Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fastenal Company    FAST

FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/13 04:00:00 pm
32.27 USD   -4.02%
07:04aFASTENAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58aFASTENAL : Q1 2020 Investor Teleconference Presentation
PU
06:53aFASTENAL : March 2020 Sales Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fastenal : March 2020 Sales Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 06:53am EDT

MARCH 2020 INFORMATION WEB RELEASE

Fastenal Company and Subsidiaries (Fastenal)

Release date: 4/14/20

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

2020

2019

Change

Net sales

$

472,915

450,548

5.0%

Business days

22

21

4.8%

Daily sales

$

21,496

21,455

0.2%

Impact of currency fluctuations

(0.4%)

(0.4%)

Historical1

Daily sales in January

$

21,039

20,314

Change in daily sales since January

2.2%

5.6%

4.3%

Daily sales last month

$

21,562

20,594

Change in daily sales since last month

(0.3%)

4.2%

3.1%

Daily sales growth by geography2

United States

(0.3%)

10.9%

Canada/Mexico

0.7%

26.5%

Rest of World

12.5%

20.0%

Daily sales growth by end market

Manufacturing

(1.1%)

14.7%

Non-residential construction

(7.8%)

12.1%

Daily sales growth by product line

Fasteners

(10.1%)

13.5%

Safety

31.0%

14.9%

Other

(2.5%)

12.0%

Growth metrics by customer/channel type3

Daily sales growth - national accounts

4.0%

17.0%

Daily sales growth - non-national accounts

(7.0%)

6.0%

% of Top 100 national accounts growing

47.0%

78.0%

% of public branches growing

46.6%

64.5%

Employee headcount at month end

Mar-20

Mar-19

Change

Feb-20

Change

Branch and Onsite personnel - FTE

12,334

12,482

(1.2%)

12,312

0.2%

Non-branch selling personnel - FTE

1,866

1,745

6.9%

1,852

0.8%

Total selling personnel - FTE

14,200

14,227

(0.2%)

14,164

0.3%

Distribution personnel - FTE

2,992

2,923

2.4%

2,953

1.3%

Manufacturing personnel - FTE

675

700

(3.6%)

679

(0.6%)

Administrative personnel - FTE

1,368

1,275

7.3%

1,349

1.4%

Total non-selling personnel - FTE

5,035

4,898

2.8%

4,981

1.1%

Total personnel - FTE

19,235

19,125

0.6%

19,145

0.5%

Total personnel - absolute

22,131

22,205

(0.3%)

22,203

(0.3%)

Comments:

1 The Historical amount represents the five year average (2015 to 2019) for the same sequential period. The average excludes the impact of acquistions.

2 Daily sales growth rates by geography are calculated using US days and US dollars. 3 Daily sales growth rates are rounded to whole percentage rates.

Definitions in release:

Net sales - Net sales for the period indicated.

Daily sales - Net sales divided by the number of business days in the US.

FTE - Full-time equivalent headcount.

Next monthly sales release date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 AM(central time)

Next earnings release date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:00 AM(central time)

Disclaimer

Fastenal Company published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 10:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FASTENAL COMPANY
07:04aFASTENAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58aFASTENAL : Q1 2020 Investor Teleconference Presentation
PU
06:53aFASTENAL : March 2020 Sales Information
PU
06:51aFASTENAL COMPANY : Reports 2020 First Quarter Earnings
BU
04/13FASTENAL COMPANY : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
04/07FASTENAL COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
03/27FASTENAL COMPANY : Announces Conference Call to Review 2020 First Quarter Earnin..
BU
03/24FASTENAL : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 25 Changed to Online Only
BU
03/16FASTENAL : Form4
PU
03/05FASTENAL : February 2020 Sales Information
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 346 M
EBIT 2019 1 060 M
Net income 2019 792 M
Debt 2019 215 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,56x
Capitalization 18 536 M
Chart FASTENAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Fastenal Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,50  $
Last Close Price 32,27  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lars Florness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willard D. Oberton Chairman
Nicholas J. Lundquist Director
Holden Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Soderberg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY-12.67%18 536
DIPLOMA PLC-21.79%2 244
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.06%1 907
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-1.05%1 381
NOW INC.-50.27%617
MRC GLOBAL INC.-65.32%388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group