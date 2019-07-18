Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fastly Inc    FSLY

FASTLY INC

(FSLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fastly : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to answer questions at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-4110 from the United States or (647) 689-6608 internationally with conference ID 8879254. A live webcast and transcript of the conference call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers’ use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Spotify, Alaska Airlines, Hulu, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FASTLY INC
09:09aFASTLY : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8
BU
06/25Deutsche Telekom wins SK Telecom backing for venture arm; 5G JV agreed
RE
05/21FASTLY, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, ..
AQ
05/16FASTLY : Prices Initial Public Offering
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 -41,4 M
Net income 2019 -50,3 M
Finance 2019 210 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -37,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -44,5x
EV / Sales2019 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 7,30x
Capitalization 1 962 M
Chart FASTLY INC
Duration : Period :
Fastly Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,79  $
Last Close Price 21,63  $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil Penchina Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY INC0.00%1 962
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.27%126 852
ACCENTURE37.44%123 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.84%115 417
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.14%71 982
VMWARE, INC.26.92%71 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About