Fastly : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

02/20/2020

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, posted today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

“We had a solid finish to 2019, delivering strong fourth-quarter results with revenue growth of 44% year-over-year and increased DBNER of 136%,” said Artur Bergman, Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson of Fastly. “Developers will continue to move mission-critical functions to the edge, driven by the need for performance, scale, and security and we are well-positioned to meet those demands with our Compute@Edge offering, continued investment in our edge security portfolio, and ongoing network optimization.”

Fastly management will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and outlook.

Fastly Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Q&A Session
When: Thursday, February 20, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 9872879
Live Call: (866) 211-4110 (US/Canada) or (647) 689-6608 (International)
Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com
The webcast will be archived on the investor relations site following the call.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern Internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers’ use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real-time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, the impact of investment in our edge security portfolio, our expectations regarding developers moving mission-critical functions to the edge, the impact of investment in our edge security portfolio, and ongoing network optimization. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. Additional information will also be set forth in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 196 M
EBIT 2019 -36,8 M
Net income 2019 -49,9 M
Finance 2019 159 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -56,7x
EV / Sales2019 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,48x
Capitalization 2 266 M
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,11  $
Last Close Price 24,20  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Artur Bergman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Bixby President
William Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Adriel G. Lares Chief Financial Officer
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY, INC.20.58%2 266
ACCENTURE2.54%137 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.55%133 607
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.50%115 172
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.53%78 255
VMWARE, INC.5.65%66 541
