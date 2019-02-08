FAT Brands : Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global restaurant franchising company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a stock dividend equal to 2.13% on its common stock, representing an amount of shares equal to $0.12 per share of common stock based on the closing price as of February 6, 2019. The stock dividend will be payable on February 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2019. No fractional shares will be issued, and stockholders will receive cash for fractional interests based on the market value of the common stock on the record date.

Ed Rensi, Chairman of the Fat Brands Board of Directors, commented, “I am pleased to announce a quarterly common stock dividend to reward our loyal shareholders. We believe a stock dividend returns more value to our shareholders with our stock price at current levels. The Board remains confident in management’s ability to continue to execute its asset light growth strategy, growing its existing brands and adding strong brands to its robust portfolio.”

Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer of FAT Brands, added, “We look to deploy our capital towards a number of accretive potential acquisitions currently in various stages of completion and are also actively working to complete a refinancing of our short-term and long-term debt at a significantly lower cost of capital, which we expect to close in the near future.”

The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as the amount thereof, are subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, capital levels, cash requirements and other factors. There can be no assurance that the Company will declare and pay cash or stock dividends in future periods.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 300 under development in 32 countries.

For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results and cash flow, expected growth in the Company’s portfolio of brands, and its intention and ability to declare and pay future dividends. The Company’s future financial performance may differ materially from that expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

