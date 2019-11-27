Fastly : to Present at Investor Conferences in December 2019

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that the company will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of December 2019:

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. Chief Executive Officer Artur Bergman and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:55 a.m. MT / 11:55 a.m. ET.

Chief Executive Officer Artur Bergman and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 9:55 a.m. MT / 11:55 a.m. ET. Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY. President Joshua Bixby will participate in a panel titled “Is Edge the Future of Cloud Computing?” on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. ET. Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will also participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11:55 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com/.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern Internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real-time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005621/en/