Fastenal : Q1 2020 Investor Teleconference Presentation

All statements made herein that are not historical facts (e.g., future operating results and business activity in light of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as expectations regarding operations, including gross margin and capital expenditures) are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. More information regarding such risks can be found in the Form 10-K for Fastenal Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and our earnings release issued on April 14, 2020. Any numerical or other representations in this presentation do not represent guidance by management and should not be construed as such. The appendix to the following presentation includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information required by Regulation G with respect to such non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix.
Fastenal is "critical infrastructure" due to our presence with state/local governments, first responders, food processors, etc., and our supply chain capabilities. We are operating, but with policies conforming to health/safety protocols.
We have several co-equal "first priorities" for our employees, suppliers, customers, and society: (1) safety; (2) understand our role as an important, agile supply chain partner; (3) remain thoughtful, disciplined and willing to have frank and open conversations; (4) maintain stable cash flow to support the resupply of a re-starting economy.
As mix shifts abruptly to government/safety, it is expected to pull gross margin down sharply and temporarily. We have taken steps to reduce operating costs.
Fastenal has strong liquidity, with low financial leverage and $344.0 available on our revolver at quarter end. We currently plan to meet our dividend commitments, and do not currently plan to be active with share repurchases.
We bought certain assets (primarily intangible) from our long-time vending partner, Apex, that should improve our cost profile and enhance development of our vending platform.
1Q20 Growth Driver Update
Onsite Signings and Active Locations
150
1,179
120
85
90
60
With activity weakening, customers closing, and our energy
1,500
shifting to supplying key products, we lack visibility to our 2020
1,200
signing goals for Onsites (375-400) and vending (22K-24K). As
900
a result, we are not providing signing ranges at this time.
600◦Onsites: we signed 85 in 1Q20, finishing with 1,179 active sites,
30
300
+24.8% from 1Q19. Daily sales growth, excluding transferred branch sales, rose mid-single digits. Sales at older onsites were
Total in-market1 locations were 3,270 at the end of 1Q20, up from 3,132 at 1Q19. We closed/converted 26 traditional branches and 22 Onsites in 1Q20. We routinely review and address active but underperforming sites.
8
6
92,124
4
4,798
2
0
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Installed Base
Signings
120
◦Vending: we signed 4,798 devices in 1Q20 with an ending
90 installed base of 92,124, +10.4% from 1Q19. Product sales through our devices were up low double-digits. Our Apex asset
60 purchase is expected to improve costs and, over time,
capabilities.
30
E-commerce: sales were +27% in 1Q20, continuing to benefit
from promotion of our capabilities to customers.
In-marketlocations include global public branches and Onsites
Data excludes ~15K vending devices related to a leased locker program
1Q20 Business Cadence
End Market Daily Sales Rate (DSR) Growth
20%
16%
12%
8%
3.0%
4%
0%
(0.2)%
(0.3)%
-4%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Heavy Equipment
Total Mfg
Construction
Product Category Daily Sales Rate (DSR) Growth
24%
20%
18.4%
16%
12%
8%
4%
1.6%
0%
(2.6%)
-4%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Fasteners (32.9% of Sales)
Safety Supplies (19.8% of Sales)
Remaining Products (47.3% of Sales)
U.S. PMI averaged 50.0 in 1Q20, below 1Q19 (55.4), but improved from 4Q19 (47.9). U.S. Industrial Production (IP) in Jan/Feb. 2020 was -0.4% vs. 1Q19 and -0.2% vs. 4Q19.
Macro data does not capture sharp degradation in business activity at quarter end. This was captured in March cadence where the month finished very weak, and in the fact that approximately 120 Onsites were closed with their customer site at month end, with more planned to close in April.
Manufacturing daily sales were +3.0% in 1Q20, but -1.1% in March. This impacted fastener sales, which were -2.6% in 1Q20 and -10.1% in March. Non-Residential Construction daily sales were -0.2%, but -7.8% in March.
Safety daily sales were +18.4% in 1Q20 and +31.0% in March as our ability to globally source PPE is generating significant volume, including to state and local governments and healthcare organizations.
National Accounts' daily sales were +5.5% in 1Q20, with 53 of our Top 100 customers growing. Non-National Account daily sales were down approximately 3.0%, with 52.0% of our branches growing in 1Q20.
1Q20 Results Summary
Annual Rates of Change
1Q20
1Q19
% Chg.
Dollar amounts in millions, except per share amounts
Net Sales
$1,367.0
$1,309.3
4.4%
Daily Sales
21.4
20.8
2.8%
Gross Profit
$636.8
$624.7
1.9%
Gross Profit Margin
46.6%
47.7%
(110) bps
Employee-Related Exp.
-
-
0.2%
Occupancy-Related Exp.
-
-
1.8%
All Other Oper/Admin Exp.
-
-
0.8%
Operating Income
$271.3
$261.4
3.8%
Operating Income Margin
19.9%
20.0%
(10) bps
EPS (Fully-Diluted)
$0.35
$0.34
4.0%
Onsite Signings
85
105
(19.0%)
Vending Device Signings
4,798
5,603
(14.4%)
In-market location count
3,270
3,132
4.4%
In-market location FTE
12,334
12,482
(1.2%)
Total FTE
19,235
19,125
0.6%
Operating Cash Flow
$241.1
$204.9
17.7%
% of Net Earnings
119.0%
105.6%
-
Capital Expenditures (Net)
$46.7
$52.8
(11.6%)
% of Net Sales
3.4%
4.0%
Dividends
$143.6
$123.0
16.7%
Share Repurchases
$52.0
$0.0
-
Total Debt
$455.0
$489.0
(7.0%)
Tot. Debt/Capital
14.6%
16.9%
-
The 1Q20 gross margin was 46.6%, -110 bps from 1Q19 mostly due to product/customer mix and deleveraging of fixed costs. The 1Q20 operating margin was 19.9%, -10 bps from 1Q19. Lower incentive compensation and an extra day of sales contributed to good operating leverage.
Mix is expected to be a significant headwind to gross margin near term. The gaps between higher margin manufacturing and fasteners versus lower margin government and safety are widening. We have restricted access to our branches by the public, which results in less high margin retail and spot buy business. Shipping costs are rising and our supply chain is less efficient as we identify non-traditional sources of supply.
We have taken steps to lower operating costs. While not actively trimming our workforce, we expect a natural decline as regions manage their businesses. We also expect a natural reduction in incentive compensation, and have taken further steps to reduce employee-related costs. Discretionary spend (travel, certain internal training, etc.) is being reviewed.
Percentage calculations may not be able to be reproduced due to rounding of dollar values.
1Q20 Cash Flow Profile
Operating Cash Flow
(in millions)
300
250
119.0%
105.6%
200
150
100
50
0
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
* Percentages above the bar represent OCF as a % of Net Earnings
100
Net Capital Expenditures
(in millions)
80
60
$52.8
$46.7
40
20
0
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
2020(E) Net CapEx: $155.0 to $180.0; 2019(A) Net Capex: $239.8
Our balance sheet is lightly leveraged and we had $344.0 in capital available on our revolver at quarter end. We do not expect additional capital needs in 2020.
1Q20 operating cash flow was $241.1, or 119.0% of net earnings in the period. Lower net working capital needs given slower growth and, to a lesser extent, higher earnings contributed.
Inventory was +4.0% compared to 1Q19, with Onsite growth being the primary driver. The effects of slower demand and efforts to streamline hub inventory produced a sequential decline in stock. Accounts receivable were +5.2% compared to 1Q19.
Net capital spending was $46.7 in 1Q20, down from $52.8. in 1Q19. We lowered our 2020 net capital spending range to $155.0 to $180.0, from $180.0 to $205.0, reflecting deferral of spending due to weakening business activity.
We returned $195.6 of capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases in 1Q20. We also acquired certain assets of our vending partner, Apex, for $125.0.
Net Capital Expenditures = Property & Equipment, net of Proceeds from Sales
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The appendix includes information on our Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC'), which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define ROIC as net operating profit less income tax expense divided by average invested capital over the trailing 12 months. We believe ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital and believe ROIC is an important driver of shareholder return over the long-term. Our method of determining ROIC may differ from the methods of other companies, and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. Management does not use ROIC for any purpose other than the reasons stated above.
The tables that follow on page 9 include a reconciliation of the calculation of our return on total assets ('ROA') (which is the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure) to the calculation of our ROIC for the periods presented.
On December 22, 2017, tax legislation commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 'Tax Act') was signed into law. The information presented on the appendix including the impact of the Tax Act noted on page 9 is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes reporting this measure will help investors understand the effect of tax reform on comparable reported results.
Stock Split
Share and per share information in this document has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effective at the close of business on May 22, 2019.
Return on Invested Capital*
Calculation of Return on Invested Capital
Reconciliation of ROIC to Return on Assets (ROA)
TTM
TTM
(Amountsin millions)
1Q20
1Q19
Operating Income
$
1,067.1
1,026.1
(Income Tax Expense)
(256.0)
(240.9)
Tax Act Adjustment1
-
(8.4)
NOPAT
$
811.1
776.8
Total Current Assets
$
2,426.8
2,224.8
Cash and Cash Equivalents
(173.1)
(161.3)
Accounts Payable
(198.0)
(166.0)
Accrued Expenses
(230.2)
(216.3)
Property & Equipment, Net
985.5
3
916.2
2
Other Assets
318.5
313.6
Invested Capital
$
3,129.5
2,911.0
2
ROIC
25.9%
26.7% 2
We include operating lease right-of-use assets related to adoption of ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019. The value prior to adoption is estimated.
Reflects exclusion of Tax Act-related discrete items in 2018 for purposes of comparison.
Asset values for TTM1Q19 differ from those disclosed on April 11, 2019 due to a change in approach to estimate the impact of operating lease right-of-use assets on the TTM.
Refers to the average unamortized value of acquired non-operating intangible assets.
TTM
TTM
(Amountsin millions)
1Q20
1Q19
Net Earnings
$
799.4
771.7
2
Total Assets
$
3,793.3
3,454.6
ROA
21.1%
22.3% 2
NOPAT
$
811.1
776.8
Add: Income Tax Expense
256.0
240.9
Subtract: Tax Act Adj.1
-
8.4
Operating Income
1,067.1
1,026.1
Add: Interest Income
0.4
0.4
Subtract: Interest Expense
(12.1)
(13.9)
Subtract: Income Tax Expense
(256.0)
(240.9)
Net Earnings
$
799.4
771.7
Invested Capital
$
3,129.5
2,911.0
2
Add: Cash and Cash Equivalents
173.1
161.3
Add: Accounts Payable
198.0
166.0
Add: Accrued Expenses
230.2
3
216.3
Add: Excluded Other Assets
62.5
-
Total Assets
$
3,793.3
3,454.6
2
*Amounts may not foot due to rounding differences.
Sequential Trends*
DSR BENCHMARKS
Jan.**
Feb.
Mar.
Cum. Chg.,
Apr.
May
June
Cum. Chg.,
July
Aug.
Sep.
Cum. Chg.,
Oct.
Cum. Chg.,
Nov.
Dec.
Jan. to Mar.
Jan. to Jun.
Jan. to Sep.
Jan. to Oct.
BENCHMARK
(1.0%)
1.2%
3.1%
4.3%
0.1%
1.7%
1.8%
8.1%
(3.4%)
3.3%
2.2%
10.3%
(2.5%)
7.5%
(4.0%)
(7.4%)
2020 DSR
(1.3%)
2.5%
(0.3%)
2.2%
Delta v. Benchmark
(0.3%)
1.3%
(3.4%)
(2.2%)
2019 DSR
(0.5%)
1.4%
4.2%
5.6%
(2.4%)
2.5%
1.4%
7.1%
(4.4%)
3.9%
3.1%
9.8%
(4.4%)
4.9%
(3.1%)
(9.5%)
Delta v. Benchmark
0.4%
0.2%
1.1%
1.3%
(2.5%)
0.8%
(0.4%)
(1.0%)
(1.0%)
0.6%
0.9%
(0.5%)
(1.9%)
(2.6%)
1.0%
(2.1%)
2018 DSR
(1.3%)
4.0%
2.1%
6.2%
2.4%
0.6%
3.7%
13.5%
(3.6%)
3.8%
3.6%
17.5%
(3.0%)
13.9%
(4.4%)
(5.3%)
Delta v. Benchmark
(0.3%)
2.8%
(1.0%)
1.8%
2.3%
(1.1%)
2.0%
5.4%
(0.2%)
0.5%
1.3%
7.2%
(0.5%)
6.4%
(0.3%)
2.1%
2017 DSR
0.2%
1.5%
3.6%
5.1%
2.2%
1.4%
2.8%
12.0%
(2.4%)
2.2%
3.8%
16.0%
(2.1%)
13.5%
(4.2%)
(7.1%)
Delta v. Benchmark
1.2%
0.3%
0.5%
0.8%
2.1%
(0.3%)
1.1%
3.9%
1.1%
(1.1%)
1.5%
5.7%
0.4%
6.0%
(0.2%)
0.3%
Days Count
Total
2020
22
20
22
22
20
22
22
21
21
22
20
21
255
2019
22
20
21
22
22
20
22
22
20
23
20
20
254
2018
22
20
22
21
22
21
21
23
19
23
21
19
254
2017
21
20
23
20
22
22
20
23
20
22
21
20
254
Acquisition of Mansco lifted the 2017 DSRs for April along with the Jan. to June, Jan. to Sep., and Jan. to Oct. Cumulative Changes by 1.3pps each. ** The January average is based on the historical change in January vs. October. All other months are sequential.
Notes:
Good Friday was during April in 2019 vs. March in 2018. Good Friday will remain in April during 2020.
Amounts may not foot due to rounding differences.
Employee Statistics
Absolute Count
Change
Change
HEADCOUNT STATISTICS
Since
Since
1Q20
4Q19
4Q19
1Q19
1Q19
Branches/Onsites
14,001
13,977
0.2%
14,336
(2.3)%
Non-Branch Selling
1,901
1,854
2.5%
1,779
6.9 %
Selling Personnel
15,902
15,831
0.4%
16,115
(1.3)%
Distribution
4,082
4,012
1.7%
4,002
2.0 %
Manufacturing
709
711
(0.3)%
743
(4.6)%
Administrative
1,438
1,394
3.2%
1,345
6.9 %
Non-Selling Personnel
6,229
6,117
1.8%
6,090
2.3 %
Total Personnel
22,131
21,948
0.8%
22,205
(0.3)%
NOTES:
FTE - "Full-Time Equivalent". FTE is based on 40 hours per week.
FTE Count 1
Change
Change
Since
Since
1Q20
4Q19
4Q19
1Q19
1Q19
12,334
12,236
0.8%
12,482
(1.2)%
1,866
1,824
2.3%
1,745
6.9 %
14,200
14,060
1.0%
14,227
(0.2)%
2,992
2,895
3.4%
2,923
2.4 %
675
674
0.1%
700
(3.6)%
1,368
1,339
2.2%
1,275
7.3 %
5,035
4,908
2.6%
4,898
2.8 %
19,235
18,968
1.4%
19,125
0.6 %
In-Market Location Statistics
BRANCH STATISTICS
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
New Branch Openings
1Q
29
37
28
11
9
2
17
5
0
3
3
2Q
16
38
25
22
8
6
10
5
5
3
3Q
45
19
20
11
5
5
8
5
3
2
4Q
37
28
7
9
2
28
5
3
3
4
Cumulative
127
122
80
53
24
41
40
18
11
12
3
Closed/Converted Branches, Net (Annual)
(6)
(27)
(13)
(18)
(74)
(56)
(159)
(138)
(167)
(125)
(26)
Branch Count
2,490
2,585
2,652
2,687
2,637
2,622
2,503
2,383
2,227
2,114
2,091
Active Onsites
214
264
401
605
894
1,114
1,179
TOTAL IN-MARKET LOCATIONS
2,490
2,585
2,652
2,687
2,851
2,886
2,904
2,988
3,121
3,228
3,270
NOTES:
As of March 31, 2020, includes 1,788 branches in the U.S., 183 in Canada, and 120 in the rest of the world.
Branch Count includes all locations that sell to multiple customer accounts (primarily our traditional and overseas branches) and excludes locations that sell to single customer accounts (primarily our Onsite locations).
Onsite location information prior to 2014 is intentionally omitted. While such locations have existed since 1992, we did not specifically track their number until we identified our Onsite program as a growth driver in 2014.