Fastly : No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

FASTLY, INC.

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
03/01/2020 | 11:12pm EST

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that it will no longer be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution related to the evolving public health concerns associated with COVID-19. CEO Joshua Bixby, Chief Architect Artur Bergman, and CFO Adriel Lares were scheduled to participate in the conference on March 2, 2020.

The actions that Fastly is taking in response to COVID-19 are summarized on the company’s blog.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern Internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real-time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.


© Business Wire 2020
