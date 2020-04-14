|
Fastenal : March 2020 Sales Information
04/14/2020 | 06:53am EDT
MARCH 2020 INFORMATION WEB RELEASE
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
$
|
472,915
|
450,548
|
5.0%
Business days
|
|
22
|
21
|
4.8%
Daily sales
|
$
|
21,496
|
21,455
|
0.2%
Impact of currency fluctuations
|
|
(0.4%)
|
(0.4%)
|
Historical1
|
|
|
|
Daily sales in January
|
$
|
21,039
|
20,314
|
Change in daily sales since January
|
|
2.2%
|
5.6%
|
Daily sales last month
|
$
|
21,562
|
20,594
|
Change in daily sales since last month
|
|
(0.3%)
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily sales growth by geography2
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
(0.3%)
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Canada/Mexico
|
|
0.7%
|
26.5%
|
Rest of World
|
|
12.5%
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily sales growth by end market
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
(1.1%)
|
14.7%
|
Non-residential construction
|
|
(7.8%)
|
12.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily sales growth by product line
|
|
|
|
Fasteners
|
|
(10.1%)
|
13.5%
|
Safety
|
|
31.0%
|
14.9%
|
Other
|
|
(2.5%)
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth metrics by customer/channel type3
|
|
|
|
Daily sales growth - national accounts
|
|
4.0%
|
17.0%
|
Daily sales growth - non-national accounts
|
|
(7.0%)
|
6.0%
|
% of Top 100 national accounts growing
|
|
47.0%
|
78.0%
|
% of public branches growing
|
|
46.6%
|
64.5%
|
Employee headcount at month end
|
|
Mar-20
|
Mar-19
|
Change
Feb-20
|
Change
|
Branch and Onsite personnel - FTE
|
|
12,334
|
12,482
|
(1.2%)
|
12,312
|
0.2%
|
Non-branch selling personnel - FTE
|
|
1,866
|
1,745
|
6.9%
|
|
1,852
|
0.8%
|
Total selling personnel - FTE
|
|
14,200
|
14,227
|
(0.2%)
|
|
14,164
|
0.3%
|
Distribution personnel - FTE
|
|
2,992
|
2,923
|
2.4%
|
2,953
|
1.3%
|
Manufacturing personnel - FTE
|
|
675
|
700
|
(3.6%)
|
679
|
(0.6%)
|
Administrative personnel - FTE
|
|
1,368
|
1,275
|
7.3%
|
|
1,349
|
1.4%
|
Total non-selling personnel - FTE
|
|
5,035
|
4,898
|
2.8%
|
|
4,981
|
1.1%
|
Total personnel - FTE
|
|
19,235
|
19,125
|
0.6%
|
19,145
|
0.5%
|
Comments:
1 The Historical amount represents the five year average (2015 to 2019) for the same sequential period. The average excludes the impact of acquistions.
2 Daily sales growth rates by geography are calculated using US days and US dollars. 3 Daily sales growth rates are rounded to whole percentage rates.
Definitions in release:
Net sales - Net sales for the period indicated.
Daily sales - Net sales divided by the number of business days in the US.
FTE - Full-time equivalent headcount.
Next monthly sales release date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 AM(central time)
Next earnings release date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:00 AM(central time)
|Latest news on FASTENAL COMPANY
|
|Sales 2019
|5 346 M
|EBIT 2019
|1 060 M
|Net income 2019
|792 M
|Debt 2019
|215 M
|Yield 2019
|2,69%
|P/E ratio 2019
|23,4x
|P/E ratio 2020
|25,3x
|EV / Sales2019
|3,51x
|EV / Sales2020
|3,56x
|Capitalization
|18 536 M
