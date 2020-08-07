Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fastly, Inc.    FSLY

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fastly, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FASTLY, INC.
02:31aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/07FASTLY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/07Tech Down As U.S. Pressure On Chinese Apps Weighs - Tech Roundup
DJ
08/07FASTLY : to Present at Investor Conferences in August 2020
BU
08/05FASTLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05FASTLY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/05FASTLY : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/21FASTLY : Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Workhorse Group, Fast..
PR
07/09FASTLY : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
06/30FASTLY : Lifts Veil on Real-Time Serverless Computing Performance With Logging, ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 297 M - -
Net income 2020 -54,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -140x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 245 M 8 245 M -
EV / Sales 2020 26,4x
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 685
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart FASTLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fastly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FASTLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 93,25 $
Last Close Price 79,33 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Bixby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Bergman Executive Chairman & Chief Architect
William Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Adriel G. Lares Chief Financial Officer
Tyler McMullen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FASTLY, INC.295.27%9 317
ACCENTURE9.97%146 891
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.18%115 605
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.77%112 320
VMWARE, INC.-6.25%60 486
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.93%58 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group