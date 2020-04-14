Fastenal : March 2020 Sales Information

MARCH 2020 INFORMATION WEB RELEASE

Fastenal Company and Subsidiaries (Fastenal) Release date: 4/14/20 (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Change Net sales $ 472,915 450,548 5.0% Business days 22 21 4.8% Daily sales $ 21,496 21,455 0.2% Impact of currency fluctuations (0.4%) (0.4%) Historical1 Daily sales in January $ 21,039 20,314 Change in daily sales since January 2.2% 5.6% 4.3% Daily sales last month $ 21,562 20,594 Change in daily sales since last month (0.3%) 4.2% 3.1% Daily sales growth by geography2 United States (0.3%) 10.9% Canada/Mexico 0.7% 26.5% Rest of World 12.5% 20.0% Daily sales growth by end market Manufacturing (1.1%) 14.7% Non-residential construction (7.8%) 12.1% Daily sales growth by product line Fasteners (10.1%) 13.5% Safety 31.0% 14.9% Other (2.5%) 12.0% Growth metrics by customer/channel type3 Daily sales growth - national accounts 4.0% 17.0% Daily sales growth - non-national accounts (7.0%) 6.0% % of Top 100 national accounts growing 47.0% 78.0% % of public branches growing 46.6% 64.5% Employee headcount at month end Mar-20 Mar-19 Change Feb-20 Change Branch and Onsite personnel - FTE 12,334 12,482 (1.2%) 12,312 0.2% Non-branch selling personnel - FTE 1,866 1,745 6.9% 1,852 0.8% Total selling personnel - FTE 14,200 14,227 (0.2%) 14,164 0.3% Distribution personnel - FTE 2,992 2,923 2.4% 2,953 1.3% Manufacturing personnel - FTE 675 700 (3.6%) 679 (0.6%) Administrative personnel - FTE 1,368 1,275 7.3% 1,349 1.4% Total non-selling personnel - FTE 5,035 4,898 2.8% 4,981 1.1% Total personnel - FTE 19,235 19,125 0.6% 19,145 0.5% Total personnel - absolute 22,131 22,205 (0.3%) 22,203 (0.3%)

Comments:

1 The Historical amount represents the five year average (2015 to 2019) for the same sequential period. The average excludes the impact of acquistions.

2 Daily sales growth rates by geography are calculated using US days and US dollars. 3 Daily sales growth rates are rounded to whole percentage rates.

Definitions in release:

Net sales - Net sales for the period indicated.

Daily sales - Net sales divided by the number of business days in the US.

FTE - Full-time equivalent headcount.

Next monthly sales release date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 AM(central time)

Next earnings release date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:00 AM(central time)