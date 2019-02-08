FAT Brands : Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands”
or the “Company”), a leading global restaurant franchising company,
today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a stock
dividend equal to 2.13% on its common stock, representing an amount of
shares equal to $0.12 per share of common stock based on the closing
price as of February 6, 2019. The stock dividend will be payable on
February 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business
on February 19, 2019. No fractional shares will be issued, and
stockholders will receive cash for fractional interests based on the
market value of the common stock on the record date.
Ed Rensi, Chairman of the Fat Brands Board of Directors, commented, “I
am pleased to announce a quarterly common stock dividend to reward our
loyal shareholders. We believe a stock dividend returns more value to
our shareholders with our stock price at current levels. The Board
remains confident in management’s ability to continue to execute its
asset light growth strategy, growing its existing brands and adding
strong brands to its robust portfolio.”
Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer of FAT Brands,
added, “We look to deploy our capital towards a number of accretive
potential acquisitions currently in various stages of completion and are
also actively working to complete a refinancing of our short-term and
long-term debt at a significantly lower cost of capital, which we expect
to close in the near future.”
The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as the amount
thereof, are subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of
Directors and the Company’s future results of operations, financial
condition, capital levels, cash requirements and other factors. There
can be no assurance that the Company will declare and pay cash or stock
dividends in future periods.
About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands
FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that
strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual
dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns
seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express,
Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa and Bonanza
Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under
development in 32 countries.
For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements relating to the Company’s future financial and
operating results and cash flow, expected growth in the Company’s
portfolio of brands, and its intention and ability to declare and pay
future dividends. The Company’s future financial performance may differ
materially from that expressed or implied in these forward-looking
statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on
Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other
risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and events
to differ materially from our current expectations and from the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake
no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events
or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
