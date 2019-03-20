Passwords vs. Biometrics: We recommend Multi-factor Authentication

The most common way to protect data and provide user authentication is passwords, but nowadays we face a slow decline in their popularity. To sustain acceptable security standards, both businesses and users look for alternatives to their password-based systems. Today biometrics are increasingly popular for authentication, like fingerprint and facial scans. The technology is based on something that the user 'is', that's why it seems to be trustworthy.

Still, biometrics has its disadvantages. Biometric markers can be forged by using high-resolution photos or videos.

Have a look on 'Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlock Hack (WARNING)' from Unbox Therapy, that was released a few days ago:

At FastPass we believe, that the best way to protect companies' data is Multi-Factor Authentication, combining it with Self Service Password Reset.