Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/19 10:58:23 pm
30.3450 USD   +0.15%
Fastenal : Form4

07/19/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Ancius Michael J

FASTENAL CO [ FAST ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

151 COACHLITE COURT

7/18/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ONALASKA, WI 54650

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

7/18/2019

P

1004

A

$30.13

20784

(1)

D

Held in

Common Stock

7/18/2019

P

100

A

$30.13

958

(2)

I

child

custodian

account

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. On May 22, 2019, the common stock of Fastenal Company split 2-for-1, resulting in the reporting person's ownership of 8,015 additional shares of common stock held in the revocable trust over which the reporting person and his wife share voting and investment power and 1,875 additional shares held in the reporting person's self directed IRA. The amount reported includes 16,030 shares held in the revocable trust, with the additional 600 shares acquired on 7/18/19 @ $30.14 (total of 16,630 shares held in the revocable trust), and 3750 shares held in reporting person's self directed IRA, with the additional 404 shares acquired on 7/18/19 @ $30.11 (total of 4,154 shares held in the self directed IRA).
  2. On May 22, 2019, the common stock of Fastenal Company split 2-for-1 resulting in the custodian account holding an additional 429 shares of common stock. Reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these shares.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Ancius Michael J

151 COACHLITE COURT

X

ONALASKA, WI 54650

Signatures

/s/ John J. Milek, Attorney-in-Fact

7/19/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Fastenal Company published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 20:54:15 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 372 M
EBIT 2019 1 062 M
Net income 2019 789 M
Debt 2019 291 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,29x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 17 375 M
Chart FASTENAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Fastenal Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,15  $
Last Close Price 30,30  $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lars Florness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willard D. Oberton Chairman
Nicholas J. Lundquist Senior Executive Vice President-Operations
Holden Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Soderberg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY17.00%17 375
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES6.14%2 209
DIPLOMA PLC20.41%2 059
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-20.70%1 350
NOW INC2.92%1 302
MRC GLOBAL INC23.47%1 254
