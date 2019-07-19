Fastenal : Form4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Ancius Michael J
FASTENAL CO [ FAST ]
Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
151 COACHLITE COURT
7/18/2019
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
ONALASKA, WI 54650
Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
7/18/2019
P
1004
A
$30.13
20784
(1)
D
Held in
Common Stock
7/18/2019
P
100
A
$30.13
958
(2)
I
child
custodian
account
Explanation of Responses:
On May 22, 2019, the common stock of Fastenal Company split 2-for-1, resulting in the reporting person's ownership of 8,015 additional shares of common stock held in the revocable trust over which the reporting person and his wife share voting and investment power and 1,875 additional shares held in the reporting person's self directed IRA. The amount reported includes 16,030 shares held in the revocable trust, with the additional 600 shares acquired on 7/18/19 @ $30.14 (total of 16,630 shares held in the revocable trust), and 3750 shares held in reporting person's self directed IRA, with the additional 404 shares acquired on 7/18/19 @ $30.11 (total of 4,154 shares held in the self directed IRA).
On May 22, 2019, the common stock of Fastenal Company split 2-for-1 resulting in the custodian account holding an additional 429 shares of common stock. Reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these shares.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Ancius Michael J
151 COACHLITE COURT
X
ONALASKA, WI 54650
Signatures
/s/ John J. Milek, Attorney-in-Fact
7/19/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
