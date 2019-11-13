Log in
Japan's Fast Retailing enlists robotics startups to automate warehouses

0
11/13/2019 | 12:40am EST
People shop at a UNIQLO by Fast Retailing store at Kansai International Airport in Osaka

Japanese fashion group Fast Retailing Co Ltd, owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, on Wednesday said it has partnered two robotics startups to help improve efficiency in warehousing and distribution.

Asia's biggest fashion retailer by sales, and the world's second-biggest after Zara owner Inditex, last year said it would invest 100 billion yen (716.3 million pounds) to increase automation at its facilities.

Japanese robotics controller maker Mujin Electronics Co Ltd and French robotics startup Exotec Solutions SAS will help introduce more automation at global warehouses, including in picking and shipping processes, Fast Retailing said in a statement.

Known for its affordable line of casual clothing such as lightweight down jackets, Fast Retailing's Uniqlo has grown through decades of weak consumption in Japan.

It is currently enjoying strong growth in China, with the brand logging over 1 billion yuan ($142.98 million) worth of sales during the 24-hour Singles' Day shopping festival of e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

However, the unit has struggled with inefficiencies, occasionally blaming unseasonable weather for poor sales and excess inventory - an issue Fast Retailing hopes to address with shorter lead times and improved logistics.

"Not making, shipping or selling anything unnecessary - this is a goal for retailers. Unfortunately, it's something that's not been achieved," Executive Vice President Takuya Jimbo told reporters. New technology could change this, Jimbo said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.14% 186.97 Delayed Quote.36.22%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.75% 68760 End-of-day quote.27.10%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. -1.74% 27.12 End-of-day quote.23.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 7.0203 Delayed Quote.2.02%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 441 B
EBIT 2020 288 B
Net income 2020 189 B
Finance 2020 566 B
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 2,35x
Capitalization 7 008 B
EPS Revisions
