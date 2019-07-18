Fastly : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to answer questions at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-4110 from the United States or (647) 689-6608 internationally with conference ID 8879254. A live webcast and transcript of the conference call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers’ use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Spotify, Alaska Airlines, Hulu, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

