perspective Significant accounting policies and estimations

The Group's consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, estimates were made on a reasonable basis as necessary.

Please see "9. Financial Information (6) Notes to the consolidated financial statements" for details. - 21 - Analysis of management performance for the year ended 31 August 2019 Revenue and gross profit

Revenue grew to 2.2905 trillion yen, up 160.4 billion yen from the preceding consolidated fiscal year. For a detailed breakdown of revenue, see "C. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Cash Flows (1) Summary of Business Results (a) Business Results and (2) Summary of Revenue and Purchasing."

The main reason behind the growth in revenue was significant growth in a 129.7 billion yen increase for UNIQLO

International. In particular, Greater China as a whole showed strong performance with a 14.3% year-on-year increase in revenue, while sales in existing stores in Southeast Asia and Oceania continued to demonstrate double digit growth. In addition, the shift to a product structure focused on mass trends resulted in a more than two-digit increase in earnings in GU business, which contributed significantly to revenue.

Gross profit grew to 1.1195 trillion yen, up 69.6 billion yen from the preceding consolidated fiscal year. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit was 48.9%, decreased 0.4 point from 49.3% the year before. This was primarily due to a fall in the gross margin in the UNIQLO business in Japan, stemming from the impact of a warm winter and the early clearance of spring and summer products. Selling, general and administrative expenses, other income, other expenses, and operating income

Selling, general and administrative expenses grew to 854.3 billion yen, up 56.9 billion yen from the preceding consolidated fiscal year. As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses was 37.3%, down 0.1% from 37.4% in the preceding consolidated fiscal year.

Other income and expenses are minus 7.5 billion yen, which is mainly due to the posting of foreign exchange losses and impairment losses of UNIQLO stores.

Operating income was 257.6 billion yen, up 21.4billion yen from the preceding consolidated fiscal year. Finance income, finance costs, and profit before income taxes

Finance income was 12.2 billion yen, up 2.6 billion yen and finance expense was 17.4 billion yen, up 14.2 billion yen from the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The main reason for the increase in financial expense was that, despite recording foreign exchange gains of 2.1 billion yen in the previous consolidated fiscal year due to stable foreign exchange rates, foreign exchange losses recorded in the current consolidated fiscal year at 13.1 billion yen due to a sharp appreciation of the yen. As a result, profit before income taxes was 252.4 billion yen, up 9.7 billion yen from the preceding consolidated fiscal year. As a percentage of revenue, profit before income taxes was 11.0%, down 0.4% from 11.4% the year before. Profit attributable to owners of the Parent

Income taxes were 74.4 billion yen, or 1.0 billion yen higher than the preceding consolidated fiscal year. As a result, profit attributable to owners of the Parent was 162.5 billion yen, which was 7.7 billion yen higher than the year before. Basic earnings per share for the year were 1,593.2 yen, up 75.49 yen. Sources of funding and analysis of fund liquidity Total assets

Total assets as at 31 August 2019 were ¥2.0105 trillion, which was an increase of ¥57 billion relative to the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of ¥86.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of ¥9.1 billion in other financial assets, a decrease of ¥54.2 billion in inventories and an increase of ¥14.1 billion in intangible assets. - 22 - Total liabilities

Total liabilities as at 31 August 2019 were ¥1.027 trillion, which was a decrease of ¥23.6 billion relative to the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors were a decrease of ¥22.7 billion in trade and other payables, a decrease of ¥12.8 billion in other current financial liabilities, an increase of ¥9.3 billion in other current liabilities. Total net assets

Total net assets as at 31 August 2019 were ¥983.5 billion, which was an increase of ¥80.7 billion relative to the end of the preceding consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors were an increase of ¥113.6 billion in retained earnings and a decrease of ¥40.4 billion in other components of equity. Status of funds

For a discussion of the status of the Group's funds, see "C. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Cash Flows (1) Summary of Business Results (b) Cash Flow Information". Information Concerning Differences in Key Accounting Items in Summaries of Business Performance

Listed below are matters concerning the differences in the key items listed in consolidated financial statements prepared using IFRS and equivalent items used in consolidated financial statements prepared using the "Regulation on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements" (excluding Chapter 7 and Chapter 8; hereinafter referred to as the "JGAAP").

Reclassification

Items stated under non-operating income, non-operating expenses, extraordinary gains, and extraordinary losses under JGAAP have been reclassified under IFRS and presented as finance income, finance costs, other expenses, other income, or selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjustment to amortization of goodwill

Under JGAAP, goodwill was amortized over an estimated amortization period. Under IFRS, this amortization ceased on the transition date.

As a result, under IFRS, amortization of goodwill (selling, general and administrative expenses) decreased by 341 million yen in the year ended 31 August 2018 and impairment losses (other expenses) increased by 3,776 million yen in the year ended 31 August 2018. The effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group is immaterial in the year ended 31 August 2019.

Adjustment to exchange differences on monetary financial instruments denominated in foreign currencies

Under JGAAP, foreign exchange translation differences on monetary financial instruments denominated in foreign currencies are recorded as unrealized gains or losses on available-for-sale securities under net assets. Under IFRS, these exchange differences are treated as foreign exchange gains or losses. As a result, under IFRS, foreign exchange loss (finance loss) increased by 473 million yen in the year ended 31 August 2019 and foreign exchange gain (finance income) increased by 65 million yen in the year ended 31 August 2018 compared with those under JGAAP. Major Contracts

Not applicable. Research and Development

Not applicable. - 23 - 5. Capital Expenditures Capital Expenditures

UNIQLO Japan opened 30 new stores. UNIQLO International opened 91 stores in the Greater China, 10 in South Korea, 4 in Singapore, 2 in Malaysia, 10 in Thailand, 8 in the Philippines, 8 in Indonesia, 5 in Australia, 5 in the USA, 6 in Canada, 2 in England, 2 in France, 7 in Russia, 4 in Germany, 1 in the Netherlands and 1 in Denmark. GU opened 44 new stores. In addition, Global Brands opened 58 new stores.

As a result, the Group's capital expenditure increased by 15.8 billion yen year-on-year in fiscal 2019 to 85.2 billion yen (including financing leases). Key components of this were 13.6 billion yen was invested at UNIQLO Japan, 31.6 billion yen at UNIQLO International, 9.0 billion yen at GU, 2.7 billion yen at Global Brands, and 28.0 billion yen in systems, etc. In addition to investing in new UNIQLO International and GU stores, more funding was channeled into IT investment under our Groupwide transformative Ariake Project, and installing self-checkouts at UNIQLO stores.

The above figures do not include consumption tax, etc Important Facilities

As at 31 August 2019, the Group's important facilities were shown as below: Information about the Reporting Entity Area (m2) Capital expenditure (Millions of yen) Number of Company name Type of facility Location Deposits/ Construction Land Land Buildings assistance Others Total employees Guarantees funds Head office Yamaguchi City, 95,255.83 1,047 788 - - 175 2,011 42 Yamaguchi Prefecture FAST RETAILING Commercial Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, CO., LTD. - - 58 1,437 - 0 1,495 - establishments etc. Others 29,308.87 76 6,466 6,276 - 5,301 18,121 1,347 Subsidiaries in Japan Area (m2) Capital expenditure (Millions of yen) Number of Company name Type of facility Location Deposits/ Construction Land Land Buildings assistance Others Total employees Guarantees funds Stores in Japan, etc. Yamaguchi City, 2,591.06 450 12,105 27,671 7,945 12,383 60,555 10,300 Yamaguchi Prefecture etc. UNIQLO CO., LTD. UNIQLO Japan, other 19,960.76 353 1,436 3,251 883 16,565 22,491 3,321 Total for UNIQLO Japan 22,551.82 803 13,542 30,923 8,828 28,948 83,046 13,621 G.U. CO., LTD. Stores in Japan, etc. Yamaguchi City, - - 10,538 8,408 3,542 4,802 27,291 4,464 Yamaguchi Prefecture, etc. LINK THEORY JAPAN CO., LTD. Stores in Japan, etc. Yamaguchi City, - - 216 454 2 235 908 967 Yamaguchi Prefecture, etc. PLST CO., LTD. Stores in Japan, etc. Yamaguchi City, - - 774 1,077 - 452 2,304 783 Yamaguchi Prefecture, etc. - 24 - Overseas subsidiaries Area (m2) Capital expenditure (Millions of yen) Number of Company name Type of facility Location Deposits/ Construction Land Land Buildings assistance Others Total employees Guarantees funds FAST RETAILING (CHINA) UNIQLO International store Shanghai, PRC - - 17,333 3,230 - 4,084 24,648 11,549 TRADING CO., LTD UNIQLO TRADING CO., LTD. UNIQLO International store Shanghai, PRC - - 1,249 327 - 194 1,771 780 FAST RETAILING (Shanghai) UNIQLO International store Shanghai, PRC - - 1,320 188 - 162 1,671 265 TRADING CO., LTD FRL Korea Co., Ltd. UNIQLO International store Seoul, South Korea - - 4,276 5,293 - 2,108 11,679 2,529 FAST RETAILING UNIQLO International store Republic of Singapore - - 2 18 - 3 24 22 (SINGAPORE) PTE. Ltd. UNIQLO (THAILAND) UNIQLO International store Bangkok, - - 1,199 928 - 1,109 3,238 1,361 COMPANY LIMITED Kingdom of Thailand PT. Fast Retailing Indonesia UNIQLO International store Jakarta, Indonesia - - 812 236 51 1,611 2,712 1,635 UNIQLO Australia Pty Ltd. UNIQLO International store Melbourne, Australia - - 2,039 6 - 378 2,424 653 Fast Retailing USA, Inc. Office New York, U.S.A. - - 5,862 399 - 5,125 11,386 2,386 UNIQLO EUROPE LIMITED UNIQLO International store London, United Kingdom - - 11,069 499 - 3,519 15,088 2,315 UNIQLO INDIA PRIVATE UNIQLO International store New Delhi, - - 27 140 - 380 548 441 LIMITED Republic of India UNIQLO VIETNAM CO., LTD UNIQLO International store Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam - - 18 56 - 371 445 204 GU (Shanghai) Trading GU Shanghai, PRC - - 272 110 - 45 428 160 Co., Ltd. Fast Retailing France S.A.S. Office Paris, France - - - 27 - 19 47 331 COMPTOIR DES International store, etc. Paris, France - - 532 379 - 101 1,014 563 COTONNIERS S.A.S. PRINCESSE TAM.TAM S.A.S. International store, etc. Paris, France - - 329 173 - 62 565 271 J Brand, Inc. International Stores, etc. California, U.S.A. - - 156 1 - 249 408 127 (Notes) 1. Most items in the "Others" category for the reporting entity are located at the Ariake head office (Koto-ku, Tokyo), Roppongi head office (Minato-ku, Tokyo) or at the old head office (Ube City, Yamaguchi). Monetary amounts are given at book value, not including construction in progress accounts. Also, the figures do not include consumption tax, etc. The number of employees does not include operating officers, junior employees, part-time workers, or temporary staff seconded from other companies. Assets are not expressed as allocated among business segments. - 25 - Plans for new facility construction, old facility removal

The following are the important new facility construction and/or facility removal projects planned as at 31 August 2018. Important new facilities

The capital investment plans (new facility construction, expansion) for each segment in the year ending 31 August 2020 (1 September 2019 - 31 August 2020) are as follows. Segment Capital investment Details of investment (Millions of yen) UNIQLO Japan 7,800 New store openings, etc. (approx. 30 stores) UNIQLO International 35,100 New store openings, etc. (approx. 168 stores) GU 7,400 New store openings, etc. (approx. 36 stores) Global Brand Business 3,500 New store openings, etc. (approx. 39 stores) Others 46,300 IT-related investments Total 100,100 (Notes) 1. It is expected that the Group will be able to meet its funding needs from equity capital, corporate bonds, borrowings, etc. 2. The above figures do not include consumption tax, etc. Also, the main new facility plans included in the plans described above are as follows. Amount of planned investment Construction Planned sales floor Company name Type of facility Name of business Location Total Amount already Construction start Reference completion area (m2) disbursed (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) UNIQLO EUROPE UNIQLO UNIQLO Piazza Milan International 810 646 November 2018 September 2019 1,784 Lease Hold LIMITED Cordusio Italia store UNIQLO INDIA UNIQLO UNIQLO New Delhi International Ambience Mall 774 293 April 2019 October 2019 3,121 Lease Hold PRIVATE LIMITED India store Vasant Kunj store UNIQLO New Jersey UNIQLO UNIQLO New Jersey International American Dream 583 - September 2019 November 2019 1,581 Lease Hold LLC. store store USA (Notes) 1. It is expected that the Group will be able to meet its funding needs from equity capital. The above figures do not include consumption tax, etc. Assets are not allocated among business segments. Planned removals of important facilities

There were no planned removals of important facilities as at 31 August 2019. - 26 - 6. Stock Information and Dividend Policy Stock Information Number of Shares Total number of shares Type Total number of authorized shares (shares) Common stock 300,000,000 Total 300,000,000 (b) Shares issued Number of shares Name of financial instrument exchange issued as at submission Type As at 31 August 2019 of listing or authorized Details date (Shares) financial instruments (29 November 2019) firms association First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and 100 shares Common stock 106,073,656 106,073,656 the Main board of as one unit the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Note) Total 106,073,656 106,073,656 - - (Note) Hong Kong Depositary Receipts ("HDRs") are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. - 27 - Share Subscription Rights Details of the Stock Option Program

The Company has instituted a stock option program that grants rights to acquire new shares pursuant to the Companies Act of Japan. Matters stated below are details of the program current as of the final day of the current fiscal year (31 August 2019). Details of changes made during the period from the final day of the current fiscal year until the end of the previous month (31 October 2019) on the submission date are shown in brackets [ ]. Details of the 10th share subscription rights on the submission date are stated. Share subscription rights A type 1st 2nd 3rd Resolution date 8 October 2010 12 October 2011 11 October 2012 Employees of the Company: 7 Employees of the Company: 14 Employees of the Company: 18 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Group Employees of the Group Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 3 subsidiaries: 4 subsidiaries: 8 Number of stock options (Shares) 1,292 [888] 6,495 [3,138] 5,304 [4,959] Type of shares to be issued upon Common stock Same as left Same as left exercise of share subscription rights Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights 1,292 [888] 6,495 [3,138] 5,304 [4,959] (Shares) Number of shares allocated Amount to be paid upon exercise of times ¥1 exercise price per share for all shares to be Same as left Same as left share subscription rights (Yen) obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share subscription From 8 November 2013 From 15 November 2014 From 13 November 2015 rights to 7 November 2020 to 14 November 2021 to 12 November 2022 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share upon Issue price: 10,624 Issue price: 12,499 Issue price: 15,222 exercise of share subscription rights Paid-in capital: 5,312 Paid-in capital: 6,250 Paid-in capital: 7,611 (Yen) If a holder of share subscription rights waives the right to Exercise conditions of share subscription acquire shares, the share Same as left Same as left rights subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share Matters pertaining to transfer of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing Same as left Same as left subscription rights resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute - - - payments Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction with (Note) Same as left Same as left reorganization - 28 - 4th 5th 6th Resolution date 10 October 2013 9 October 2014 8 October 2015 Employees of the Company: 19 Employees of the Company: 36 Employees of the Company: 15 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Group Employees of the Group Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 11 subsidiaries: 16 subsidiaries: 19 Number of stock options (Shares) 3,306 [2,975] 12,213 [8,807] 2,299 [1,468] Type of shares to be issued upon Common stock Same as left Same as left exercise of share subscription rights Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights 3,306 [2,975] 12,213 [8,807] 2,299 [1,468] (Shares) Number of shares allocated Amount to be paid upon exercise of times ¥1 exercise price per share for all shares to be Same as left Same as left share subscription rights (Yen) obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share From 3 December 2016 From 14 November 2017 From 13 November 2018 subscription rights to 2 December 2023 to 13 November 2024 to 12 November 2025 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share upon Issue price: 37,110 Issue price: 42,377 Issue price: 45,658 exercise of share subscription rights Paid-in capital: 18,555 Paid-in capital: 21,188 Paid-in capital: 22,829 (Yen) If a holder of share subscription rights waives the right to Exercise conditions of share acquire shares, the share Same as left Same as left subscription rights subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share Matters pertaining to transfer subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing Same as left Same as left of share subscription rights resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute - - - payments Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction with (Note) Same as left Same as left reorganization - 29 - 7th 8th 9th Resolution date 13 October 2016 12 October 2017 11 October 2018 Employees of the Company: 16 Employees of the Company: 19 Employees of the Company: 17 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Group Employees of the Group Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 23 subsidiaries: 27 subsidiaries: 32 Number of stock options (Shares) 2,549 [2,348] 5,101 [4,720] 4,057 [3,875] Type of shares to be issued upon Common stock Same as left Same as left exercise of share subscription rights Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights 2,549 [2,348] 5,101 [4,720] 4,057 [3,875] (Shares) Number of shares allocated Amount to be paid upon exercise of times ¥1 exercise price per share for all shares to be Same as left Same as left share subscription rights (Yen) obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share From 11 November 2019 From 10 November 2020 From 9 November 2021 subscription rights to 10 November 2026 to 9 November 2027 to 8 November 2028 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share upon Issue price: 34,684 Issue price: 37,648 Issue price: 58,276 exercise of share subscription rights Paid-in capital: 17,342 Paid-in capital: 18,824 Paid-in capital: 29,138 (Yen) If a holder of share subscription rights waives the right to Exercise conditions of share acquire shares, the share Same as left Same as left subscription rights subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share Matters pertaining to transfer subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing Same as left Same as left of share subscription rights resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute - - - payments Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction with (Note) Same as left Same as left reorganization - 30 - 10th Resolution date 10 October 2019 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Company: 11 Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 46 Number of stock options (Shares) 3,548 Type of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights Common stock Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription 3,548 rights (Shares) Number of shares allocated times ¥1 exercise Amount to be paid upon exercise of share subscription rights (Yen) price per share for all shares to be obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share subscription rights From 8 November 2022 to 7 November 2029 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share Issue price: 66,059 upon exercise of share subscription rights (Yen) Paid-in capital: 33,030 If a holder of share subscription rights Exercise conditions of share subscription rights waives the right to acquire shares, the share subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share subscription rights by Matters pertaining to transfer of share subscription rights transfer shall require an authorizing resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute payments - Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction (Note) with reorganization - 31 - (Notes)Upon any reorganization of the Company (collectively referred to as "Reorganization") consisting of merger (limited to cases where the Company becomes extinct thereby), absorption-type company split or incorporation-type company split (in each event, limited to cases where the Company is the entity resulting from the company split), or exchange or transfer of shares (in each event, limited to cases where the Company becomes a wholly owned subsidiary), parties holding share subscription rights in existence immediately preceding the effective date of such Reorganization (hereinafter referred to as "Outstanding Share Subscription Rights") shall, in each applicable case, be issued share subscription rights for shares of the resulting company as prescribed in Article 236 (1) viii of the Companies Act of Japan (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Resulting From Reorganization"). In such event, any Outstanding Share Subscription Rights shall lapse and the Company Resulting From Reorganization shall issue new share subscription rights; provided, however, that terms and conditions stipulating that the Company Resulting From Reorganization shall issue share subscription rights that prescribe the matters stated below shall be included in any absorption merger agreement, new merger agreement, absorption-type company split agreement, incorporation-type company split plan, share exchange agreement, or transfer of shares plan. Number of share subscription rights to be issued by the Company Resulting From Reorganization: Each holder of Outstanding Share Subscription Rights shall be issued the same number thereof. Type of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights: Common stock of the Company Resulting From Reorganization. Number of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights:

A proposal stating the conditions for Reorganization and the like shall include a finalized statement of the type and number of shares underlying the above-mentioned share subscription rights. Value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of the share subscription rights:

The value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of share subscription rights that are issued shall be the amount obtained by multiplying the exercise price after reorganization prescribed below by the number of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights that have been finalized as stated in No. 3. above. The exercise price after Reorganization shall be 1 yen per share of the Company Resulting From Reorganization that can be issued upon exercise of each share subscription right that is issued. Period during which share subscription rights can be exercised:

The period from the later of either the first day of the period during which share subscription rights can be exercised as prescribed above or the day on which a Reorganization takes effect through the final day of the period during which share subscription rights can be exercised as prescribed above. Matters pertaining to the increase of capital and capital reserve resulting from the issuance of shares upon exercise of the share subscription rights:

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights. Restrictions on acquisition of share subscription rights by transfer:

Any acquisition of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing resolution from the Board of Directors of the Company Resulting From Reorganization. Terms and conditions for acquisition of share subscription rights:

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights. Conditions for exercise of share subscription rights:

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights. - 32 - Share subscription rights B type 1st 2nd 3rd Resolution date 8 October 2010 12 October 2011 11 October 2012 Employees of the Company:266 Employees of the Company:139 Employees of the Company:136 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Group Employees of the Group Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 413 subsidiaries: 584 subsidiaries: 615 Number of stock options (Shares) 10,225 [7,387] 8,364 [7,044] 8,447 [7,261] Type of shares to be issued upon Common stock Same as left Same as left exercise of share subscription rights Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights 10,225 [7,387] 8,364 [7,044] 8,447 [7,261] (Shares) Number of shares allocated Amount to be paid upon exercise of times ¥1 exercise price per share for all shares to be Same as left Same as left share subscription rights (Yen) obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share From 8 December 2010 From 15 December 2011 From 13 December 2012 subscription rights to 7 November 2020 to 14 November 2021 to 12 November 2022 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share upon Issue price: 10,925 Issue price: 12,742 Issue price: 15,569 exercise of share subscription rights Paid-in capital: 5,463 Paid-in capital: 6,371 Paid-in capital: 7,785 (Yen) If a holder of share subscription rights waives the right to Exercise conditions of share acquire shares, the share Same as left Same as left subscription rights subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share Matters pertaining to transfer of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing Same as left Same as left subscription rights resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute - - - payments Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction with (Note) Same as left Same as left reorganization - 33 - 4th 5th 6th Resolution date 10 October 2013 9 October 2014 8 October 2015 Employees of the Company:180 Employees of the Company:223 Employees of the Company:274 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Group Employees of the Group Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 706 subsidiaries: 785 subsidiaries: 921 Number of stock options (Shares) 8,838 [7,361] 13,458 [11,364] 13,172 [11,020] Type of shares to be issued upon Common stock Same as left Same as left exercise of share subscription rights Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights 8,838 [7,361] 13,458 [11,364] 13,172 [11,020] (Shares) Number of shares allocated Amount to be paid upon exercise of times ¥1 exercise price per share for all shares to be Same as left Same as left share subscription rights (Yen) obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share From 3 January 2014 From 14 December 2014 From 13 December 2015 subscription rights to 2 December 2023 to 13 November 2024 to 12 November 2025 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share upon Issue price: 37,515 Issue price: 42,799 Issue price: 46,148 exercise of share subscription rights Paid-in capital: 18,757 Paid-in capital: 21,399 Paid-in capital: 23,074 (Yen) If a holder of share subscription rights waives the right to Exercise conditions of share acquire shares, the share Same as left Same as left subscription rights subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share Matters pertaining to transfer of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing Same as left Same as left subscription rights resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute - - - payments Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction with (Note) Same as left Same as left reorganization - 34 - 7th 8th 9th Resolution date 13 October 2016 12 October 2017 11 October 2018 Employees of the Company:339 Employees of the Company:395 Employees of the Company:419 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Group Employees of the Group Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 1,096 subsidiaries: 1,152 subsidiaries: 1,267 Number of stock options (Shares) 18,287 [15,387] 33,082 [26,991] 36,275 [25,070] Type of shares to be issued upon Common stock Same as left Same as left exercise of share subscription rights Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights 18,287 [15,387] 33,082 [26,991] 36,275 [25,070] (Shares) Number of shares allocated Amount to be paid upon exercise of times ¥1 exercise price per share for all shares to be Same as left Same as left share subscription rights (Yen) obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share From 11 December 2016 From 10 December 2017 From 9 December 2018 subscription rights to 10 November 2026 to 9 November 2027 to 8 November 2028 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share upon Issue price: 35,168 Issue price: 38,133 Issue price: 58,892 exercise of share subscription rights Paid-in capital: 17,584 Paid-in capital: 19,066 Paid-in capital: 29,446 (Yen) If a holder of share subscription rights waives the right to Exercise conditions of share acquire shares, the share Same as left Same as left subscription rights subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share Matters pertaining to transfer of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing Same as left Same as left subscription rights resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute - - - payments Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction with (Note) Same as left Same as left reorganization - 35 - 10th Resolution date 10 October 2019 Class and number of recipients Employees of the Company: 528 Employees of the Group subsidiaries: 1,389 Number of stock options (Shares) 37,424 Type of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription rights Common stock Number of shares to be issued upon exercise of share subscription 37,424 rights (Shares) Number of shares allocated times ¥1 exercise Amount to be paid upon exercise of share subscription rights (Yen) price per share for all shares to be obtained through exercise of the share subscription rights. Exercise period of share subscription rights From 8 December 2019 to 7 November 2029 Fair value on the grant date and amount of paid-in capital per share Issue price: 66,733 upon exercise of share subscription rights (Yen) Paid-in capital: 33,367 If a holder of share subscription rights Exercise conditions of share subscription rights waives the right to acquire shares, the share subscription rights shall be forfeited and may not be exercised. Any acquisition of share subscription rights by Matters pertaining to transfer of share subscription rights transfer shall require an authorizing resolution from the Board of Directors. Matters pertaining to substitute payments - Matters pertaining to issuing of share subscription rights in conjunction (Note) with reorganization - 36 - (Notes)Upon any reorganization of the Company (collectively referred to as "Reorganization") consisting of merger (limited to cases where the Company becomes extinct thereby), absorption-type company split or incorporation-type company split (in each event, limited to cases where the Company is the entity resulting from the company split), or exchange or transfer of shares (in each event, limited to cases where the Company becomes a wholly owned subsidiary), parties holding share subscription rights in existence immediately preceding the effective date of such Reorganization (hereinafter referred to as "Outstanding Share Subscription Rights") shall, in each applicable case, be issued share subscription rights for shares of the resulting company as prescribed in Article 236 (1) viii of the Companies Act of Japan (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Resulting From Reorganization"). Number of share subscription rights to be issued by the Company Resulting From Reorganization: Each holder of Outstanding Share Subscription Rights shall be issued the same number thereof. Type of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights: Common stock of the Company Resulting From Reorganization. Number of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights:

A proposal stating the conditions for Reorganization and the like shall include a finalized statement of the type and number of shares underlying the above-mentioned share subscription rights.

The value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of share subscription rights that are issued shall be the amount obtained by multiplying the exercise price after reorganization prescribed below by the number of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights that have been finalized as stated in No. 3. above. The exercise price after Reorganization shall be 1 yen per share of the Company Resulting From Reorganization that can be issued upon exercise of each share subscription right that is issued.

The period from the later of either the first day of the period during which share subscription rights can be exercised as prescribed above or the day on which a Reorganization takes effect through the final day of the period during which share subscription rights can be exercised as prescribed above.

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights.

Any acquisition of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing resolution from the Board of Directors of the Company Resulting From Reorganization.

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights.

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights.

A proposal stating the conditions for Reorganization and the like shall include a finalized statement of the type and number of shares underlying the above-mentioned share subscription rights. Value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of the share subscription rights:

The value of property to be incorporated upon exercise of share subscription rights that are issued shall be the amount obtained by multiplying the exercise price after reorganization prescribed below by the number of shares of the Company Resulting From Reorganization underlying the share subscription rights that have been finalized as stated in No. 3. above. The exercise price after Reorganization shall be 1 yen per share of the Company Resulting From Reorganization that can be issued upon exercise of each share subscription right that is issued. Period during which share subscription rights can be exercised:

The period from the later of either the day on which share subscription rights can be exercised as prescribed above or the day on which a Reorganization takes effect. Matters pertaining to the increase of capital and capital reserve resulting from the issuance of shares upon exercise of the share subscription rights:

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights. Restrictions on acquisition of share subscription rights by transfer:

Any acquisition of share subscription rights by transfer shall require an authorizing resolution from the Board of Directors of the Company Resulting From Reorganization. Terms and conditions for acquisition of share subscription rights:

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights. Conditions for exercise of share subscription rights:

To be determined in order to align with the conditions applicable to the subject share subscription rights. Content of Rights Plan Not applicable. Other Share Subscription Rights Not applicable. - 40 - Exercise of convertible bonds with conditional permission for adjustment of exercise price Not applicable. Change in Total Number of Shares Issued, Capital Stock Increase/ Balance of total Increase/ Balance of Increase/ Balance of decrease in total number of decrease decrease Date capital stock capital reserve number of shares shares issued in capital stock in capital reserve (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) issued (Shares) (Shares) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) 31 August 2004 - 106,073,656 7,000 10,273 (7,000) 4,578 (Note) This represents an addition to capital stock from capital reserve approved by resolution at a special meeting of the Board of Directors on 30 August 2004. Status by Type of Holder As at 31 August 2019 Shares (One unit = 100 shares) Shares Class Government, Financial Traders of Other Foreign corporations, etc. Individuals & less than municipal financial Excl. Total one unit institutions corporations Individuals other entities products individuals (shares) Number of shareholders - 61 30 92 797 5 3,841 4,826 - (persons) Number of shares held - 368,666 24,585 84,742 191,674 6 390,480 1,060,153 58,356 (Trading units) Percentage of - 34.77 2.32 7.99 18.08 0.00 36.83 100.00 - shares held (%) (Notes) 1. The 4,011,921 shares of treasury stock include 40,119 units of shares held by individuals and others and 21 shares held by individuals and others of less than one unit. 2. Figures shown in the columns "Other corporations" and "Shares less than one unit" include 27 units of shares and 84 shares, respectively, in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. Major Shareholders As at 31 August 2019 Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Tadashi Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 22,037 21.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 2-11-3Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 21,012 20.59 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-11 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 11,430 11.20 TTY Management B.V. Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101BA Amsterdam, 5,310 5.20 The Netherlands Kazumi Yanai New York, U.S.A. 4,781 4.69 Koji Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 4,780 4.68 Fight & Step Co., Ltd. 1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 4,750 4.65 Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. 1-8-12 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 3,800 3.72 MASTERMIND, LLC 1-4-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 3,610 3.54 Teruyo Yanai Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 2,327 2.28 Total ― 83,841 82.15 - 41 - (Notes) 1. "Number of shares held" is rounded down to the nearest unit of thousand shares. The shares held by The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd., Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd., and Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. are all held in conjunction with trust business. According to the report of large shareholdings (report of change of composition) submitted on 20 December 2018 by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all as joint holders, and Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd., each party was holding the shares stated below as at 24 December 2018. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 31 August 2019, of the end of the term, these shareholdings have not been included in the statement of principal shareholders above. Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset 1-1-1 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 1,240 1.17 Management Co., Ltd. Nikko Asset management Co., Ltd. Midtown Tower 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku. 5,938 5.60 Tokyo 4. According to the report of large shareholdings (report of change of composition) submitted on 6 March 2019 by Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., which are all as joint holders, each party was holding the shares stated below as at 28 February 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 31 August 2019, of the end of the term, these shareholdings have not been included in the statement of principal shareholders above. Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. 9-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, 5,222 4.92 Tokyo Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. 9-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, 118 0.11 Tokyo 5. According to the report of large shareholdings (report of change of composition) submitted on 5 April 2019 by Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Asset Management One Co., Ltd., which are all as joint holders, each party was holding the shares stated below as at 29 March 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 31 August 2019, of the end of the term, these shareholdings have not been included in the above statement of principal shareholders. Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 2,401 2.26 Asset Management One Co., Ltd. 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 2,896 2.73 6. According to the report of large shareholdings (report of change of composition) submitted on 19 April 2019 by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all as joint holders, each party was holding the shares stated below as at 15 April 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 31 August 2019, of the end of the term, these shareholdings have not been included in the above statement of principal shareholders. Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset 1-1-1 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 1,161 1.09 Management Co., Ltd. Nikko Asset management Co., Ltd. Midtown Tower 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku. 6,214 5.86 Tokyo 7. According to the report of large shareholdings (report of change of composition) submitted on 20 May 2019 by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, which are all as joint holders, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co., Ltd., each party was holding the shares stated below as at 13 May 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 31 August 2019, of the end of the term, these shareholdings have not been included in the above statement of principal shareholders. - 42 - Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking 1-4-5 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 845 0.80 Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset 1-12-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 3,174 2.99 Management Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co., Ltd. 2-5-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 181 0.17 8. According to the report of large shareholdings (report of change of composition) submitted on 7 August 2019 by Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which are all as joint holders, each party was holding the shares stated below as at 31 July 2019. However, since the Company has not been able to confirm the number of shares actually held as at 31 August 2019, of the end of the term, these shareholdings have not been included in the above statement of principal shareholders. Number of Percentage of Name or trade name Address shares held total number of (Thousand shares) shares issued (%) Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 1‐9‐1 Nihonbashi, Chuo‐ku, Tokyo 438 0.41 Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. 1‐12‐1 Nihonbashi, Chuo‐ku, Tokyo 11,603 10.94 9. In addition to the above, 4,011,921 shares of treasury stock are held by the Company (3.78% of the total number of authorized shares). (7) Voting Rights (a) Shares issued As at 31 August 2019 Class Number of shares (Shares) Number of voting rights Details (Number) Non-voting shares ― ― ― Shares subject to restrictions on voting ― ― ― rights (treasury stock) Shares subject to restrictions on voting ― ― ― rights (others) Shares with full voting rights (Shares held as treasury stock) ― ― (treasury stock, etc.) Common stock 4,011,900 Shares with full voting rights (others) Common stock 102,003,400 1,020,034 (Note) 1 Shares less than one unit Common stock 58,356 ― (Notes) 1, 2 Total number of shares issued 106,073,656 ― ― Total number of voting rights of all ― 1,020,034 ― shareholders (Notes) 1. The columns for the number of shares of "Shares with full voting rights (others)" and "Shares less than one unit" include, 2,700 shares and 84 shares, respectively, held in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. 2. Common stock in the "Shares less than one unit" column includes 21 shares of treasury stock held by the Company. - 43 - Treasury Stock As at 31 August 2019 Name or trade name of Number of shares Number of shares Total number Percentage of Holder's address held in own name held in other's of shares held total number of holder (Shares) name (Shares) (Shares) shares issued (%) FAST RETAILING 717-1 Sayama, Yamaguchi-City, 4,011,900 ― 4,011,900 3.78 CO., LTD. Yamaguchi Total ― 4,011,900 ― 4,011,900 3.78 Treasury Stock Information Type of Shares: Buybacks of common stock under Companies Act of Japan, Article 155-7 Purchases approved by General Meeting of Shareholders

Not applicable. Purchases approved by Board of Directors

Not applicable. Details of items not based on General Meeting of Shareholders or Board of Directors' resolutions

Purchases of shares less than one unit pursuant to Companies Act of Japan, Article 192-1. Class Number of shares Total paid (Shares) (Thousand yen) Treasury stock purchased in the fiscal year ended 31 August 2019 40 2,292 Purchases of Treasury stock in the year ending 31 August 2019 80 5,217 (Note) Treasury stock purchased in the current year does not include shares of less than one unit purchased between 1 November 2019 and the submission date of this report. Status of treasury stock purchased Fiscal year ended 31 August 2019 Year ending 31 August 2019 Class Number of shares Total disposal value Number of shares Total disposal value (Shares) (Thousands of yen) (Shares) (Thousands of yen) Treasury stock purchases for which - - - - subscribers were solicited Treasury stock cancelled after - - - - purchase Treasury stock transferred due to mergers, share exchange, or - - - - company split Other (Note) 41,991 159,834 2,113 8,045 Number of Treasury shares held 4,011,921 - 4,009,888 - (Note) The breakdown of figures for the year ended 31 August 2019 reflects the exercise of 41,991 share subscription rights, a share disposal value of 159,834 thousand yen. The breakdown of figures for the current year reflects the exercise of share subscription rights, and does not include shares of less than one unit purchased between 1 November 2019 and the submission date of this report. - 44 - Dividend Policy The Company regards the distribution of profits to all shareholders as one of its most important management issues, and our basic policy is to constantly improve performance and to continually distribute profits in an appropriate manner based on performance. Our policy is to pay high dividends based on performance after taking into consideration (i) demand for funds needed to expand business and improve revenues of the Group and (ii) the financial health of the Group. Our basic policy for dividends from surplus is to pay two dividends annually, an interim dividend and a year-end dividend. These dividends are decided by the Board of Directors, unless otherwise stipulated by laws and regulations. We decided to pay a year-end dividend for the current fiscal year of ¥240 per share, and together with the ¥240 interim dividend per share, this brings the total annual dividend for the current fiscal year to ¥480, which is an increase of ¥40 year on year. We intend to effectively utilize internal reserves and free cash flow for financial investment and loans to strengthen the operational base of the Group companies, and we will endeavor to achieve continual and stable growth. The payment of an interim dividend under Article 454-5 of the Companies Act of Japan is stipulated by the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Dividends for the current fiscal year are as follows: Resolution date Total dividends Dividends per share (Millions of yen) (Yen) Board of Directors resolution made at the meeting held on 11 April 2019 24,492 240 Board of Directors resolution made at the meeting held on 5 November 2019 24,494 240 Waiver from compliance with Rule 19B.21 The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted us, subject to certain conditions, a waiver from Rule 19B.21 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding certain requirements for cancellation of HDRs upon a share repurchase. The Company has complied with the relevant conditions in the year ended 31 August 2019. - 45 - 7. Corporate Governance Report Basic Thinking on Corporate Governance

The Company's corporate philosophy is "Changing clothes. Changing conventional wisdom. Change the world.", and we aim to achieve a transparent management structure that can handle requests from all stakeholders in a prompt manner, including customers, trading partners, and all shareholders. We plan to do this by expanding our business in a bid to become "The world's no.1 apparel company in IT, production and retail" alongside activities to promote sustainability in the clothing business. Details of Company organization and internal control systems Details of company organization

The Company has built a corporate governance system consisting of a Board of Directors, a Board of Statutory Auditors, and various committees. As a key element to strengthen our corporate governance systems, the Company has instituted a system to entrust operating officers (transferring some management authority away from the Board of Directors), to separate management decision-making from operations performance functions. In addition, the management committee (Monday meeting) meets weekly, to examine tasks assigned to it by the Board of Directors, for the speedy revision of management strategy and planning.

Five of the nine members of the Board of Directors are External Directors, with the CEO acting as chairman of the Board of Directors. The External Directors have an abundance of knowledge and experience in corporate management. As the Company's main decision-making body for the performance of management and operations, the Board of Directors meets at least once a month to discuss and decide upon important management issues. The External Directors all participate actively in Board of Directors discussions, and offer their opinions without reservations.

As of November 28, 2019, the Board of Statutory Auditors consists of six auditors, including three external auditors, with a full-time corporate auditor acting as chairman. The Standing Statutory Auditor presides. The External Statutory Auditors are fully independent, and they have ample knowledge and experience as attorneys and certified public accountants. Through their participation in the Board of Directors, the Staturoty Auditors are fully aware of the decision-making process of the Board of Directors, and able to fulfill their supervisory obligations. They also supervise the Directors' performance of their executive duties through regular conversations with the Directors, other executive officers, other employees, and auditors of subsidiary corporations. The Board of Statutory Auditors meets at least once a month to make decisions about audit policies and planning. It meets quarterly to receive briefings and reports from the independent auditors.

The various committees complement the work of the Board of Directors. The External Directors and External Statutory Auditors also serve as members of these committees. The name, purpose, authority, details of activities, and status of activities of each of the committees are shown below.

Human Resources Committee

The Human Resources Committee, chaired by external director, discusses important organizational changes and adjustments to human resource systems across the Group, and offers views and suggestions to the Board of Directors. The committee held 4 meetings during fiscal 2019.

Sustainability Committee

The Sustainability Committee discusses and directs Fast Retailing's overall sustainability strategy, from compiling and publishing the annual sustainability report to promoting environmental protection, social responsibility, compliance, and diversity. The head of the Sustainability Department chairs the committee. Members include outside experts, Statutory Auditors, and Group officers. The committee held 4 meetings during fiscal 2019.

Disclosure Committee

The Disclosure committee, chaired by the Company official in charge of disclosing information to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), is tasked with boosting management transparency by "disclosing information that is timely, accurate, fair, and easy to understand." The Committee is responsible for both timely and voluntary disclosures to the TSE and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong regarding matters that may materially impact investor and shareholder investment decisions. The committee held 15 meetings during fiscal 2019. - 46 - IT Investment Committee The IT Investment Committee debates and advises on the IT investments that will best achieve our targets for sweeping changes to our information systems and business operations. That means deliberating the efficacy of each individual investment, and checking whether IT investment budgets submitted by external specialist organizations are reasonable and appropriate. The IT Investment Committee is chaired by the President, and the members and observers include outside experts, external directors, and executives. The committee held 10 meetings during fiscal 2019. Code of Conduct Committee The Code of Conduct Committee considers how best to resolve any violations of the Fast Retailing Group Code of Conduct (CoC), and when to make improvements to it. It offers guidance on educating executives and employees about the requirements of the CoC, and on operating the confidential hotline. The committee is chaired by the head of the Legal Department, and committee members include Statutory Auditors (including External Statutory Auditors) and executive officers. The committee held 11 meetings during fiscal 2019. Business Ethics Committee This committee ensures the Group does not use an advantageous position to exert undue pressure on business counterparts such as partner factories and suppliers. The committee provides advice and counsel to departments based on external field inspections and partner company surveys. The committee is chaired by the head of the Sustainability Department, and includes Statutory Auditors (including External Statutory Auditors) and executive officers. The committee held 12 meetings during fiscal 2019. Risk Management Committee To identify risks latent in business activities on a regular basis and to strengthen systems for detecting and managing material risks, this committee analyzes and assesses the extent of impact and frequency of risks on business, and discusses countermeasures for business areas high in risk to contain risk before it occurs. The committee is chaired by the Group CFO, and committee members include outside directors and executive officers. The committee held 9 meetings during fiscal 2019. Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee With the aim of strengthening Fast Retailing governance, the committee discusses and advises the Board of Directors on important items relating to Fast Retailing corporate governance, such as the requirements and nomination policy regarding candidates for director and auditor positions, the policy for determining director remuneration, requirements relating to the company's chief executive officer, and smooth management succession planning. The committee is chaired by a director nominated by the Board of Directors, and the majority of committee members are independent external executives (both external directors and external statutory auditors). The committee held one meeting during fiscal 2019. Human Rights Committee Chaired by an outside expert, this committee deliberates and advises on the execution of human rights due diligence. The committee also provides counselling and conducts education and awareness-raising activities for departments involved in the execution of business to ensure that we fulfil our obligations to respect human rights under the Fast Retailing Group Human Rights Policy established in 2018, and conduct business operations appropriately. In addition, the committee is responsible for providing recommendations and supervision as well as conducting investigations and taking remedial measures when a human rights violation occurs. The committee held 8 meetings during fiscal 2019. Below is a diagram of our corporate governance system. (As at 29 November 2019) General Mee�ng of Shareholders Elect/dismiss Elect/dismiss Human Resources Commi�ee Board of Statutory Auditors Board of Directors Report Sustainability Commi�ee Audit/ Disclosure Commi�ee (Three out of ﬁve Report (Five out of nine Consult are external) are external) IT Investment Commi�ee Code of Conduct Commi�ee Elect/ dismiss Business Ethics Commi�ee Elect, dismiss, nominate, Risk Management Commi�ee Report Report/coopera�on remove, supervise Audit/ Report/ Nomina�on and Remunera�on Advisory Commi�ee Report Chief Execu�ve Oﬃcers supervise Independent Internal Audit Human Rights Commi�ee Group Oﬃcers Auditors Division - 47 - The members and chairs of the Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and other committees are as follows: Nomination Board of Board of Human Sustainability Disclosure IT Investment Code of Business Risk and Human Rights Title Name Statutory Resources Conduct Ethics Management Remuneration Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Auditors Committee Committee Committee Committee Advisory Committee Tadashi Yanai Chairman ○ ○ ○ Chair Chair Takeshi ○ △ ○ Chair ○ Chair ○ Directors Okazaki Kazumi Yanai ○ Koji Yanai ○ Toru ○ Chair ○ Hambayashi Nobumichi ○ Hattori External Masaaki ○ △ Directors Shintaku Takashi Nawa ○ ○ ○ ○ ○ Naotake Ohno ○ ○ Akira Tanaka △ Chair ○ ○ ○ △ ○ ○ Statutory Masaaki Shinjo △ ○ △ ○ Auditors Masumi △ ○ ○ △ △ ○ Mizusawa Takaharu △ ○ ○ Yasumoto External Keiko Kaneko △ ○ ○ ○ ○ Statutory Auditors Takao △ ○ ○ ○ Kashitani John C Jay △ ○ Noriaki △ ○ ○ ○ ○ ○ Senior Koyama Executive Shuichi ○ ○ ○ ○ Directors Nakajima Takahiro ○ Wakabayashi Takuya Jimbo ○ Maki Akaida ○ ○ Hidetsugu ○ ○ Asada Makoto ○ ○ Hoketsu Yukihiro Nitta Chair ○ Chair ○ ○ Executive Shimpei Otani ○ Directors Takahiro ○ Tambara Dai Tanaka ○ Yasuyuki ○ Terashi Xiaozhou ○ Wang - 48 - Nomination Board of Board of Human Sustainability Disclosure IT Investment Code of Business Risk and Human Rights Title Name Statutory Resources Conduct Ethics Management Remuneration Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Auditors Committee Committee Committee Committee Advisory Committee Toshiharu ○ Subsidiary Ura Auditors Kiyomi ○ Iwamura Legal Dept. Daisuke ○ Chair ○ ○ ○ Manager Watanabe General Manager of Public ○ Relations Division Chairpersons General Manager of △ of Internal Production Committee Division General Manager of △ President's Office IR Leader ○ Kenji △ Shiratsuchi External Toru △ Experts Murayama Yoshinori Chair Tomita (Note) ○: Member △: Non-member attendee (including observers) Outline of External Director's limited liability agreements

The Company has concluded agreements with the External Directors, External Statutory Auditors, and Independent Auditor, limiting their liabilities based on provisions in Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which limits the liabilities for damages as provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

These agreements state that liabilities for damages shall be limited to the higher amount of either 5 million yen or the amount stipulated by law. For Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, the limit of liabilities for damages shall be limited to the highest of the following amounts multiplied by two: the total economic benefits received or to be received from the Company as remuneration and payment received for performance of duties in each business year during its service as the Independent Auditor. Establishing internal control systems

The Company seeks to ensure its business operations are legitimate, fair, and efficient by establishing a system of internal controls that covers the entire Fast Retailing Group (FR Group) and which adheres strictly to the Group's policies and rules, including the Group's management principles, the Fast Retailing Way (FR Way), and the Fast Retailing Group Code of Conduct (FR Code of Conduct). Ensuring FR Group Directors' Duties Comply with Laws, Regulations, and Articles of Incorporation

1. Directors and Group officers (collectively, Directors) of all FR Group companies comply faithfully with the Group's management principles, the FR Way, the FR Code of Conduct, and other internal Company rules and regulations, and promote strict adherence to corporate ethics and compliance across the Group as a whole. The Directors also ensure the effectiveness of the Company's rules and principles by reviewing them regularly and revising them when necessary to reflect changes in society and Company business activities, and the operation of the FR Code of Conduct. - 49 - The Company appoints either the Group officer overseeing the Legal Department or the head of the Legal Department as the compliance officer, tasked with establishing Company and Group-wide compliance frameworks and resolving compliance-related issues. The Company promotes fairness and transparency in senior management decision-making by appointing two or more External Directors to the Board of Directors. Statutory Auditors for the Company or Group subsidiaries may attend the Board of Directors meetings of companies they audit and express timely opinions. Company or Group subsidiary Directors may engage external lawyers, certified public accountants, etc. to avoid potential violation of laws and implement preventive measures. If Company or Group subsidiary Directors discover another Director has acted illegally, they must report immediately to the Statutory Auditors, the President, and the compliance officer. Ensuring FR Group Employees' Duties Comply with Laws, Regulations, and Articles of Incorporation Company and Group subsidiary Directors are responsible for establishing a framework to ensure that all Group employees comply with the management principles, the FR Way, the FR Code of Conduct, and other internal company rules. They are also responsible for training employees in compliance awareness. The Company has an Internal Audit Department that supervises the FR Group's internal control systems, and a Legal Department that oversees compliance. If Directors of the Company or Group subsidiaries discover a legal or compliance violation, they should report the matter immediately to other Directors. Any serious legal violation should be reported immediately to the Statutory Auditors, the President, and the compliance officer. The Company has set up an internal reporting system (hotline) for Directors and employees of the Company or Group subsidiaries to report illegal actions or compliance violations. The Code of Conduct Committee, which includes external specialists such as lawyers and certified public accountants, conducts regular reviews of compliance maintenance and hotline operation, and makes necessary improvements. If Directors of the Company or Group subsidiaries detect a problem with the hotline operation, they should apply to the Code of Conduct Committee and request improvements. Data Storage and Management Relating to Execution of FR Group Directors' Duties

The documents listed below relating to Company and Group subsidiary Directors' duties are retained as proof of decision- making and business-execution processes, as stipulated by law, Articles of Incorporation, and Board of Directors and Company regulations and guidelines on document management and confidential information. These documents are stored and managed appropriately and can be easily retrieved for reference or inspection during the legally required storage period.

• Shareholders' meeting minutes and relevant documentation

• Board meeting minutes and relevant documentation

• Minutes of important meetings held by Directors and relevant documentation

• Minutes of meetings held by other important employees and relevant documentation Managing Risk of Losses to FR Group The Company regularly analyzes risks relating to the Company and Group subsidiaries to identify risks that could, directly or indirectly, cause financial loss, interrupt or stop business, damage brand images or the credibility of the Company or FR Group, and manages any risks accordingly. If unforeseen circumstances should arise, a task force headed by the President or a Director appointed by the President shall be established to prevent increased losses and minimize damage. For a faster response, the task force may organize an external advisory team including lawyers and certified public accountants. Ensuring Efficient Execution of Director Duties To ensure that the duties of the Company and Group subsidiary Directors are performed efficiently, the Company holds regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors, which includes a number of External Directors, and holds ad hoc meetings when necessary. Group subsidiaries which have their own Board of Directors also hold Board meetings as stipulated by law. 50 - Important matters concerning Company and Group management policy and management strategy shall be discussed beforehand at the weekly management meeting (Monday meeting) chaired by the President, and decisions made after due deliberation. The execution of decisions made by the Board of Directors shall be conducted efficiently and appropriately by the operating officers designated by the Board. Ensuring Reliable FR Group Financial Reports

Systems have been established to ensure reliable financial reporting of Company and FR Group subsidiary activities, and the appropriate acquisition, holding, and disposal of assets. These activities are closely monitored. The Company has also established a Disclosure Committee to ensure the Company and Group subsidiaries disclose information in a timely and appropriate fashion. Ensuring Proper Execution of Corporate Groups Formed by Company and FR Group Subsidiaries To ensure appropriate operations of FR Group companies, all Group companies are required to uphold the management principles, the FR Way, and the FR Code of Conduct. These principles also underpin the rules and regulations used when establishing entrusted individual Group companies. While respecting their autonomy, the Company oversees affiliated companies by determining their rules of business and requiring them to refer important items to the Company for consultation or final determination. The Company monitors affiliates if necessary. If Directors of Group subsidiaries discover any legal violations or serious compliance breaches, they should report them to the Statutory Auditors, the President, and compliance officer. If Directors of Group subsidiaries consider the Company's management principles or guidelines violate the law, undermine corporate ethics in a specific country, or create a compliance problem, they shall report to the Internal Audit Department or the Legal Department. Those departments shall report swiftly to the Board of Statutory Auditors, the President, and the compliance officer, and request appropriate improvements. Employee Assistants Requested by Statutory Auditors and Ensuring the Independence and Effectiveness of Statutory Auditors' Instructions to Employee Assistants Upon receiving a request from the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Company shall establish rules to determine which employees assist the Statutory Auditors with their duties, and assign appropriate internal personnel to the Statutory Auditors or employ external lawyers or certified public accountants. To ensure assistants are independent of the Directors, their performance will be evaluated by Statutory Auditors, and the Board of Statutory Auditors will approve decisions made by the Board of Directors on their assignment, dismissal, transfer, and wages, etc. Assistants shall report directly to the Statutory Auditors and may not hold concurrent positions that involve the execution of Company business. Director and Employee Reporting to Statutory Auditors and Other Reports Directors and employees of the Company and Group subsidiaries shall report any important matters that might impact the Company's operations or corporate performance to the Statutory Auditors. Irrespective of these rules, the Statutory Auditors may request reports from Directors or employees of the Company, or Directors, employees, and Statutory Auditors of Group subsidiaries if necessary. The Company and Group subsidiaries shall uphold the Group's management principles, the FR Way, and the FR Code of Conduct, and maintain frameworks for reporting legal violations or breaches of compliance rules to the Statutory Auditors. If the Statutory Auditors judge there is a problem with this framework, they can inform the Directors and the Board of Directors and request improvements. The Company has made it widely known to Directors and employees across the entire FR Group that using reports submitted to Statutory Auditors to penalize the submitter is forbidden. Submitted reports are protected by strict information management systems. Statutory Auditors communicate closely with the Independent Auditor, the Internal Audit Department, and Statutory Auditors at Group companies through regular meetings and information exchange. - 51 - Policy on Prepayment or Reimbursement of Expenses for Statutory Auditors

If Statutory Auditors submit requests for prepayment or reimbursement of expenses incurred during the course of their duties, the Company shall pay invoices or settle debts swiftly, unless it proves the requested expenses or debt were not necessary to the performance of the Statutory Auditor's duties. Other Matters Ensuring Efficient Audits by Statutory Auditors Statutory Auditors attend Board of Directors meetings and other important meetings to observe the reporting and discussion of significant issues. They may voice opinions if necessary. The President meets regularly with Statutory Auditors to consult on pressing issues, ensure appropriate auditing environments, and exchange views on significant issues highlighted in the auditing process. Eliminating Anti-social Forces

The Company works to extinguish anti-social forces by incorporating the following content in the FR Code of Conduct, and informing all executives and employees of its uncompromising stance: The Company adopts a firm stance against and refuses to engage with anti-social forces. The Company forbids the use of financial payments to resolve unreasonable claims from anti-social forces. The Company forbids the use of anti-social forces for Company or individual gain. Other stipulations in the Company's articles of incorporation Number of directors

The Company's articles of incorporation stipulate that the number of directors shall be at least three but not more than ten. Election criteria for directors

The Company's articles of incorporation stipulate that the election of directors shall not be based on cumulative voting. Also, the articles of incorporation stipulate that elections shall be based on a majority vote by shareholders, with at least one-third of eligible shareholders participating. Procedure for deciding dividends from surplus

Regarding the payment of dividends from surplus pursuant to the Companies Act, Article 459-1, the Company's articles of incorporation stipulate that dividends are decided by a resolution of the Board of Directors, and not by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders, unless otherwise stipulated by law. The authority to decide payments of dividends from surplus is granted to the Board of Directors to give flexibility in the return of cash to shareholders. Interim dividend

As part of the Company's efforts to be flexible in the return of cash to shareholders, and pursuant to the stipulations of Companies Act Article 454-5, and under the Company's articles of incorporation, an interim dividend may be paid at the end of February every year by a resolution of the Board of Directors. Limitation of liabilities for Directors and Statutory Auditors

Under the stipulations of the Company's articles of incorporation (Article 426-1 of the Companies Act), the Company may exempt, by decision of the Board of Directors, Directors (including former Directors) and Statutory Auditors (including former Statutory Auditors) from liabilities for actions described in Article 423-1 of the Companies Act, to the extent allowed by law. The purpose of this is to create an environment where Directors and Statutory Auditors can perform their duties and pursue their expected roles to the full extent of their abilities. Special resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders

Regarding extraordinary resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders based on the Companies Act, Article 309-2, the Company's articles of incorporation stipulate that these resolutions shall be passed by two-thirds vote of the shareholders, in which at least one-third of the eligible shareholders participate. This easing of the quorum rules for extraordinary resolutions by the General Meeting of Shareholders is meant to ensure the smooth functioning of the General Meeting of Shareholders. - 52 - 8. Board of Directors Board of Directors Male: 13 persons Female: 2 persons (13.3% of officers are female) Term of Number of Position Responsibilities Name Date of birth Brief biography shares held office (Thousand shares) August 1972 Joined FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. September 1972 Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. August 1973 Senior Managing Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. September 1984 President & CEO, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. June 2001 External Director, Softbank Corp. (currently SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.) (current) Representative November 2002 Chairman and CEO, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. September 2005 Chairman, President, and CEO, FAST director, chairman, CEO Tadashi Yanai 7 February 1949 Note 4 22,037 RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) and president November 2005 Chairman, President, and CEO, UNIQLO CO., LTD. (current) September 2008 Director and Chairman, GOV RETAILING CO., LTD. (currently G.U. CO., LTD.) (current) June 2009 External Director, Nippon Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (current) November 2011 Director, LINK THEORY JAPAN CO., LTD. (current) April 1959 Joined Nichimen Company Limited (currently Sojitz Corporation) October 2000 President, Nichimen Corporation (currently Sojitz Corporation) April 2003 Chairman and Representative Director, Sojitz Holdings Corporation (currently Sojitz Corporation) June 2004 External Auditor, UNITIKA LTD. Director Toru Hambayashi 7 January 1937 November 2005 External Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Note 4 ― (current) June 2007 External Director, MAEDA ORPORATION April 2009 Advisor, The Association for the Promotion of International Trade, Japan (current) June 2011 External Director, DAIKYO INCORPORATED (current) June 2015 External Director, UNITIKA LTD. (current) June 2017 Advisor, Maeda Corporation (current) - 53 - Term of Number of Position Responsibilities Name Date of birth Brief biography shares held office (Thousand shares) April 1981 Joined NISSAN MOTOR CO.,LTD. June 1989 Joined Goldman Sachs and Company, Headquarters (New York) November 1998 Managing Director of Goldman Sachs and Company, Headquarters (New York), and M&A Advisory of Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. October 2003 Visiting Associate Professor, Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University June 2005 External Director, Miraca Holdings Inc. November 2005 External Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Director Nobumichi Hattori 25 December 1957 (current) Note 4 ― October 2006 Visiting Professor, Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University April 2009 Visiting Professor, Waseda Graduate School of Finance, Accounting and Law (current) March 2015 External Auditor, Frontier Management Inc. (current) June 2015 External Director, Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (current) July 2016 Visiting Professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Keio University (current) April 1978 Joined IBM Japan, Ltd. December 1991 Joined Oracle Corporation Japan August 2000 President & CEO, Oracle Corporation Japan January 2001 Executive Vice President, Oracle Corporation April 2008 Vice Chairman, Special Olympics Nippon (currently Special Olympics Nippon Foundation) (current) Director Masaaki Shintaku 10 September 1954 June 2008 Chairman, Oracle Corporation Japan Note 4 ― May 2009 Advisory Board Member, NTT DOCOMO, INC. November 2009 External Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) July 2011 External Director, COOKPAD Inc. December 2015 External Director, Works Applications CO., LTD. (current) March 2019 Counselor, Special Olympics Nippon Foundation (current) - 54 - Term of Number of Position Responsibilities Name Date of birth Brief biography shares held office (Thousand shares) April 1980 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation April 1991 Joined McKinsey & Company June 2010 Professor, The Graduate School of International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University (currently Hitotsubashi University Business School) June 2010 President, Genesys Partners (current) September 2010 Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group Director Takashi Nawa 8 June 1957 June 2011 External Director, NEC Capital Solutions Note 4 ― (current) November 2012 External Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) June 2014 External Director, DENSO CORPORATION (current) June 2015 External Director, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (current) April 2019 Visiting Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School (current) April 1971 Joined Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. June 2000 Director, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd . April 2004 Senior Managing Director, Deputy Director, Sales Division, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. April 2007 Representative Director and Vice President, Director, Sales Division, Daiwa House Industry Director Naotake Ohno 28 October 1948 Co., Ltd. Note 4 ― April 2011 Representative Director and President, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. November 2017 Special Consultant, FAST RETAILING Co., Ltd. (current) November 2018 External Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) April 1988 Joined Long Term Credit Bank of Japan, Limited July 1998 Joined McKinsey & Company January 2005 Partner, McKinsey & Company Director CFO Takeshi Okazaki 9 July 1965 August 2011 Joined FAST RETAILING Co., Ltd. Note 4 0 August 2011 Group Executive Officer & CFO, Group Senior September 2012 Executive Officer, FAST RETAILING Co., Ltd. (current) November 2018 Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) September 1997 Joined Goldman Sachs and Company July 2004 Joined Link Theory Holdings (US) Inc. (currently Theory LLC), Headquarters (New York) September 2009 Joined FAST RETAILING Co., Ltd. January 2012 Chairman, Theory LLC (current) Director Kazumi Yanai 23 April 1974 November 2012 Group Executive Director, FAST RETAILING Note 4 4,781 Co., Ltd. (current) November 2013 UNIQLO USA LLC COO November 2015 Chairman, UNIQLO USA LLC (current) July 2017 CEO, Chairman and President, J BRAND HOLDINGS, LLC (current) November 2018 Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD (current) - 55 - Term of Number of Position Responsibilities Name Date of birth Brief biography shares held office (Thousand shares) April 2001 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation April 2009 Seconded to Princes Limited (food business subsidiary in Great Britain) September 2012 Joined FAST RETAILING Co., Ltd., responsible Director Koji Yanai 19 May 1977 for UNIQLO Sports Marketing Note 4 4,780 May 2013 Director, UNIQLO Global Marketing September 2013 Group Executive Officer, FAST RETAILING Co., Ltd. (current) November 2018 Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD (current) April 1966 Joined The Taisei Fire and Marine Insurance Company Limited (currently Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.) September 1972 Joined McDonald's Co. (Japan), Ltd. (currently McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.) March 1993 Director, McDonald's Co. (Japan), Ltd. (currently McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.) April 1997 Deputy President and Director, McDonald's Co. (Japan), Ltd. (currently McDonald's Standing Statutory Akira Tanaka 26 June 1942 Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd.) Note 5 3 Auditor August 2003 Advisor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. November 2003 Managing Director, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. November 2005 Senior Vice President, UNIQLO CO., LTD. March 2006 Senior Vice President, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. November 2006 Statutory Auditor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) April 2011 Representative Director of FR Health Insurance Organization (current) October 2011 Council member, Special Olympics Japan (current) April 1983 Joined ASAHIPEN CORPORATION February 1994 Joined FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. September 1998 Entrusted operating officer, manager of administration, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. September 2005 General Manager, Group Auditing, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. January 2008 Director, Onezone Corp (currently G.U. CO., LTD.) Standing Statutory Masaaki Shinjo 28 January 1956 March 2009 General Manager, Corporate Administration, Note 6 ― Auditor FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. September 2009 Statutory Auditor, GOV Retailing Co., Ltd. (currently G.U. CO., LTD.) March 2011 General Manager, Corporate Planning & Management, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. April 2011 Auditor, FAST RETAILING (CHINA) TRADING CO., LTD. (current) November 2012 Statutory Auditor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) - 56 - Term of Number of Position Responsibilities Name Date of birth Brief biography shares held office (Thousand shares) November 1981 Joined the International Department of Yamaichi Securities Co., Ltd. March 1988 Joined the Research Department of Kleinwort Benson Securities (the Tokyo branch of Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (Japan) Ltd.) Standing Statutory Masumi Mizusawa 22 July 1959 October 2001 Joined the Investor Relations Department of Note 7 0 Auditor FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. February 2004 General Manager, Global Corporate Management and Control Investor Relations Division, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) November 2019 Statutory Auditor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) November 1978 Joined Asahi & Co. (currently KPMG AZSA LLC) August 1982 Registered as a member of Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants April 1992 President, Yasumoto CPA Office (current) November 1993 External Statutory Auditor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) August 2001 External Statutory Auditor, ASKUL Corporation (current) Statutory Auditor Takaharu Yasumoto 10 March 1954 June 2003 Statutory Auditor, LINK INTERNATIONAL CO., Note 6 4 LTD. (currently LINK THEORY JAPAN CO., LTD.) (current) November 2005 External Statutory Auditor, UNIQLO CO., LTD. (current) April 2007 Guest Professor, Chuo Graduate School of International Accounting June 2010 External Statutory Auditor, UBIC Inc. (currently FRONTEO, Inc.) (current) - 57 - Term of Number of Position Responsibilities Name Date of birth Brief biography shares held office (Thousand shares) April 1991 Joined Mitsubishi Corporation April 1999 Registered as a member of Japan Federation of Bar Associations April 1999 Joined Anderson, Mori & Tomotsune (AM&T) law firm January 2007 Partner, AM&T (current) April 2007 Guest associate professor, Tokyo Statutory Auditor Keiko Kaneko 11 November 1967 University Graduate School of Law Note 6 ― November 2012 External Statutory Auditor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) November 2012 External Statutory Auditor, UNIQLO CO., LTD. (current) June 2013 External Statutory Auditor, The Asahi Shimbun Company (current) June 2019 External Director, Daifuku Co., Ltd. (current) February 1975 Kashitani Public Accountant Office (current) January 1986 Representative, CENTURY Audit Corporation (currently Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC) April 1986 Representative Director & CEO, Brain Core Co., Ltd. (current) March 1989 Representative Director & CEO, F P Brain Co., Ltd. (current) April 2002 Specially appointed professor, Chuo Statutory Auditor Takao Kashitani 7 November 1948 University Graduate School of International Note 5 ― Accounting Department of Research (professional graduate school) June 2012 External Director, Tokyo Electric Power Company (currently Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings) June 2012 External Director, Japan Freight Railway Company (current) November 2018 External Statutory Auditor, FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. (current) Total 31,607 (Notes) 1. Directors Toru Hambayashi, Nobumichi Hattori, Masaaki Shintaku, Takashi Nawa and Naotake Ohno are External Directors as provided for in Article 2, Paragraph 15 of the Companies Act. Directors Kazumi Yanai and Koji Yanai are relatives in the second degree of Tadashi Yanai, Representative Director, Chairman and President. Auditors Takaharu Yasumoto, Keiko Kaneko and Takao Kashitani are External Statutory Auditors as provided for in Article 2, Paragraph 16 of the Companies Act. For a one-year term beginning at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 November 2019. For a four-year term beginning at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 November 2018. For a four-year term beginning at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 November 2016. For a four-year term beginning at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 November 2019. - 58 - External Statutory Auditors Functions, roles and selection of External Directors and External Statutory Auditors

The Company has five External Directors and three External Statutory Auditors.

It is the Company's expectation that the External Directors will keep an eye on the management monitoring function. From a business perspective, the advice of these individuals, with their abundance of experience and expertise, makes a major contribution to enhance the value of our enterprise.

It is also expected that External Statutory Auditors will monitor the performance of the Board of Directors. The Company receives valuable advice based on their rich experience in a wide variety of fields.

Director Naotake Ohno serves as a special consultant to Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., and we are currently engaged in business negotiations concerning an office lease agreement with that company.

Statutory Auditor Keiko Kaneko serves as an external director of Daifuku Co., Ltd., a company with which Fast Retailing and its group subsidiaries engage in business in regard to warehouse automation equipment.

Shares of the Company held by External Statutory Auditors are stated in the "Number of shares held" column under the section "Board of Directors."

Aside from the above, there are no distinctive interests between the Company and other External Directors or External Statutory Auditors.

The External Directors and External Statutory Auditors receive reports at the Board of Directors meeting regarding internal audits, the operation of internal controls, audits by Statutory Auditors, and the results of accounting audits. In addition, the External Statutory Auditors have mutual alliances with the Internal Audit Department and Independent Auditors, as detailed in (iii) Internal audits and audits by Statutory Auditors.

With regard to the selection of External Directors and External Statutory Auditors, the Company has no specific standards on independence from the Company, but it is the Company's responsibility to reflect their advice and counsel in its decision-making processes in an objective and independent fashion. For many years now, the Company has chosen many External Directors with rich experience as corporate managers in industry, with broad-ranging expertise and discerning views. In addition, to incorporate wide range of stakeholders' views in the audits of our business activities, we value both the independence and the diversity of our External Statutory Auditors in various fields. Independent Directors

Five of the nine members of the Fast Retailing Board are external directors, and all of those five are recognized as Independent Directors in accordance with the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The majority of the directors on the Board are external in order to heighten the Board's independence and strengthen its supervisory function.

In addition to the independence criteria set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fast Retailing has set the following independence standards and qualifications for external officers, including External Directors:

A person shall not qualify as an Independent Director of Fast Retailing, if: he/she is, or has been within the past three years, a Business Partner*1 or an Executive Officer*2 of a Business Partner*2 of the Fast Retailing Group, whose annual business dealings with Fast Retailing Group during the most recent business year constituted 2% or more of the Fast Retailing Group's consolidated revenue; he/she is, or has been within the past three years, a Business Partner*1 of the Fast Retailing Group or an Executive Officer of a Business Partner*2 of Fast Retailing, whose annual business dealings with the Fast

Retailing Group during the most recent business year constituted 2% or more of the Business Partner's consolidated revenue; he/she is a consultant, an accountant, or an attorney who receives, or has received over the past three years, any monies or property equivalent to 10 million yen or more from the Fast Retailing Group, except for remuneration for a director or an auditor; or 59 - he/she is, or has been over the past three years, a partner, an associate, or an employee of an accounting auditor of Fast Retailing or its subsidiaries. *1 "Business Partner" includes law firms, auditing firms, tax accounting firms, consultants, and any other organizations. *2 "Executive Officer" means (i) for corporations, Executive Directors (as defined in the Companies Act of Japan), Executive Officers (shikko-yaku, as defined in the Companies Act of Japan), corporate officers, and employees, and for non-corporate entities (including general incorporated associations (shadan-hojin), general incorporated foundations (zaidan-hojin), and partnerships), directors with executive functions, officers, partners, associates, staff, and other employees. Supervision or auditing by External Directors or External Statutory Auditors; mutual cooperation between internal auditing, Statutory Auditor auditing, and accounting audits; and relationship with the Internal Control Department

At meetings of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors, and various committees, etc., external directors and External Statutory Auditor receive reports about the operating status of internal auditing and internal control systems, the results of Statutory Auditors audit and accounting audits, and other important matters, and they offer remarks and suggestions based on their respective areas of expertise, experience, and knowledge.

At meetings of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors, various committees, etc., Statutory Auditors cooperate with external directors and External Statutory Auditors in a timely manner and exchange opinions as well as share information necessary for the supervision and auditing of management.

For details regarding mutual cooperation between the External Statutory Auditors, the Internal Audit Department, and the accounting auditors and the relationship with the Internal Control Department, please refer to (1) Status of Auditor's Audit under C. Status of Auditing. Status of Auditing Status of Statutory Auditor's Audit

Statutory Auditors always attend Board of Directors meetings and audit the status of the execution of management. The Board of Statutory Auditors consists of three internal full-time Statutory Auditors and three external Statutory Auditors, and after receiving reports about important matters related to auditing on a regular and on-demand basis from the Internal Audit Department and accounting auditors, the Board of Statutory Auditors discusses those important matters and always maintains a state of cooperation. Both Statutory Auditor Takaharu Yasumoto and Statutory Auditor Takao Kashitani hold the qualification of certified public accountant and have substantial knowledge related to finance and accounting. Status of internal auditing

The Company has an Internal Audit Department that is independent from the executive departments, and, as of 31 August 2019, six dedicated staff members regularly verify the appropriateness and effectiveness of internal control systems and audit the status of the execution of business. Accounting audits Name of audit firm

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC Name of Certified Public Accountants

Koichi Okubo, Hirofumi Otani, Yohei Masuda Group of assistants to the independent auditors

Based on the audit plan formulated by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, the group of assistants to the independent auditors consists of 12 CPAs, 4 successful Certified Public Accountant applicants and 26 others. Policy and reasons for selecting audit corporation

Based on the "Practical Guidelines for Auditors, etc. Concerning the Formulation of Evaluation and Selection Standards for Accounting Auditors" (Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association; 13 November, 60 - 2015), the Board of Statutory Auditors selected Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC to be the accounting auditor after comprehensively examining their quality control systems, audit team independence, communication systems, group audit systems, handling of fraud risks, and the like in accordance with the prescribed selection standards and evaluation standards for accounting auditors. Regarding the policy for determining the dismissal or non- reappointment of an accounting auditor, in the event that it is acknowledged that an item prescribed in an item under Article 340-1 of the Companies Act is applicable, the Board of Statutory Auditors will pass a resolution to the effect that the Board of Statutory Auditors will dismiss the accounting auditor based on the consent of all Statutory Auditors, and in the event that it is acknowledged that it is difficult for the accounting auditor to perform an appropriate audit due to an event arising that otherwise impairs the accounting auditor's competence or independence, the Board of Statutory Auditors will pass a resolution to the effect that the Board of Statutory Auditors will make a proposal to the General Meeting of Shareholders to dismiss or not reappoint the accounting auditor. Evaluation of the accounting auditor by Statutory Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

In addition to auditing and examining the independence, quality-control status, suitability of the system for performing duties, and status of implementing accounting audits in the current fiscal year of the accounting auditor, the Board of Statutory Auditors conducts evaluations by receiving reports from the accounting auditor on the status of performing its duties and requesting explanations when necessary. Changes in independent auditor

The Company's Independent Auditor has changed as follows:

The consolidated fiscal year before last and the business year before last: ShinNihon LLC (now Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC)

The previous accounting year and previous business year: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

The matters stated in the OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT are as follows. Overview of incoming and outgoing independent auditors

Incoming independent auditor: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

Outgoing independent auditor: Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

Expected date of change

30 November 2017

Date of most recent appointment of outgoing independent auditor 8 December 2016

Opinions included in the past three years of Independent auditor's reports and other documents created by the outgoing independent auditor

Not applicable matter.

Background and reasons behind the decision to change independent auditors

The appointment term of the Company's current independent auditor, Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, was set to mature at the conclusion of the FY2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on November 30 2017. The Board of Statutory Auditors decided to take the opportunity to comprehensively assess the appointment based on the Company's standards for selecting and evaluating independent auditors. As a result, the Board of Statutory Auditors decided to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as its new independent auditor.

Opinions of the outgoing independent auditor regarding the background and reasons for the decision listed in above and relating to entries in Independent auditor's reports and other documents

The Company received communication from Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC that the firm had no specific opinions to express in relation to the above items. - 61 - Details of Independent Auditors' remuneration

Transitional measures are being applied to the provisions of Note (56) d (f) i through iii stated in Form No. 2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on the Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc., after its amendment in accordance with the Cabinet Office Ordinance for Partial Amendment of Cabinet Office Ordinance on the Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 3, 31 January 2019). Details of remuneration for Independent Auditor Year ended 31 August 2018 Year ended 31 August 2019 Class Remuneration Remuneration Remuneration Remuneration for audit and for duties other for audit and for duties other certification duties than auditing duties certification duties than audit (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) Reporting Entity 219 36 248 7 Consolidated subsidiaries 40 - 56 - Total 259 36 305 7 The non-assurance services provided by the Independent Auditor are advisory concerning the application of IFRS, and others. Other important details regarding remuneration

Year ended 31 August 2018 (1 September 2017 - 31 August 2018)

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries paid 352 million yen as remuneration for assurance and non-assurance services, to member firms of the Deloitte global network.

Year ended 31 August 2019 (1 September 2018 - 31 August 2019)

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries paid 727 million yen as remuneration for assurance and non-assurance services, to member firms of the Deloitte global network. Policies for determination of accounting audit remuneration

The Company's articles of incorporation stipulate that remuneration to independent auditors for audit services is determined by the representative director, with the consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Board of Statutory Auditors Agree Independent Auditors Remuneration

The Board of Statutory Auditors agreed to the remuneration of the independent auditors as stipulated in Article 399, Item 1 of the Companies Act, after checking auditing estimates versus actual performance in previous business years, including itemized auditing hours and remuneration, and investigating whether the estimates for the year ended 31 August 2018 were reasonable, based on the practical guidelines relating to independent auditors published by the Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association. - 62 - Directors' Remuneration Policies and process for determination of directors' remuneration

With respect to directors' remuneration and the like, at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on 28 November 2019 resolution was passed to set the upper limit for directors at 2 billion yen per year (the maximum number of directors stipulated in the Company's Articles of Incorporation is 10); and, at the 42nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on 26 November, 2003, a resolution was passed to set the upper limit for Statutory Auditors at 100 million yen per annum (the maximum number of Statutory Auditors stipulated in the Company's Articles of Incorporation was 7).

Remuneration for internal directors (this refers to a director who is not an external director; the same applies below) consists of basic remuneration and performance-linked remuneration, as stated below.

Basic remuneration is calculated based on each person's stipulated grade in accordance with various factors, including each internal director's duties, responsibilities, track record and degree of contribution to the Company, in line with the prescribed Remuneration Table. Internal directors' grades are determined by Representative Director Tadashi Yanai based on discussions held by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, whose members predominantly consist of external directors and External Statutory Auditors.

Performance-linked remuneration is calculated within the total remuneration limit approved at the general meeting of shareholders, based on an evaluation of each internal director's performance. Based on discussions held by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, the evaluations are determined by Representative Director Tadashi Yanai, who is entrusted with determining individual remuneration amounts for directors by the Board of Directors.

The remuneration for External Directors is fixed at 10 million yen per year. This fixed amount is determined by Representative Director Tadashi Yanai, who is entrusted with determining individual remuneration amounts for directors by the Board of Directors.

The remuneration for Statutory Auditors is determined through discussions by the Board of Statutory Auditors .

The above-mentioned Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee was established in July 2019. On 1 August 2019, the first committee meeting was held with all committee members in attendance and discussions were held on the overall vision for the director-evaluation method that would form the basis of remuneration amounts, as well as the ideal system for long-termperformance-linked remuneration and other director remuneration. Details of remuneration of the Company's executives are as follows: Total Total amount of remuneration, by type (Millions of yen) amount of Number of Short-term Long-term Executive category Entity category remuneration executives Basic performance- performance- (Millions of (Persons) Compensation linked linked yen) remuneration remuneration Directors (excluding the Company 541 334 207 - 4 external directors) the subsidiaries 126 93 33 - External directors the Company 51 51 - - 6 Statutory Auditors (excluding External the Company 35 35 - - 2 Statutory Auditors) External Statutory the Company 31 31 - - 4 Auditors the subsidiaries 6 6 - - "Short-term performance-linked remuneration" and "long-termperformance-linked remuneration" are recorded as amounts expensed for reserves before taking into account performance evaluations for the fiscal period ended August 2019. The actual amount paid is determined by calculations based on the performance evaluation, etc., of the individual director. 63 - Total amount of consolidated remuneration, etc., for each officer: note that this is to be no more than 100 million yen Total amount of Total amount of remuneration, by type (Millions of yen) Name remuneration Short-term Long-term Basic Compensation performance-linked performance-linked (Millions of yen) remuneration remuneration Executive Director 400 240 160 - Tadashi Yanai Director 135 90 45 - Takeshi Okazaki Salaries for key personnel serving concurrently as an employee and an officer

Not applicable. Details of policies related to determining the amount of an officer's remuneration, etc. The amount of remuneration, etc., for corporate auditors is calculated within the limit approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders as mentioned above, and it is determined through discussions by the Board of Statutory Auditors. The amount of remuneration, etc., for external directors is calculated within the limit approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders as mentioned above , and it is calculated as a fixed value for a one-year period. Remuneration for internal directors is composed of three elements (basic remuneration; short-term performance- linked remuneration; and long-termperformance-linked remuneration), and the details and calculation method for each are as stated below. Each element is determined within the limit for director remuneration, etc., approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders as mentioned above. This is calculated based on the grade of each internal director, in line with the prescribed Remuneration Table. <>performance-linked remuneration> The target amount for short-termperformance-linked remuneration is stipulated in accordance with the table showing short-termperformance-linked remuneration for each grade. A target-management system sets performance targets, group targets, and individual targets at the start of the fiscal year. Based on this system, performance for the year is assessed using five grades, and the actual amount paid is calculated based on the Payment Criteria Table shown below. Grade Definition Percentage of Target Achieved A Targets greatly surpassed and many superb courses of action are evident 200% AB Targets achieved and superb courses of action are evident 150% B Targets achieved, or superb courses of action adequate for achieving target are evident 100% BC Targets not achieved, but it is acknowledged that efforts have been made that may lead to future developments 75% C Targets not achieved and the anticipated course of action was lacking 50% <>performance-linked remuneration> The target amount for long-termperformance-linked remuneration is stipulated in accordance with the table showing long-termperformance-linked remuneration for each grade. - 64 - A portion equivalent to 1/3 of the long-termperformance-linked remuneration amount is granted as phantom stock in order to provide a link with the corporate value of the Fast Retailing Group. The phantom stock is cash-settled remuneration that is linked to the Company's share value, and it is exercised automatically three years after the date on which it was granted, when a corresponding cash amount based on the Company's share value on the exercise date is paid. Incidentally, neither dividends nor an amount equivalent to dividends is paid. A portion equivalent to 2/3 of the long-termperformance-linked remuneration amount is paid in cash in order to improve the strategy and performances of the business unit(s) managed by the officer in question. This portion is paid based on a performance evaluation of the business operations managed by the officer in the three-year period after the target is set.

B-1) 50% of the cash-allowance portion is determined based on quantitative targets. An evaluation is carried out based on the rate at which operating income budget targets are met and on operating margins for the brands and countries managed by the officer over the three year (cumulative) period, and the amount paid is calculated based on the prescribed Criteria Table.

B-2) The remaining 50% of the cash-allowance portion is determined based on qualitative targets. An evaluation is carried out of the degree to which medium-term (three year) budget targets have been met; targets that are set in the year in which the long-termperformance-linked remuneration is assigned. The amount paid is then calculated based on the Payment Criteria Table shown below. Grade Definition Percentage of Target Achieved A Target greatly surpassed and many superb courses of action are evident 200% AB Target achieved and superb courses of action are evident 150% B Target achieved, or superb courses of action adequate for achieving target are evident 100% BC Target not achieved, but it is acknowledged that efforts have been made that may lead to future developments 75% C Target not achieved and the anticipated course of action was lacking 50% - 65 - Status of share holdings Criteria and approach to "investment share" categories

The Company categorizes share holdings that are deemed to contribute to improving medium-to-long-term corporate value as "investment shares with a purpose other than net investment" and other shares as "investment shares for the purpose of net investment." Investment shares for which the investment purpose is a purpose other than net investment In principle, the Group has a policy of not having any cross-holdings; however, on occasion these holdings may occur - but only in the minimum number of shares required. Each year, the Board of Directors verifies the economic rationality, etc., for any cross-holdings; this is done for each individual stock and includes any medium-to-long term trading relationships. The Board then makes a comprehensive judgment on the significance of the holdings. The specific contents of the verifications are not disclosed due to the trading relationships with the corporation(s) in which shares are held. Number of stocks and amounts included in the balance sheet Amounts included in Number of stocks the balance sheet (Millions of yen) Unlisted shares 3 173 Shares other than unlisted shares 2 1,471 (Stock for which the number of shares increased in the current business year) No applicable matters (Stocks for which the number of shares decreased in the current business year) No applicable matters - 66 - Information on the number of shares and balance sheet difficulties for "specified investment shares" and "deemed shares" - by individual stock

Specified Investment Shares: Current Previous business year business year Number of Number of Holding purpose, quantitative holding Holding the Stock shares shares effect, and reason for increase in number Company's Balance sheet Balance sheet of shares shares amount amount (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) These shares are held to try to strengthen ties in the medium-term , as a strategic 286,500 286,500 partner. Moreover, each year the Board of Directors verifies the economic rationality, etc., for each individual stock, which includes any medium-to-long term Matsuoka Corporation trading relationships; and the Board No then makes a comprehensive judgment on the significance of the holding. The 587 1,052 specific contents of the verification is not disclosed due to the trading relationships with the corporation in which shares are held. These shares are held to try to strengthen ties in the medium-term , as a strategic 20,815,000 20,815,000 partner. Moreover, each year the Board of Directors verifies the economic rationality, etc., for each individual stock, Crystal International which includes any medium-to-long term trading relationships; and the Board then No Group Ltd. makes a comprehensive judgment on the significance of the holding. The specific 884 1,443 contents of the verification are not disclosed due to the trading relationships with the corporation in which shares are held. Deemed Shares: Not applicable. Investment shares held for the purpose

Not applicable. - 67 - 9. Financial Information A. Preparation of consolidated financial statements Since the Company meets all criteria of a "specific company" defined in Articles 1-2 of the Rules Governing Term, Form and Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements (Financial Ministerial Order 28, 1976) (hereinafter referred to as the "Rules on Consolidated Financial Statements"), the consolidated financial statements of the Group were prepared in accordance with IFRS pursuant to Article 93 of the Rules on Consolidated Financial Statements. The financial statements of the Company were prepared in accordance with the Rules Governing Term, Form and Presentation of Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Financial Ministerial Order 59, 1963) (hereinafter referred to as the "Rules on Non-consolidated Financial Statements").

The non-consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the provisions set out in Article 127 of the Rules on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, etc., as the Company is categorized as a company that may be allowed to prepare its financial statements according to special provisions. In this report, amounts are rounded down to the nearest million Japanese yen. B. Accounting Audits The Company's consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year from 1 September 2018 - 31 August 2019 have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan pursuant to Article 193-2-1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC also conducted the audit of consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA). C. Special measures for ensuring the accuracy of our consolidated financial statements and a framework for ensuring consolidated financial statements are appropriately prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has taken special measures to ensure the appropriateness of our consolidated financial statements and has established a framework to ensure our consolidated financial statements are appropriately prepared in accordance with IFRS. Details of these are given below. To establish a framework capable of adapting appropriately to changes in accounting standards, the Company has made efforts to build specialist knowledge by appointing employees who are well versed in IFRS, joining the Accounting Standards Board of Japan and similar organizations, and participating in training programs. To ensure that we appropriately prepared consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, we drafted Group guidelines for accounting practices based on IFRS, and have been conducting accounting procedures based on these guidelines. We regularly obtain standards and press releases published by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), study the latest standards and their potential impact on our Company, and update our Group guidelines for accounting practices accordingly. - 68 - D. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated statement of financial position (Millions of yen) Notes As at 31 August 2018 As at 31 August 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,31 999,697 1,086,519 Trade and other receivables 9,31 52,677 60,398 Other financial assets 11,31 35,359 44,473 Inventories 10 464,788 410,526 Derivative financial assets 31 35,519 14,787 Income taxes receivable 1,702 1,492 Other assets 12 28,353 19,975 Total current assets 1,618,097 1,638,174 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 13 155,077 162,092 Goodwill 14 8,092 8,092 Intangible assets 14 46,002 60,117 Financial assets 11,31 79,476 77,026 Investments in associates accounted for using the equity method 16 14,649 14,587 Deferred tax assets 19 26,378 33,163 Derivative financial assets 31 - 9,442 Other assets 12 5,691 7,861 Total non-current assets 335,368 372,384 Total assets 1,953,466 2,010,558 Liabilities and equity LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 20,31 214,542 191,769 Other financial liabilities 11,17,29,31 171,854 159,006 Derivative financial liabilities 31 6,917 2,985 Current tax liabilities 21,503 27,451 Provisions 21 11,868 13,340 Other liabilities 12 72,722 82,103 Total current liabilities 499,410 476,658 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 11,17,29,31 502,671 499,948 Provisions 21 18,912 20,474 Deferred tax liabilities 19 13,003 8,822 Derivative financial liabilities 31 - 3,838 Other liabilities 12 16,690 17,281 Total non-current liabilities