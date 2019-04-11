Log in
FASTENAL COMPANY

(FAST)
04/10 04:00:00 pm
65.19 USD   +0.34%
Fastenal : Reports Profit Rise Led by Higher Sales

0
04/11/2019

By Kimberly Chin

Fastenal Co. (FAST) said Thursday profit rose 11% for the first fiscal quarter driven by higher sales and strong underlying market demand for products in industrial vending, onsite locations, and construction.

For the quarter ended March 31, the Winona, Minn.-based company said net income was $194.1 million, or 68 cents a share, up from $174.3 million, or 61 cents a share, in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 67 cents a share.

Revenue came in at $1.31 billion, a 10% increase from the year earlier. Analysts expected $1.31 billion in sales.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 451 M
EBIT 2019 1 095 M
Net income 2019 812 M
Debt 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 22,95
P/E ratio 2020 21,36
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 18 655 M
Technical analysis trends FASTENAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lars Florness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willard D. Oberton Chairman
Nicholas J. Lundquist Senior Executive Vice President-Operations
Holden Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Soderberg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTENAL COMPANY24.25%18 655
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES12.24%2 347
DIPLOMA PLC24.63%2 237
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION5.40%1 763
NOW INC28.01%1 616
MRC GLOBAL INC50.53%1 556
