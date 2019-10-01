Log in
Fastly : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/01/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The company will issue a press release notifying that its quarterly shareholder letter has been posted on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-4110 (U.S./Canada) or (647) 689-6608 (International) with conference ID 3498902. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real-time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.


© Business Wire 2019
