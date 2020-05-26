Fastly : Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Log in
05/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly”), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced the closing of its follow-on public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $41.50 per share. The offering included 900,000 shares sold by Fastly upon the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair, Raymond James, Baird, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.


© Business Wire 2020
