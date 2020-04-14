Fastenal : Q1 2020 Investor Teleconference Presentation 0 04/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT Send by mail :

We have several co-equal "first priorities" for our employees, suppliers, customers, and society: (1) safety; (2) understand our role as an important, agile supply chain partner; (3) remain thoughtful, disciplined and willing to have frank and open conversations; (4) maintain stable cash flow to support the resupply of a re-starting economy.

Fastenal has strong liquidity, with low financial leverage and $344.0 available on our revolver at quarter end. We currently plan to meet our dividend commitments, and do not currently plan to be active with share repurchases.

We bought certain assets (primarily intangible) from our long-time vending partner, Apex, that should improve our cost profile and enhance development of our vending platform. 3 1Q20 Growth Driver Update Onsite Signings and Active Locations 150 1,179 120 85 90 60 With activity weakening, customers closing, and our energy 1,500 shifting to supplying key products, we lack visibility to our 2020 1,200 signing goals for Onsites (375-400) and vending (22K-24K). As 900 a result, we are not providing signing ranges at this time. 600 ◦ Onsites: we signed 85 in 1Q20, finishing with 1,179 active sites, 30 300 +24.8% from 1Q19. Daily sales growth, excluding transferred branch sales, rose mid-single digits. Sales at older onsites were 0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 declining at accelerating rates. Active Locations Signings Vending Device Signings and Installed Base2 Total in-market 1 locations were 3,270 at the end of 1Q20, up from 3,132 at 1Q19. We closed/converted 26 traditional branches and 22 Onsites in 1Q20. We routinely review and address active but underperforming sites. 8 6 92,124 4 4,798 2 0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Installed Base Signings 120 ◦ Vending: we signed 4,798 devices in 1Q20 with an ending 90 installed base of 92,124, +10.4% from 1Q19. Product sales through our devices were up low double-digits. Our Apex asset 60 purchase is expected to improve costs and, over time, capabilities. 30 E-commerce : sales were +27% in 1Q20, continuing to benefit from promotion of our capabilities to customers. In-market locations include global public branches and Onsites Data excludes ~15K vending devices related to a leased locker program 4 1Q20 Business Cadence End Market Daily Sales Rate (DSR) Growth 20% 16% 12% 8% 3.0% 4% 0% (0.2)% (0.3)% -4% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Heavy Equipment Total Mfg Construction Product Category Daily Sales Rate (DSR) Growth 24% 20% 18.4% 16% 12% 8% 4% 1.6% 0% (2.6%) -4% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Fasteners (32.9% of Sales) Safety Supplies (19.8% of Sales) Remaining Products (47.3% of Sales) U.S. PMI averaged 50.0 in 1Q20, below 1Q19 (55.4), but improved from 4Q19 (47.9). U.S. Industrial Production (IP) in Jan/Feb. 2020 was -0.4% vs. 1Q19 and -0.2% vs. 4Q19.

-0.4% vs. 1Q19 and -0.2% vs. 4Q19. Macro data does not capture sharp degradation in business activity at quarter end. This was captured in March cadence where the month finished very weak, and in the fact that approximately 120 Onsites were closed with their customer site at month end, with more planned to close in April.

Manufacturing daily sales were +3.0% in 1Q20, but -1.1% in March. This impacted fastener sales, which were -2.6% in 1Q20 and -10.1% in March. Non-Residential Construction daily sales were -0.2%, but -7.8% in March.

-1.1% in March. This impacted fastener sales, which were -2.6% in 1Q20 and -10.1% in March. Non-Residential Construction daily sales were -0.2%, but -7.8% in March. Safety daily sales were +18.4% in 1Q20 and +31.0% in March as our ability to globally source PPE is generating significant volume, including to state and local governments and healthcare organizations.

National Accounts' daily sales were +5.5% in 1Q20, with 53 of our Top 100 customers growing. Non-National Account daily sales were down approximately 3.0%, with 52.0% of our branches growing in 1Q20. 5 1Q20 Results Summary Annual Rates of Change 1Q20 1Q19 % Chg. Dollar amounts in millions, except per share amounts Net Sales $1,367.0 $1,309.3 4.4% Daily Sales 21.4 20.8 2.8% Gross Profit $636.8 $624.7 1.9% Gross Profit Margin 46.6% 47.7% (110) bps Employee-Related Exp. - - 0.2% Occupancy-Related Exp. - - 1.8% All Other Oper/Admin Exp. - - 0.8% Operating Income $271.3 $261.4 3.8% Operating Income Margin 19.9% 20.0% (10) bps EPS (Fully-Diluted) $0.35 $0.34 4.0% Onsite Signings 85 105 (19.0%) Vending Device Signings 4,798 5,603 (14.4%) In-market location count 3,270 3,132 4.4% In-market location FTE 12,334 12,482 (1.2%) Total FTE 19,235 19,125 0.6% Operating Cash Flow $241.1 $204.9 17.7% % of Net Earnings 119.0% 105.6% - Capital Expenditures (Net) $46.7 $52.8 (11.6%) % of Net Sales 3.4% 4.0% Dividends $143.6 $123.0 16.7% Share Repurchases $52.0 $0.0 - Total Debt $455.0 $489.0 (7.0%) Tot. Debt/Capital 14.6% 16.9% - The 1Q20 gross margin was 46.6%, -110 bps from 1Q19 mostly due to product/customer mix and deleveraging of fixed costs. The 1Q20 operating margin was 19.9%, -10 bps from 1Q19. Lower incentive compensation and an extra day of sales contributed to good operating leverage.

-110 bps from 1Q19 mostly due to product/customer mix and deleveraging of fixed costs. The 1Q20 operating margin was 19.9%, -10 bps from 1Q19. Lower incentive compensation and an extra day of sales contributed to good operating leverage. Mix is expected to be a significant headwind to gross margin near term. The gaps between higher margin manufacturing and fasteners versus lower margin government and safety are widening. We have restricted access to our branches by the public, which results in less high margin retail and spot buy business. Shipping costs are rising and our supply chain is less efficient as we identify non-traditional sources of supply.

non-traditional sources of supply. We have taken steps to lower operating costs. While not actively trimming our workforce, we expect a natural decline as regions manage their businesses. We also expect a natural reduction in incentive compensation, and have taken further steps to reduce employee-related costs. Discretionary spend (travel, certain internal training, etc.) is being reviewed. Percentage calculations may not be able to be reproduced due to rounding of dollar values. 6 1Q20 Cash Flow Profile Operating Cash Flow (in millions) 300 250 119.0% 105.6% 200 150 100 50 0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 * Percentages above the bar represent OCF as a % of Net Earnings 100 Net Capital Expenditures (in millions) 80 60 $52.8 $46.7 40 20 0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020(E) Net CapEx: $155.0 to $180.0; 2019(A) Net Capex: $239.8 Our balance sheet is lightly leveraged and we had $344.0 in capital available on our revolver at quarter end. We do not expect additional capital needs in 2020.

1Q20 operating cash flow was $241.1, or 119.0% of net earnings in the period. Lower net working capital needs given slower growth and, to a lesser extent, higher earnings contributed.

Inventory was +4.0% compared to 1Q19, with Onsite growth being the primary driver. The effects of slower demand and efforts to streamline hub inventory produced a sequential decline in stock. Accounts receivable were +5.2% compared to 1Q19.

Net capital spending was $46.7 in 1Q20, down from $52.8. in 1Q19. We lowered our 2020 net capital spending range to $155.0 to $180.0, from $180.0 to $205.0, reflecting deferral of spending due to weakening business activity.

We returned $195.6 of capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases in 1Q20. We also acquired certain assets of our vending partner, Apex, for $125.0. Net Capital Expenditures = Property & Equipment, net of Proceeds from Sales 7 Appendix Non-GAAP Financial Measures The appendix includes information on our Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC'), which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define ROIC as net operating profit less income tax expense divided by average invested capital over the trailing 12 months. We believe ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital and believe ROIC is an important driver of shareholder return over the long-term. Our method of determining ROIC may differ from the methods of other companies, and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. Management does not use ROIC for any purpose other than the reasons stated above. The tables that follow on page 9 include a reconciliation of the calculation of our return on total assets ('ROA') (which is the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure) to the calculation of our ROIC for the periods presented. On December 22, 2017, tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 'Tax Act') was signed into law. The information presented on the appendix including the impact of the Tax Act noted on page 9 is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes reporting this measure will help investors understand the effect of tax reform on comparable reported results. Stock Split Share and per share information in this document has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effective at the close of business on May 22, 2019. 8 Return on Invested Capital* Calculation of Return on Invested Capital Reconciliation of ROIC to Return on Assets (ROA) TTM TTM (Amountsin millions) 1Q20 1Q19 Operating Income $ 1,067.1 1,026.1 (Income Tax Expense) (256.0) (240.9) Tax Act Adjustment1 - (8.4) NOPAT $ 811.1 776.8 Total Current Assets $ 2,426.8 2,224.8 Cash and Cash Equivalents (173.1) (161.3) Accounts Payable (198.0) (166.0) Accrued Expenses (230.2) (216.3) Property & Equipment, Net 985.5 3 916.2 2 Other Assets 318.5 313.6 Invested Capital $ 3,129.5 2,911.0 2 ROIC 25.9% 26.7% 2 We include operating lease right-of-use assets related to adoption of ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019. The value prior to adoption is estimated. Reflects exclusion of Tax Act-related discrete items in 2018 for purposes of comparison. Asset values for TTM1Q19 differ from those disclosed on April 11, 2019 due to a change in approach to estimate the impact of operating lease right-of-use assets on the TTM. Refers to the average unamortized value of acquired non-operating intangible assets. TTM TTM (Amountsin millions) 1Q20 1Q19 Net Earnings $ 799.4 771.7 2 Total Assets $ 3,793.3 3,454.6 ROA 21.1% 22.3% 2 NOPAT $ 811.1 776.8 Add: Income Tax Expense 256.0 240.9 Subtract: Tax Act Adj.1 - 8.4 Operating Income 1,067.1 1,026.1 Add: Interest Income 0.4 0.4 Subtract: Interest Expense (12.1) (13.9) Subtract: Income Tax Expense (256.0) (240.9) Net Earnings $ 799.4 771.7 Invested Capital $ 3,129.5 2,911.0 2 Add: Cash and Cash Equivalents 173.1 161.3 Add: Accounts Payable 198.0 166.0 Add: Accrued Expenses 230.2 3 216.3 Add: Excluded Other Assets 62.5 - Total Assets $ 3,793.3 3,454.6 2 *Amounts may not foot due to rounding differences. 9 Sequential Trends* DSR BENCHMARKS Jan.** Feb. Mar. Cum. Chg., Apr. May June Cum. Chg., July Aug. Sep. Cum. Chg., Oct. Cum. Chg., Nov. Dec. Jan. to Mar. Jan. to Jun. Jan. to Sep. Jan. to Oct. BENCHMARK (1.0%) 1.2% 3.1% 4.3% 0.1% 1.7% 1.8% 8.1% (3.4%) 3.3% 2.2% 10.3% (2.5%) 7.5% (4.0%) (7.4%) 2020 DSR (1.3%) 2.5% (0.3%) 2.2% Delta v. Benchmark (0.3%) 1.3% (3.4%) (2.2%) 2019 DSR (0.5%) 1.4% 4.2% 5.6% (2.4%) 2.5% 1.4% 7.1% (4.4%) 3.9% 3.1% 9.8% (4.4%) 4.9% (3.1%) (9.5%) Delta v. Benchmark 0.4% 0.2% 1.1% 1.3% (2.5%) 0.8% (0.4%) (1.0%) (1.0%) 0.6% 0.9% (0.5%) (1.9%) (2.6%) 1.0% (2.1%) 2018 DSR (1.3%) 4.0% 2.1% 6.2% 2.4% 0.6% 3.7% 13.5% (3.6%) 3.8% 3.6% 17.5% (3.0%) 13.9% (4.4%) (5.3%) Delta v. Benchmark (0.3%) 2.8% (1.0%) 1.8% 2.3% (1.1%) 2.0% 5.4% (0.2%) 0.5% 1.3% 7.2% (0.5%) 6.4% (0.3%) 2.1% 2017 DSR 0.2% 1.5% 3.6% 5.1% 2.2% 1.4% 2.8% 12.0% (2.4%) 2.2% 3.8% 16.0% (2.1%) 13.5% (4.2%) (7.1%) Delta v. Benchmark 1.2% 0.3% 0.5% 0.8% 2.1% (0.3%) 1.1% 3.9% 1.1% (1.1%) 1.5% 5.7% 0.4% 6.0% (0.2%) 0.3% Days Count Total 2020 22 20 22 22 20 22 22 21 21 22 20 21 255 2019 22 20 21 22 22 20 22 22 20 23 20 20 254 2018 22 20 22 21 22 21 21 23 19 23 21 19 254 2017 21 20 23 20 22 22 20 23 20 22 21 20 254 Acquisition of Mansco lifted the 2017 DSRs for April along with the Jan. to June, Jan. to Sep., and Jan. to Oct. Cumulative Changes by 1.3pps each. ** The January average is based on the historical change in January vs. October. All other months are sequential. Notes: Good Friday was during April in 2019 vs. March in 2018. Good Friday will remain in April during 2020.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding differences. 10 Employee Statistics Absolute Count Change Change HEADCOUNT STATISTICS Since Since 1Q20 4Q19 4Q19 1Q19 1Q19 Branches/Onsites 14,001 13,977 0.2% 14,336 (2.3)% Non-Branch Selling 1,901 1,854 2.5% 1,779 6.9 % Selling Personnel 15,902 15,831 0.4% 16,115 (1.3)% Distribution 4,082 4,012 1.7% 4,002 2.0 % Manufacturing 709 711 (0.3)% 743 (4.6)% Administrative 1,438 1,394 3.2% 1,345 6.9 % Non-Selling Personnel 6,229 6,117 1.8% 6,090 2.3 % Total Personnel 22,131 21,948 0.8% 22,205 (0.3)% NOTES: FTE - "Full-Time Equivalent". FTE is based on 40 hours per week. FTE Count 1 Change Change Since Since 1Q20 4Q19 4Q19 1Q19 1Q19 12,334 12,236 0.8% 12,482 (1.2)% 1,866 1,824 2.3% 1,745 6.9 % 14,200 14,060 1.0% 14,227 (0.2)% 2,992 2,895 3.4% 2,923 2.4 % 675 674 0.1% 700 (3.6)% 1,368 1,339 2.2% 1,275 7.3 % 5,035 4,908 2.6% 4,898 2.8 % 19,235 18,968 1.4% 19,125 0.6 % 11 In-Market Location Statistics BRANCH STATISTICS 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 New Branch Openings 1Q 29 37 28 11 9 2 17 5 0 3 3 2Q 16 38 25 22 8 6 10 5 5 3 3Q 45 19 20 11 5 5 8 5 3 2 4Q 37 28 7 9 2 28 5 3 3 4 Cumulative 127 122 80 53 24 41 40 18 11 12 3 Closed/Converted Branches, Net (Annual) (6) (27) (13) (18) (74) (56) (159) (138) (167) (125) (26) Branch Count 2,490 2,585 2,652 2,687 2,637 2,622 2,503 2,383 2,227 2,114 2,091 Active Onsites 214 264 401 605 894 1,114 1,179 TOTAL IN-MARKET LOCATIONS 2,490 2,585 2,652 2,687 2,851 2,886 2,904 2,988 3,121 3,228 3,270 NOTES: As of March 31, 2020, includes 1,788 branches in the U.S., 183 in Canada, and 120 in the rest of the world.

Branch Count includes all locations that sell to multiple customer accounts (primarily our traditional and overseas branches) and excludes locations that sell to single customer accounts (primarily our Onsite locations).

Onsite location information prior to 2014 is intentionally omitted. While such locations have existed since 1992, we did not specifically track their number until we identified our Onsite program as a growth driver in 2014. 12 End Market Profile End Market Mix -- 2019 Other, 4.0% Transportation, 2.6% Gov't/Education, 3.7% Reseller, 9.2% Manufacturing, 41.6% Construction, 12.9% Mfg - Heavy Equip., 26.0% MAJOR SEGMENT GROWTH Full (Daily Sales rates) Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Year Manufacturing 2020 4.3% 6.2% (1.1%) 3.0% (incl. Heavy Equip.) 2019 13.8% 11.6% 14.7% 7.4% 11.5% 8.7% 7.9% 8.8% 6.4% 5.8% 7.5% 1.9% 8.8% Construction 2020 3.2% 4.9% (7.8%) (0.2%) 2019 16.7% 11.0% 12.1% 8.3% 9.9% 3.6% 1.6% 1.4% 6.4% 4.0% 5.0% 0.2% 6.4% 13 Attachments Original document

