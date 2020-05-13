Log in
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
News 
News

Fast Retailing : reopens more Uniqlo stores as pandemic measures ease

05/13/2020 | 10:32pm EDT
A woman walks past the logo of Uniqlo at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul

Casual clothing chain Uniqlo has reopened more stores in the past week and plans to resume business at more shops in coming days as governments ease coronavirus restrictions, its owner Fast Retailing said on Thursday.

The company, which temporarily closed 311 stores in Japan a month ago, said only 215 out of 813 stores in Japan were still closed, and that more would reopen from Friday.

Around 290 out of 1,433 Uniqlo stores outside Japan were still closed, compared with more than 400 closed in early April, the company said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 030 B
EBIT 2020 139 B
Net income 2020 96 437 M
Finance 2020 361 B
Yield 2020 0,95%
P/E ratio 2020 54,7x
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 5 280 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 56 863,31  JPY
Last Close Price 51 720,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.01%50 669
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-2.28%82 357
KERING-25.50%59 234
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.60%30 784
HENNES & MAURITZ-30.70%22 427
ZALANDO SE19.74%14 624
