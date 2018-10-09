Log in
Fast Retailing : and Daifuku Conclude Strategic Global Partnership - Partnership Agreement Signed to Develop Comprehensive Logistics Services over the Longer Term

10/09/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Last Updated: 2018.10.09

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
to Japanese page

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. and Daifuku Co., Ltd. today concluded an agreement to form a strategic partnership aimed at establishing comprehensive logistics services over the medium to long term.

The Fast Retailing Group, which has set a target of ¥3 trillion in net sales, and Daifuku, a global leader in material handling systems, established a solid relationship of mutual trust established through the automation of Fast Retailing's Ariake warehouse. Based on this affiliation and their shared corporate culture of contributing to society through outstanding innovation, the two companies will work toward further business expansion for both firms over the longer term, and the provision of a sustained and stable logistics function.

Fast Retailing and Daifuku will each utilize their respective wealth of knowledge and experience to reform and improve logistics systems. The two companies will carefully evaluate the current status of distribution, and develop innovative and revolutionary logistics systems in order to deliver products to customers faster.

Measures the Companies will Pursue with the Conclusion of the Strategic Global Partnership

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. and Daifuku Co., Ltd. will implement the following measures under the partnership agreement.

  1. 1)

    Introduction of state-of-the-art automation facilities
    Fast Retailing and Daifuku will develop and build the world's most advanced automation facilities with the aim of full automation of Fast Retailing Group brand warehouses in Japan and overseas.

  2. 2)

    Formation of a special team
    Fast Retailing and Daifuku will form a special team comprising members from both companies for the planning, implementation, and maintenance of fully automated Fast Retailing Group brand warehouses in Japan and overseas, with the aim of establishing a better logistics environment.

  3. 3)

    Comprehensive set of measures for introduction of automation facilities
    Fast Retailing and Daifuku will pursue a comprehensive set of measures encompassing all processes for the introduction of automation facilities, including design, devices, procurement of materials and specialized staff, construction, and trial operation, with the aim of achieving the introduction of automation in the shortest possible timeframe.

  4. 4)

    Cooperation in logistics system development
    To maximize the productivity of automation facilities, Fast Retailing and Daifuku will plan and implement new logistics systems unconstrained by conventional thinking, along with the development of systems necessary to achieve it.

Disclaimer

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:12:02 UTC
