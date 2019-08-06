Log in
Fastly : Launches New Edge Cloud Tools to Give Developers a Better Way to Build Safer and Faster Online Experiences

0
08/06/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Developers now have access to a new collection of Fastly edge cloud resources that will enable them to quickly build custom solutions

Fastly, Inc., a provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced the launch of a new collection of tools that make it faster and safer for developers to discover, test, customize, and deploy edge cloud solutions. The collection of 60 code-based solutions is designed to help developers learn the ins and outs of advanced edge solutions and simple configurations alike by leveraging a repository of pre-tested recipes and tutorials for the most popular edge solutions, such as A/B testing and authentication.

Thousands of developers depend on Fastly to push complex logic to the edge in the pursuit of better digital experiences for their customers. Without access to a single repository for these edge cloud solutions, developers are forced to create solutions repeatedly from scratch. This new collection of tools was born out of countless collaborations and problem-solving discussions with Fastly’s global community of customers.

Now, developers can find resources at-the-ready to safely test and iterate on code, streamlining the process of innovating at the edge to reduce development time and more easily deploy powerful and practical extensions at the edge, at scale.

“Our programmable edge has always been one of the capabilities that our customers love about our platform, so we made a commitment to make it easier for developers to use all the innovative solutions our customer base is building on our edge,” said Fastly SVP of Customer Solutions Adam Denenberg. “Providing an easy way to use prebuilt solutions on our platform was just a logical evolution to allow our customers to innovate even faster, and this launch marks another phase in our drive to empower developers around the world.”

The easy-to-search index of 60 code-based solutions built using Fastly’s Fiddle technology offers several benefits to developers, including quickstart code to try out ideas on Fastly’s platform, as well as tutorials to educate developers on Fastly extensions by providing deconstructed views of how complex solutions work on Fastly’s edge.

To learn more about how Fastly is building a more trustworthy internet around the globe, visit https://www.fastly.com/.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers’ use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Spotify, Alaska Airlines, Hulu, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the capabilities and advantages of our new collection of tools. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated May 16, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.


© Business Wire 2019
