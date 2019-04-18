Fastjet : Announcement of codeshare arrangement - 18 April 2019

Fastjet Mozambique (FN) and Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM), the national carrier of Mozambique - have today announced the signing of a codeshare agreement on Beira, Quelimane and Tete routes operated between both airlines.

The agreement is intended to strengthen the Airlines respective route networks, to facilitate commercial sales and to improve passenger convenience in flight schedules, and follows the relationship announced by the two carriers in March 2018.

Under this agreement Fastjet and LAM will sell seats on each other's flights between Maputo, Beira, Tete and Quelimane, using their respective airline codes. The codeshare relationship will be initiated on the Maputo - Beira & Maputo - Quelimane routes effective 18 April 2019, soon to be followed by the Maputo - Tete route.

'The codeshare agreement will provide customers with flexibility and convenience when flying between these major cities. It will provide both leisure and business travellers with more choices and ease of connections for a more convenient travel experience' said Nico Bezuidenhout, Group Chief Executive Officer for Fastjet. João Carlos Pó Jorge, LAM Managing Director, added 'The partnership with Fastjet Mozambique allows LAM and Fastjet passengers more flexibility when scheduling and re-scheduling their flights. More options will be at the reach of our passengers, while they carry a LAM ticket. With the code share, to destinations where we have a single daily frequency, our passengers may enjoy the option of flying in and out in the same day.

ABOUT FASTJET

Fastjet is a multi-award winning (including Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017 and Leading African Low-Cost Carrier, World Travel Awards 2016 and 2017) value African airline for everyone that began flight operations in 2012 in Tanzania. Today, Fastjet's route network includes flights between Harare and Victoria Falls, Harare and Bulawayo, and from Harare and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa. The airline also began branded domestic flights in Mozambique, using Embraer E145, a 50-seater aircraft operated by Solenta Aviation Mozambique, in November 2017. Fastjet has flown over 3 million passengers and has established itself as a punctual, reliable, and affordable low-cost carrier.

ABOUT LAM

LAM is the Mozambican Flag Carrier, one of the founders of IATA, IOSA certified since 2007 and a member of AFRAA (African Airlines Association) and AASA (Airlines Association of Southern Africa). LAM has been part of a group of 10 African carriers since 2012, classified as best economy class service by World Travel Awards. LAM´s network covers 11 main cities in the domestic market. In the region, LAM flies to Johannesburg, Dar-Es-Salaam and Nairobi, planning to expand soon to more African capitals. Around 40 flights daily are operated by its fleet of 2 Embraer 190 and 2 Boeing 737, as well as 3 Embraer 145 operated by its subsidiary MEX.