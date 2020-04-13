Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fastenal Company    FAST

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/13 04:56:07 pm
32.495 USD   -3.35%
05:06pFASTENAL COMPANY : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
04/07FASTENAL COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
03/27FASTENAL COMPANY : Announces Conference Call to Review 2020 First Quarter Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fastenal Company : Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid in cash on May 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2020. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

In 2020, 2019, and 2018, we paid (or declared) dividends as follows:

Year

 

First
Quarter

 

Second
Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

Fourth
Quarter

2020

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

$

0.215

 

 

$

0.215

 

 

$

0.220

 

 

$

0.220

 

2018

 

$

0.185

 

 

$

0.185

 

 

$

0.200

 

 

$

0.200

 

Dividend and common stock purchase activity during the last ten years:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Per

 

 

 

 

Total

 

Dividends per Share

 

Total Value of

 

Total Number

 

Share Price of

 

 

Dividend

 

Dividends

 

Regular

 

Total

 

Common Stock

 

of Shares

 

Common Stock

Year

 

Payments

 

Paid

 

Dividend

 

Dividend

 

Purchased

 

Purchased

 

Purchased

2020

 

Two (1)

$

286.8

 

$

0.500

 

$

0.500

 

$

52.0

1,600,000

$

32.54

2019

 

Four

$

498.6

 

$

0.870

 

$

0.870

 

$

$

2018

 

Four

$

441.9

 

$

0.770

 

$

0.770

 

$

103.0

4,000,000

$

25.75

2017

 

Four

$

369.1

 

$

0.640

 

$

0.640

 

$

82.6

3,800,000

$

21.72

2016

 

Four

$

346.6

 

$

0.600

 

$

0.600

 

$

59.5

3,200,000

$

18.58

2015

 

Four

$

327.1

 

$

0.560

 

$

0.560

 

$

293.0

14,200,000

$

20.63

2014

 

Four

$

296.6

 

$

0.500

 

$

0.500

 

$

52.9

2,400,000

$

22.06

2013

 

Four

$

237.5

 

$

0.400

 

$

0.400

 

$

9.1

400,000

$

22.70

2012

 

Five(2)

$

367.3

 

$

0.370

 

$

0.620

 

$

$

2011

 

Four

$

191.7

 

$

0.325

 

$

0.325

 

$

$

Ten Year Total

 

$

3,363.2

 

$

5.535

 

$

5.785

 

$

652.1

29,600,000

$

22.03

(1)

The total dividends paid amount includes the estimated impact from this announcement. The estimate is calculated using the 572.8 million shares outstanding at March 31, 2020.

(2)

There was a supplemental dividend paid in December 2012.

All share and per share information reflects the two-for-one stock splits in both 2019 and 2011.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. We sell a broad offering of products spanning more than nine major product lines – from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are efficiently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory or FMI®). Our distribution system centers on over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of public branches and customer-specific Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by fifteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel – all working toward Fastenal’s common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, a change in business needs including working capital and funding for acquisitions, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual and quarterly reports. FAST-D


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FASTENAL COMPANY
05:06pFASTENAL COMPANY : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
04/07FASTENAL COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
03/27FASTENAL COMPANY : Announces Conference Call to Review 2020 First Quarter Earnin..
BU
03/24FASTENAL : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 25 Changed to Online Only
BU
03/16FASTENAL : Form4
PU
03/05FASTENAL : February 2020 Sales Information
PU
02/28FASTENAL : 2019 Letter to Shareholders
PU
02/28FASTENAL : 2020 Proxy Statement
PU
02/26FASTENAL : Drives Toward the Future With an Electric Truck Pilot Program
BU
02/24FASTENAL : Form4/A
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 346 M
EBIT 2019 1 060 M
Net income 2019 792 M
Debt 2019 215 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,65x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 19 311 M
Chart FASTENAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Fastenal Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,50  $
Last Close Price 33,62  $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lars Florness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willard D. Oberton Chairman
Nicholas J. Lundquist Director
Holden Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Soderberg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY-9.01%19 311
DIPLOMA PLC-21.79%2 237
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.04%2 011
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-1.05%1 408
NOW INC.-49.38%628
MRC GLOBAL INC.-62.76%417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group