Fast Retailing : aims to re-open two Uniqlo stores in Berlin this week
04/20/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
Fast Retailing Co, the owner of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, is ready to re-open two stores in Berlin this week, the company said on Tuesday, the first in Europe to reopen its doors since closing over the coronavirus outbreak.
All the 98 Uniqlo stores the company runs in Europe are temporarily shut, except for one in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, where stores and schools remain open.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)