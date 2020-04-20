Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/17
50880 JPY   +6.27%
04/20FAST RETAILING : aims to re-open two Uniqlo stores in Berlin this week
RE
04/14FAST RETAILING : Interim Report 2019/20 (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)
PU
04/14FAST RETAILING : Interim Report (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)
PU
Fast Retailing : aims to re-open two Uniqlo stores in Berlin this week

04/20/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside of the Uniqlo Global flagship store during a preopening in Berlin

Fast Retailing Co, the owner of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, is ready to re-open two stores in Berlin this week, the company said on Tuesday, the first in Europe to reopen its doors since closing over the coronavirus outbreak.

All the 98 Uniqlo stores the company runs in Europe are temporarily shut, except for one in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, where stores and schools remain open.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 6.27% 50880 End-of-day quote.3.25%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. -5.01% 24.47 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 143 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 109 B
Finance 2020 469 B
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 5 194 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58 175,81  JPY
Last Close Price 50 880,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.25%48 319
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-5.19%86 581
KERING-13.98%68 474
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.22%32 596
HENNES & MAURITZ-28.89%22 432
ZALANDO SE-3.28%11 826
