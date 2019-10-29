Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fastly, Inc.    FSLY

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fastly : Names Mike Johnson as Chief Information Security Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Former Lyft CISO joins the Fastly executive team to lead the company’s continued investment in security initiatives and innovation.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced Mike Johnson as its newly appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The former Lyft CISO brings more than 20 years of experience in the security field to Fastly as it further commits to providing safe, reliable experiences to its customers and end users.

“Mike’s security philosophy aligns perfectly with Fastly's vision for securing the future of edge computing,” commented Paul Luongo, General Counsel and SVP of Trust at Fastly. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to our executive team, and look forward to continuing to build trust with our enterprise customers, and to strengthen our work as a security-first organization.”

Johnson most recently led Lyft’s cybersecurity efforts during a period of fast growth and innovation for the company. Prior to Lyft, Johnson spent nine years at Salesforce, where his leadership was instrumental in building and growing the company’s detection and response organization. At Fastly, Johnson will focus on bolstering security alongside performance, scale and edge functionality as the company continues to grow its edge computing offerings.

“As a strong believer in the value of focusing on security fundamentals, I was drawn in by Fastly’s commitment to building a safer developer and web environment,” said Johnson. “I’m honored to join Fastly in its mission to build a more trustworthy internet, and to continually delight and empower customers with broader security innovation.”

To learn more about Fastly’s current security offerings, please visit https://www.fastly.com/products/cloud-security.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers’ use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of Fastly’s edge computing offerings. Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated May 16, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FASTLY, INC.
09:10aFASTLY : Names Mike Johnson as Chief Information Security Officer
BU
10/15FASTLY : Flagship Customer Conference to Showcase the Power of Edge Computing
BU
10/01FASTLY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
09/05FASTLY : Continues to Empower Innovation at the Edge Across Digital Media, Finan..
BU
08/26FASTLY : to Present at Investor Conferences in September 2019
BU
08/09FASTLY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/09FASTLY : to Present at the KeyBanc 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum
BU
08/08FASTLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08FASTLY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08FASTLY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 193 M
EBIT 2019 -38,4 M
Net income 2019 -50,4 M
Finance 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -47,4x
EV / Sales2019 9,26x
EV / Sales2020 7,30x
Capitalization 1 935 M
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,33  $
Last Close Price 20,70  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Artur Bergman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Bixby President
William Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Adriel G. Lares Chief Financial Officer
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY, INC.0.00%1 935
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.62%120 452
ACCENTURE29.69%116 514
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%112 253
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.92%70 467
VMWARE, INC.14.13%63 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group