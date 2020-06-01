Fastly : to Present at Investor Conferences in June 2020

Log in
06/01/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. PT / 12:50 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 286 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 56,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 484 M 4 484 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 685
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 33,56 $
Last Close Price 43,14 $
Spread / Highest target 6,63%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Bixby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
William Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Adriel G. Lares Chief Financial Officer
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY, INC.114.95%4 484
ACCENTURE-4.25%128 437
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.82%110 898
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.39%97 883
VMWARE, INC.2.95%65 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.08%62 958
