Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.    9983   JP3802300008

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

(9983)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoftBank proposes three new board members as Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:58pm EDT
Arrivals at the

By Sam Nussey

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.

The departure of Ma, who retired as Alibaba's executive chairman in September, comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.

SoftBank will propose three new appointments to the board, including group Chief Financial Officer Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on June 25. The number of board members will expand to 13.

SoftBank will also propose the election of Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of chip design software firm Cadence Design Systems who is also chairman of venture capital firm Walden International, and Yuko Kawamoto, a professor at Waseda Business School as outside directors. Kawamoto will become its only female board member.

That meets a demand from activist investor Elliott Management, which has pressed SoftBank to improve board diversity, and also wants a new subcommittee to oversee the investment process at the $100 billion Vision Fund.

The pressure comes as Son's top-down management style is under increased scrutiny with the fund expected to report its third consecutive quarterly operating loss later on Monday, plunging the group as a whole to a record loss.

The board is largely comprised of SoftBank insiders and confidants. It also includes Yasir al-Rumayyan, who heads the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that is the Vision Fund's biggest outside backer.

Ma's exit follows the departure of Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, who resigned from the board late last year to focus on his fashion business.

Separately, SoftBank said the board had approve a second 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) tranche of share purchases, part of a 2.5 trillion yen buyback programme announced in March to prop up the group's share price as its tech bets flounder.

SoftBank has bought back more than 250 billion yen of its shares at the end of April. It has pledged to sell down or monetize $41 billion of assets to raise cash, with its stake in Alibaba - the portfolio's most valuable asset - seen as a likely target.

($1 = 107.17 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.18% 203.68 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. 0.27% 82.07 Delayed Quote.18.32%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.07% 51050 End-of-day quote.-2.45%
HUAYI BROTHERS MEDIA CORPORATION -2.61% 4.1 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
KAWAMOTO CORPORATION -4.22% 1249 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -0.71% 984 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
SAM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.00% 9300 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.56% 1422 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.97% 4574 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
10:11pJACK MA : SoftBank proposes three new board members as Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns
RE
09:58pSoftBank proposes three new board members as Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns
RE
05/14EXCLUSIVE : IKEA's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans U.S. entry in major pl..
RE
05/13FAST RETAILING : reopens more Uniqlo stores as pandemic measures ease
RE
05/07FAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (April 2020)
PU
04/22FAST RETAILING : CEO criticises Japan's lack of virus tests
RE
04/21FAST RETAILING : plans to reopen two Uniqlo stores in Berlin this week
RE
04/14FAST RETAILING : Interim Report 2019/20 (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)
PU
04/14FAST RETAILING : Interim Report (2019.9.1-2020.2.29)
PU
04/13FAST RETAILING : Business Results for Fiscal 2020 First Half (September 2019 to ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 030 B
EBIT 2020 139 B
Net income 2020 96 437 M
Finance 2020 361 B
Yield 2020 0,97%
P/E ratio 2020 54,0x
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 5 211 B
Chart FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 56 863,31 JPY
Last Close Price 51 050,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadashi Yanai Chairman, President & Group CEO
Takeshi Okazaki CFO, Director & Group Senior Executive Officer
Masaaki Shintaku Independent Outside Director
Toru Hambayashi Independent Outside Director
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.45%48 554
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-1.36%75 639
KERING-29.71%55 656
ROSS STORES, INC.-26.72%30 318
HENNES & MAURITZ-37.03%20 113
ZALANDO SE16.02%14 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group