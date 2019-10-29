Fastly : Names Mike Johnson as Chief Information Security Officer

Former Lyft CISO joins the Fastly executive team to lead the company’s continued investment in security initiatives and innovation.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced Mike Johnson as its newly appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The former Lyft CISO brings more than 20 years of experience in the security field to Fastly as it further commits to providing safe, reliable experiences to its customers and end users.

“Mike’s security philosophy aligns perfectly with Fastly's vision for securing the future of edge computing,” commented Paul Luongo, General Counsel and SVP of Trust at Fastly. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to our executive team, and look forward to continuing to build trust with our enterprise customers, and to strengthen our work as a security-first organization.”

Johnson most recently led Lyft’s cybersecurity efforts during a period of fast growth and innovation for the company. Prior to Lyft, Johnson spent nine years at Salesforce, where his leadership was instrumental in building and growing the company’s detection and response organization. At Fastly, Johnson will focus on bolstering security alongside performance, scale and edge functionality as the company continues to grow its edge computing offerings.

“As a strong believer in the value of focusing on security fundamentals, I was drawn in by Fastly’s commitment to building a safer developer and web environment,” said Johnson. “I’m honored to join Fastly in its mission to build a more trustworthy internet, and to continually delight and empower customers with broader security innovation.”

